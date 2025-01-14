Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DAIICHI SANKYO VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Digital Marketing Tại CÔNG TY TNHH DAIICHI SANKYO VIỆT NAM
- Hồ Chí Minh: Havana Building, 132 Ham Nghi Street, Ben Thanh Ward, District 1, HCMC
Mô Tả Công Việc Digital Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Duty and responsibilities:
• Develop and implement Key external expert (KEE) engagement plan for top KEE in therapeutic areas.
• Meet with KEE for understanding unmet needs or gaps from evidence to clinical practice, seeking advice/ input for what programs that could meet. Discuss and exchange update medical and clinical information, develop speaker's slides/ lectures for CME, symposia. Engage KEE and doctors in discussions regarding scientific and clinical evidence on company products and claims.
• Update Real Word Evidence related area including ongoing trials
• Strategic Planning: Participates in the development of strategic plans in collaboration with other teams to drive the success of products/Building the separated medical plan
• Lead in medical activities: planning, organizing and management of medical activities in align with medical plan/integrated brand plan.
• Represent medical affairs department at medical symposia/congresses. Collaborate for pre-event information and post-event summaries.
• Training and support to internal/external stakeholders: Train and support internal/external stakeholders by providing updated and relevant scientific and clinical information. Collaborate and communicate closely with commercial and regional/global medical teams
• Medical Enquiries: Respond to scientific and medical inquiries to establish and/or further the knowledge and understanding of our products including addressing issues about safety and off-label use of our products based on scientific data
