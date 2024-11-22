Tuyển Software Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH PLAYSTUDIOS VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Software Engineer Tại CÔNG TY TNHH PLAYSTUDIOS VIỆT NAM
- Hà Nội: Tòa nhà UDIC Complex N04 Hoàng Đạo Thúy, Cầu Giấy, Trung Hòa, Hà Nội, Cầu Giấy, Quận Cầu Giấy
Mô Tả Công Việc Software Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
playSTUDIOS is seeking a Client Engineer to join the development team. This role focuses on creating and improving the Android SDK, iOS SDK, and Unity SDK.
You will work directly with partners for integration, business stakeholders to define features, project managers to scope and schedule deliverables and QA testers to achieve high-quality products.
You will report to the Lead SDK Engineer with duties including:
Development of SDKs in Kotlin on Android, Swift on iOS, JS on WebGL, and C# on Unity.
Creation and maintenance of SDKs utilized by wide assortment of Games and Apps.
Work with a talented team of Engineers, Designers, and Product Specialists to deliver stable, powerful, and extendable software.
Play an active role in software design and architecture decisions.
Ensure stability, security, performance, and architectural cleanliness of our systems.
Excel at writing documentation to facilitate feature operation.
Build robust and useful Unit and Integration testing solutions.
Other tasks as assigned.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Experience with Unity and C# is a plus.
Be able to use English, both written and spoken to work with a variety of internal stakeholders.
Have a working knowledge of remote APIs, concurrency, layouts, transitions, animations, client-side persistence, and architectural patterns on mobile apps.
Closely collaborate with partners, product managers and designers to help refine (and even define) products and experiences.
Comfortable with working with partners to resolve SDK integration challenges.
Strong communicator who enjoys working closely with others while being comfortable with independently delivering business outcomes.
Troubleshooting, debugging, profiling, and analytic skills.
Obsessed with stability and performance.
Experience writing and maintaining automated unit tests.
Degree in CS/Engineering preferred but not required.
Additional Notes
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH PLAYSTUDIOS VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Unlimited growth opportunities and continuous improvement with English classes, workshops and other technical training courses by highly-skilled members from all over the world
Bao Viet Premium healthcare coverage is 1.2 billion VND/person/year (including you and ALL your dependents).
A company of fulfillment: 100% salary on probation, 100% covered Social insurance, Health insurance and Unemployment insurance since probation. Moreover, Compulsory insurance for employees is also filled by the company. You only need to bear PIT.
13 months salary/year.
Discretionary bonus.
Employee referral bonus program (Very attractive bonus range: from 300USD to 1000USD).
Flexible working time: 5 working days/ week - from Monday to Friday (Time won't be your fear, because productivity is what we care about).
Annual leave: 15 days in 1st year, 17 days in 2nd year, and 20 days each year thereafter
Sick leave: 5 days/year
Delicious, fresh and free meals are served daily!
High-end workstation laptop and screens.
Equipment Allowance: 4,500,000 VND to pick your keyboard/ mouse/ headphone... in your own style.
Team building activities, staff trips, and company events across the year.
Other benefits: Sickness, funeral: support up to 2,000,000 VND/person; marriage, childbirth, and public holidays: up to 500,000 VND/person.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH PLAYSTUDIOS VIỆT NAM
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
