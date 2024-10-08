Tuyển Frontend Developer Tập đoàn FPT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 27 Triệu

Tuyển Frontend Developer Tập đoàn FPT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 27 Triệu

Tập đoàn FPT
Ngày đăng tuyển: 08/10/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 02/11/2024
Tập đoàn FPT

Frontend Developer

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Frontend Developer Tại Tập đoàn FPT

Mức lương
20 - 27 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Quận 7

Mô Tả Công Việc Frontend Developer Với Mức Lương 20 - 27 Triệu

Developing the latest user-facing features using React.js Designing a modern highly responsive web-based user interface. Building reusable components and front-end libraries for future use. Translating designs and wireframes into high-quality code. Learn and understand user interactions. Optimizing components for maximum performance across a vast array of web-capable devices and browsers. Collaborate with members of the website team (including designers and backend developers) to consistently improve functionality and user-friendliness of the web applications. As a React.js Developer, you will be involved from conception to completion with projects that are technologically sound and aesthetically impressive.
Developing the latest user-facing features using React.js
Designing a modern highly responsive web-based user interface.
Building reusable components and front-end libraries for future use.
Translating designs and wireframes into high-quality code.
Learn and understand user interactions.
Optimizing components for maximum performance across a vast array of web-capable devices and browsers.
Collaborate with members of the website team (including designers and backend developers) to consistently improve functionality and user-friendliness of the web applications.
As a React.js Developer, you will be involved from conception to completion with projects that are technologically sound and aesthetically impressive.

Với Mức Lương 20 - 27 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

BS or MS degree in computer science, software engineering, or a related technical field. Experience in developing web application design. Strong proficiency in JavaScript, including DOM manipulation, the JavaScript object model, TypeScript, ES6, SASS, React (or similar), and CSS. Understanding of React.js ,its core principles and popular ReactJs workflows Redux, Redux-Saga, Hooks. Familiarity with RESTful APIs. GIT experience is a plus. Experience with common front-end development tools such as Babel, Webpack, NPM, etc.... Ability to understand business requirements and translate them into technical requirements.
BS or MS degree in computer science, software engineering, or a related technical field.
Experience in developing web application design.
Strong proficiency in JavaScript, including DOM manipulation, the JavaScript object model, TypeScript, ES6, SASS, React (or similar), and CSS.
Understanding of React.js ,its core principles and popular ReactJs workflows Redux, Redux-Saga, Hooks.
Familiarity with RESTful APIs.
GIT experience is a plus.
Experience with common front-end development tools such as Babel, Webpack, NPM, etc....
Ability to understand business requirements and translate them into technical requirements.

Tại Tập đoàn FPT Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Attractive income according to ability. Full benefits according to labor law. Annual health care; FPT care health insurance for employees (Support for medical examination and treatment costs at all hospitals); Taking care of the spiritual life of employees and relatives, etc. Friendly, open, young working environment, unique culture. Annual leave, holidays and participate in large-scale cultural activities of the Corporation.
Attractive income according to ability.
Full benefits according to labor law.
Annual health care; FPT care health insurance for employees (Support for medical examination and treatment costs at all hospitals); Taking care of the spiritual life of employees and relatives, etc.
Friendly, open, young working environment, unique culture.
Annual leave, holidays and participate in large-scale cultural activities of the Corporation.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Tập đoàn FPT

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Tập đoàn FPT

Tập đoàn FPT

Quy mô: Trên 10000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tòa nhà FPT, Số 10 Phạm Văn Bạch, Cầu Giấy, Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-frontend-developer-thu-nhap-20-27-trieu-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ho-chi-minh-job207676
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần Hạ tầng Viễn thông CMC Telecom Pro Company
Tuyển Frontend Developer Công ty cổ phần Hạ tầng Viễn thông CMC Telecom Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần Hạ tầng Viễn thông CMC Telecom Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP Kinh doanh F88 Pro Company
Tuyển Frontend Developer Công ty CP Kinh doanh F88 Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 33 Triệu
Công ty CP Kinh doanh F88 Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 20 - 33 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Sen Đỏ
Tuyển Frontend Developer Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Sen Đỏ làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Sen Đỏ
Hạn nộp: 16/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần Ichibaone Platform
Tuyển Frontend Developer Công ty cổ phần Ichibaone Platform làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần Ichibaone Platform
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 20 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ LAYOUTHUB
Tuyển Frontend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ LAYOUTHUB làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ LAYOUTHUB
Hạn nộp: 15/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ CÔNG NGHỆ THÔNG TIN HOÀNG HUY
Tuyển Frontend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ CÔNG NGHỆ THÔNG TIN HOÀNG HUY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ CÔNG NGHỆ THÔNG TIN HOÀNG HUY
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH SETA international Việt Nam
Tuyển Frontend Developer Công ty TNHH SETA international Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH SETA international Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ CÔNG NGHỆ BẦU TRỜI XANH
Tuyển Frontend Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ CÔNG NGHỆ BẦU TRỜI XANH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 80 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ CÔNG NGHỆ BẦU TRỜI XANH
Hạn nộp: 08/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 30 - 80 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ DI ĐỘNG THỂ HỆ MỚI (NMS)
Tuyển Frontend Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ DI ĐỘNG THỂ HỆ MỚI (NMS) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ DI ĐỘNG THỂ HỆ MỚI (NMS)
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 18 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ALLCOMMERCE
Tuyển Frontend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH ALLCOMMERCE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ALLCOMMERCE
Hạn nộp: 04/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG SÀI GÒN XUÂN HOÀ
Tuyển Giám đốc sản xuất CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG SÀI GÒN XUÂN HOÀ làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG SÀI GÒN XUÂN HOÀ
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XCONS SÀI GÒN
Tuyển Kiến trúc sư CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XCONS SÀI GÒN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XCONS SÀI GÒN
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Cần Thơ Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Raksul Vietnam Co.ltd
Tuyển Software Engineer Raksul Vietnam Co.ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Raksul Vietnam Co.ltd
Hạn nộp: 04/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 7 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHIỆP TOÀN PHÁT
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHIỆP TOÀN PHÁT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 35 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHIỆP TOÀN PHÁT
Hạn nộp: 24/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 25 - 35 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BAO BÌ AB
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BAO BÌ AB làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BAO BÌ AB
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 20 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Bất Động Sản Hecoland
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh Công Ty Cổ Phần Bất Động Sản Hecoland làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 50 - 70 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Bất Động Sản Hecoland
Hạn nộp: 22/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển 50 - 70 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH kỹ thuật và xây dựng Dynamic
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Công ty TNHH kỹ thuật và xây dựng Dynamic làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH kỹ thuật và xây dựng Dynamic
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CONNECT EXPOSITION ASIA
Tuyển Sales Manager CÔNG TY TNHH CONNECT EXPOSITION ASIA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CONNECT EXPOSITION ASIA
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP GIÁO DỤC ASC
Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP GIÁO DỤC ASC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP GIÁO DỤC ASC
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm VIETJET AIR
Tuyển Chuyên viên tuyển dụng VIETJET AIR làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
VIETJET AIR
Hạn nộp: 19/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 22 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần Hạ tầng Viễn thông CMC Telecom Pro Company
Tuyển Frontend Developer Công ty cổ phần Hạ tầng Viễn thông CMC Telecom Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần Hạ tầng Viễn thông CMC Telecom Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP Kinh doanh F88 Pro Company
Tuyển Frontend Developer Công ty CP Kinh doanh F88 Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 33 Triệu
Công ty CP Kinh doanh F88 Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 20 - 33 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Sen Đỏ
Tuyển Frontend Developer Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Sen Đỏ làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Sen Đỏ
Hạn nộp: 16/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần Ichibaone Platform
Tuyển Frontend Developer Công ty cổ phần Ichibaone Platform làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần Ichibaone Platform
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 20 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ LAYOUTHUB
Tuyển Frontend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ LAYOUTHUB làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHỆ LAYOUTHUB
Hạn nộp: 15/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ CÔNG NGHỆ THÔNG TIN HOÀNG HUY
Tuyển Frontend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ CÔNG NGHỆ THÔNG TIN HOÀNG HUY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ CÔNG NGHỆ THÔNG TIN HOÀNG HUY
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH SETA international Việt Nam
Tuyển Frontend Developer Công ty TNHH SETA international Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH SETA international Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ CÔNG NGHỆ BẦU TRỜI XANH
Tuyển Frontend Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ CÔNG NGHỆ BẦU TRỜI XANH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 30 - 80 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ CÔNG NGHỆ BẦU TRỜI XANH
Hạn nộp: 08/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 30 - 80 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ DI ĐỘNG THỂ HỆ MỚI (NMS)
Tuyển Frontend Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ DI ĐỘNG THỂ HỆ MỚI (NMS) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ DI ĐỘNG THỂ HỆ MỚI (NMS)
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 18 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ALLCOMMERCE
Tuyển Frontend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH ALLCOMMERCE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ALLCOMMERCE
Hạn nộp: 04/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Frontend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI & DỊCH VỤ TECHNOLOGY ORBIT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 1 USD CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI & DỊCH VỤ TECHNOLOGY ORBIT
Tới 1 USD Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Frontend Developer Công Ty Tài Chính TNHH HD SAISON Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Tài Chính TNHH HD SAISON Pro Company
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Frontend Developer Trung Tâm Anh Ngữ ILA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Trung Tâm Anh Ngữ ILA
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển Frontend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH NEXDOR VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH NEXDOR VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Frontend Developer Công Ty TNHH NexGenus làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH NexGenus
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Frontend Developer Virtuos Studios In Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Virtuos Studios In Vietnam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Frontend Developer ILA Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận ILA Vietnam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Frontend Developer CER GROUP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CER GROUP
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Frontend Developer TMA Solutions làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận TMA Solutions
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Frontend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH CITYCLINIC VIỆT NAM - CAREPLUS INTERNATIONAL CLINIC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH CITYCLINIC VIỆT NAM - CAREPLUS INTERNATIONAL CLINIC
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Frontend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH MIWA TECH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH MIWA TECH
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Frontend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH OIVAN VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH OIVAN VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Frontend Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SMARTOSC Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SMARTOSC Pro Company
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Frontend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH FRIENDIFY AI làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH FRIENDIFY AI
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Frontend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH TRIDENT DIGITAL TECH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH TRIDENT DIGITAL TECH
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Frontend Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN 247 TECHNOLOGY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 16 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN 247 TECHNOLOGY
16 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Frontend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH FINAN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH FINAN
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Frontend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH DIGITECH SOLUTIONS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH DIGITECH SOLUTIONS
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Frontend Developer FPT Software làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận FPT Software
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Frontend Developer WATA TECH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận WATA TECH
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Frontend Developer Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 40 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
25 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Frontend Developer Công ty cổ phần Công nghệ LKO Việt Nam. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty cổ phần Công nghệ LKO Việt Nam.
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển Frontend Developer DigiEx Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận DigiEx Group
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển Frontend Developer DigiEx Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận DigiEx Group
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển Frontend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN CÔNG NGHỆ UWAY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN CÔNG NGHỆ UWAY
15 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Frontend Developer Công Ty Tài Chính TNHH HD SAISON Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Tài Chính TNHH HD SAISON Pro Company
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển Frontend Developer CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ GROWX làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ GROWX
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Frontend Developer Công ty TNHH Nuri Flex Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH Nuri Flex Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Frontend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH HIFUNNEL làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 16 - 22 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH HIFUNNEL
16 - 22 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Frontend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH ALLCOMMERCE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH ALLCOMMERCE
8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm