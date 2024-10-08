Tuyển Frontend Developer Tập đoàn FPT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 27 Triệu

Mức lương 20 - 27 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Quận 7

Mô Tả Công Việc Frontend Developer Với Mức Lương 20 - 27 Triệu

Developing the latest user-facing features using React.js Designing a modern highly responsive web-based user interface. Building reusable components and front-end libraries for future use. Translating designs and wireframes into high-quality code. Learn and understand user interactions. Optimizing components for maximum performance across a vast array of web-capable devices and browsers. Collaborate with members of the website team (including designers and backend developers) to consistently improve functionality and user-friendliness of the web applications. As a React.js Developer, you will be involved from conception to completion with projects that are technologically sound and aesthetically impressive.

Với Mức Lương 20 - 27 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

BS or MS degree in computer science, software engineering, or a related technical field. Experience in developing web application design. Strong proficiency in JavaScript, including DOM manipulation, the JavaScript object model, TypeScript, ES6, SASS, React (or similar), and CSS. Understanding of React.js ,its core principles and popular ReactJs workflows Redux, Redux-Saga, Hooks. Familiarity with RESTful APIs. GIT experience is a plus. Experience with common front-end development tools such as Babel, Webpack, NPM, etc.... Ability to understand business requirements and translate them into technical requirements.

Tại Tập đoàn FPT Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Attractive income according to ability. Full benefits according to labor law. Annual health care; FPT care health insurance for employees (Support for medical examination and treatment costs at all hospitals); Taking care of the spiritual life of employees and relatives, etc. Friendly, open, young working environment, unique culture. Annual leave, holidays and participate in large-scale cultural activities of the Corporation.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Tập đoàn FPT

