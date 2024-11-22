Tuyển Software Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH PLAYSTUDIOS VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Software Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH PLAYSTUDIOS VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY TNHH PLAYSTUDIOS VIỆT NAM
Ngày đăng tuyển: 22/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 22/12/2024
CÔNG TY TNHH PLAYSTUDIOS VIỆT NAM

Software Engineer

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Software Engineer Tại CÔNG TY TNHH PLAYSTUDIOS VIỆT NAM

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
2 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Tòa nhà UDIC Complex N04 Hoàng Đạo Thúy, Cầu Giấy, Trung Hòa, Hà Nội, Cầu Giấy, Quận Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc Software Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

playSTUDIOS is seeking a Client Engineer to join the development team. This role focuses on creating and improving the Android SDK, iOS SDK, and Unity SDK.
You will work directly with partners for integration, business stakeholders to define features, project managers to scope and schedule deliverables and QA testers to achieve high-quality products.
You will report to the Lead SDK Engineer with duties including:
Development of SDKs in Kotlin on Android, Swift on iOS, JS on WebGL, and C# on Unity.
Creation and maintenance of SDKs utilized by wide assortment of Games and Apps.
Work with a talented team of Engineers, Designers, and Product Specialists to deliver stable, powerful, and extendable software.
Play an active role in software design and architecture decisions.
Ensure stability, security, performance, and architectural cleanliness of our systems.
Excel at writing documentation to facilitate feature operation.
Build robust and useful Unit and Integration testing solutions.
Other tasks as assigned.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

2+ years of hands-on Android development using Kotlin and iOS development using Swift experience.
Experience with Unity and C# is a plus.
Be able to use English, both written and spoken to work with a variety of internal stakeholders.
Have a working knowledge of remote APIs, concurrency, layouts, transitions, animations, client-side persistence, and architectural patterns on mobile apps.
Closely collaborate with partners, product managers and designers to help refine (and even define) products and experiences.
Comfortable with working with partners to resolve SDK integration challenges.
Strong communicator who enjoys working closely with others while being comfortable with independently delivering business outcomes.
Troubleshooting, debugging, profiling, and analytic skills.
Obsessed with stability and performance.
Experience writing and maintaining automated unit tests.
Degree in CS/Engineering preferred but not required.
Additional Notes

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH PLAYSTUDIOS VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Work directly with a global team of young and talented playMAKERS regardless of gender, age or experience.
Unlimited growth opportunities and continuous improvement with English classes, workshops and other technical training courses by highly-skilled members from all over the world
Bao Viet Premium healthcare coverage is 1.2 billion VND/person/year (including you and ALL your dependents).
1.2 billion VND/person/year
ALL
A company of fulfillment: 100% salary on probation, 100% covered Social insurance, Health insurance and Unemployment insurance since probation. Moreover, Compulsory insurance for employees is also filled by the company. You only need to bear PIT.
fulfillment
100
100%
Moreover
filled
13 months salary/year.
Discretionary bonus.
Employee referral bonus program (Very attractive bonus range: from 300USD to 1000USD).
Flexible working time: 5 working days/ week - from Monday to Friday (Time won't be your fear, because productivity is what we care about).
Annual leave: 15 days in 1st year, 17 days in 2nd year, and 20 days each year thereafter
Sick leave: 5 days/year
Delicious, fresh and free meals are served daily!
High-end workstation laptop and screens.
Equipment Allowance: 4,500,000 VND to pick your keyboard/ mouse/ headphone... in your own style.
4,500,000 VND
Team building activities, staff trips, and company events across the year.
Other benefits: Sickness, funeral: support up to 2,000,000 VND/person; marriage, childbirth, and public holidays: up to 500,000 VND/person.
2,000,000 VND/person
500,000 VND/person

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH PLAYSTUDIOS VIỆT NAM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH PLAYSTUDIOS VIỆT NAM

CÔNG TY TNHH PLAYSTUDIOS VIỆT NAM

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Hoang Dao Thuy Street, Hanoi

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-engineer-thu-nhap-thoa-thuan-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ha-noi-job254891
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Sembcorp Development Vietnam Company Limited
Tuyển Software Engineer Sembcorp Development Vietnam Company Limited làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Sembcorp Development Vietnam Company Limited
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Vinfast Trading And Production JSC
Tuyển Software Engineer Vinfast Trading And Production JSC làm việc tại Hà Tĩnh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Vinfast Trading And Production JSC
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Tĩnh Nghệ An Hải Phòng Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Techtronic Industries Việt Nam Manufacturing
Tuyển Software Engineer Công Ty TNHH Techtronic Industries Việt Nam Manufacturing làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Techtronic Industries Việt Nam Manufacturing
Hạn nộp: 20/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Triumph International (Vietnam)
Tuyển Software Engineer Triumph International (Vietnam) làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 800 - 1 USD
Triumph International (Vietnam)
Hạn nộp: 19/08/2025
Bình Dương Đã hết hạn 800 - 1 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần tập đoàn Golden Gate
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty cổ phần tập đoàn Golden Gate làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty cổ phần tập đoàn Golden Gate
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Tsarsi
Tuyển Software Engineer Công Ty TNHH Tsarsi làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Tsarsi
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm GTE Localize ., JSC
Tuyển Software Engineer GTE Localize ., JSC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 1,000 USD
GTE Localize ., JSC
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Tới 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Yamazen Viet Nam Co., Ltd
Tuyển Software Engineer Yamazen Viet Nam Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Yamazen Viet Nam Co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 06/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Neos Vietnam International Co., Ltd
Tuyển Software Engineer Neos Vietnam International Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
Neos Vietnam International Co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Life Sciences Co., Ltd
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Life Sciences Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
Life Sciences Co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE
Hạn nộp: 20/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 34 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên thủ kho CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 11 Triệu
CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 11 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Tuyển Kế toán nội bộ CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu
CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam làm việc tại Vĩnh Phúc thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Vĩnh Phúc Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Tuyển Quản lý/Trưởng phòng vận hành Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV) làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Tuyển Trưởng phòng nhân sự CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Sembcorp Development Vietnam Company Limited
Tuyển Software Engineer Sembcorp Development Vietnam Company Limited làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Sembcorp Development Vietnam Company Limited
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Vinfast Trading And Production JSC
Tuyển Software Engineer Vinfast Trading And Production JSC làm việc tại Hà Tĩnh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Vinfast Trading And Production JSC
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Tĩnh Nghệ An Hải Phòng Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Techtronic Industries Việt Nam Manufacturing
Tuyển Software Engineer Công Ty TNHH Techtronic Industries Việt Nam Manufacturing làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Techtronic Industries Việt Nam Manufacturing
Hạn nộp: 20/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Triumph International (Vietnam)
Tuyển Software Engineer Triumph International (Vietnam) làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập 800 - 1 USD
Triumph International (Vietnam)
Hạn nộp: 19/08/2025
Bình Dương Đã hết hạn 800 - 1 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần tập đoàn Golden Gate
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty cổ phần tập đoàn Golden Gate làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty cổ phần tập đoàn Golden Gate
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Tsarsi
Tuyển Software Engineer Công Ty TNHH Tsarsi làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Tsarsi
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm GTE Localize ., JSC
Tuyển Software Engineer GTE Localize ., JSC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 1,000 USD
GTE Localize ., JSC
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Tới 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Yamazen Viet Nam Co., Ltd
Tuyển Software Engineer Yamazen Viet Nam Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Yamazen Viet Nam Co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 06/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Neos Vietnam International Co., Ltd
Tuyển Software Engineer Neos Vietnam International Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
Neos Vietnam International Co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Software Engineer Bravestars Games làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu Bravestars Games
3 - 5 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Software Engineer Zen8Labs làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Zen8Labs
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Software Engineer Zen8Labs làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Zen8Labs
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Software Engineer Toshiba Software Development (Vietnam) Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Toshiba Software Development (Vietnam) Co., Ltd.
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Software Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ AMELA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ AMELA VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Phần mềm Tinh Vân làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Phần mềm Tinh Vân
15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty Cổ phần PhenikaaX làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 1 USD Công ty Cổ phần PhenikaaX
Tới 1 USD Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Software Engineer VĂN PHÒNG ĐẠI DIỆN FUTURENURI, INC. TẠI THÀNH PHỐ HÀ NỘI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận VĂN PHÒNG ĐẠI DIỆN FUTURENURI, INC. TẠI THÀNH PHỐ HÀ NỘI
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH Chasqui Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 27 Triệu Công ty TNHH Chasqui Việt Nam
12 - 27 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển Software Engineer FPT Software làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận FPT Software
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Software Engineer The Presentative office of Makalot Industrial Co.,Ltd In Hanoi City làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 500 - 800 USD The Presentative office of Makalot Industrial Co.,Ltd In Hanoi City
500 - 800 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Software Engineer LG Electronics R&D Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 2,200 USD LG Electronics R&D Vietnam
Tới 2,200 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Software Engineer Toshiba Software Development (Vietnam) Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Toshiba Software Development (Vietnam) Co., Ltd.
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty Cổ phần Chứng khoán An Bình làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ phần Chứng khoán An Bình
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH Công nghệ Welco Việt Nam làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Đến 1,500 USD Công ty TNHH Công nghệ Welco Việt Nam
Tới 1,500 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Software Engineer Công Ty Beckhoff Viet Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Beckhoff Viet Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Software Engineer HYUNDAI Kefico làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận HYUNDAI Kefico
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Software Engineer Công Ty TNHH Koh Young Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Koh Young Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Software Engineer Carbon Group Pty Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 500 - 2,000 USD Carbon Group Pty Ltd
500 - 2,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Software Engineer Source Of ASIA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 11 Triệu Source Of ASIA
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Software Engineer Vung Ang II Thermal Power LLC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Vung Ang II Thermal Power LLC
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Software Engineer Proliance GmbH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 400 - 2,500 USD Proliance GmbH
400 - 2,500 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Software Engineer LG Electronics Development Viet Nam Company Limited làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 1,000 - 2,000 USD LG Electronics Development Viet Nam Company Limited
1,000 - 2,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Software Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH TEXON SEMICONDUCTOR TECHNOLOGIES làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH TEXON SEMICONDUCTOR TECHNOLOGIES
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Software Engineer Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited (EY Vietnam) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited (EY Vietnam)
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Software Engineer Chi Nhánh Công Ty TNHH KPMG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Chi Nhánh Công Ty TNHH KPMG
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Software Engineer LG Electronics Development Viet Nam Company Limited làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 700 - 2,500 USD LG Electronics Development Viet Nam Company Limited
700 - 2,500 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Software Engineer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN OPEN HEALTHCARE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN OPEN HEALTHCARE VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Software Engineer Công Ty TNHH CP DHU làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu Công Ty TNHH CP DHU
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Software Engineer Celltron làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Từ 1,000 USD Celltron
Trên 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm