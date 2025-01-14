Tuyển Digital Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DAIICHI SANKYO VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Duty and responsibilities:

• Develop and implement Key external expert (KEE) engagement plan for top KEE in therapeutic areas.

• Meet with KEE for understanding unmet needs or gaps from evidence to clinical practice, seeking advice/ input for what programs that could meet. Discuss and exchange update medical and clinical information, develop speaker's slides/ lectures for CME, symposia. Engage KEE and doctors in discussions regarding scientific and clinical evidence on company products and claims.

• Update Real Word Evidence related area including ongoing trials

• Strategic Planning: Participates in the development of strategic plans in collaboration with other teams to drive the success of products/Building the separated medical plan

• Lead in medical activities: planning, organizing and management of medical activities in align with medical plan/integrated brand plan.

• Represent medical affairs department at medical symposia/congresses. Collaborate for pre-event information and post-event summaries.

• Training and support to internal/external stakeholders: Train and support internal/external stakeholders by providing updated and relevant scientific and clinical information. Collaborate and communicate closely with commercial and regional/global medical teams

• Medical Enquiries: Respond to scientific and medical inquiries to establish and/or further the knowledge and understanding of our products including addressing issues about safety and off-label use of our products based on scientific data