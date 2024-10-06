Tuyển Frontend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH OIVAN VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 24 Triệu

CÔNG TY TNHH OIVAN VIỆT NAM
Ngày đăng tuyển: 06/10/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 03/11/2024
CÔNG TY TNHH OIVAN VIỆT NAM

Frontend Developer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Frontend Developer Tại CÔNG TY TNHH OIVAN VIỆT NAM

Mức lương
12 - 24 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
2 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 38E Trần Cao Vân, P. Võ Thị Sáu, Quận 3

Mô Tả Công Việc Frontend Developer Với Mức Lương 12 - 24 Triệu

Oivan is seeking Frontend developers with 2+ years of experience in Angular and other relevant technologies to join our growing Ho Chi Minh City team.
Frontend developers with 2+ years of experience in Angular
Perform tasks related to: development, design, commissioning, test, maintenance and other services related to software, hardware, equipment, data systems; Consult, research, change and improve the software; Provide software installation, maintenance, support, and consulting, training services; Work directly with partners and customers of the Company (home and abroad); Other works as required by the superiors;
Perform tasks related to: development, design, commissioning, test, maintenance and other services related to software, hardware, equipment, data systems;
Consult, research, change and improve the software;
Provide software installation, maintenance, support, and consulting, training services;
Work directly with partners and customers of the Company (home and abroad);
Other works as required by the superiors;

Với Mức Lương 12 - 24 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Experience with Angular framework (2+ years), RxJS, Signal Experience with Typescript, ES6. Front end experience such as HTML, CSS, Bootstrap... Knowledge of CSS and CSS preprocessors such as SASS, LESS. Experience in Web Security, API Authentication. Experience with building responsive and cross-platform websites + UI/UX experience. Experience with RESTful API Experience with Git, Git-flow Good verbal and written English skills Good communication skills and ability to work within a team
Experience with Angular framework (2+ years), RxJS, Signal
Experience with Typescript, ES6.
Front end experience such as HTML, CSS, Bootstrap...
Knowledge of CSS and CSS preprocessors such as SASS, LESS.
Experience in Web Security, API Authentication.
Experience with building responsive and cross-platform websites + UI/UX experience.
Experience with RESTful API
Experience with Git, Git-flow
Good verbal and written English skills
Good communication skills and ability to work within a team
Nice to have
Experience with backend development (NodeJS, Rails, Golang or others) is a plus. Experience with Flutter or Mobile development. Experience with Scrum/Agile development methodologies.
Experience with backend development (NodeJS, Rails, Golang or others) is a plus.
Experience with Flutter or Mobile development.
Experience with Scrum/Agile development methodologies.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH OIVAN VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Flexible hours and hybrid work Macbook Pro, screen protector, mouse, and headphones Premium insurance Company paid team lunch weekly outside 100% net salary paid during probation period Travel opportunity to Oivan international locations and client sites International team and work opportunities overseas. Unlimited premium snacks/healthy food, coffee, and drinks at the office Regular team social events Self-study time and company-sponsored opportunities for development (+2 hours per week) 15 days annual leave 10 days of paid paternity leave when have a baby. 15 sick leaves Annual health checkup 13th Month Salary
Flexible hours and hybrid work
Macbook Pro, screen protector, mouse, and headphones
Macbook Pro,
Premium insurance
Company paid team lunch weekly outside
100% net salary paid during probation period
Travel opportunity to Oivan international locations and client sites
International team and work opportunities overseas.
Unlimited premium snacks/healthy food, coffee, and drinks at the office
Regular team social events
Self-study time and company-sponsored opportunities for development (+2 hours per week)
15 days annual leave
10 days of paid paternity leave when have a baby.
15 sick leaves
Annual health checkup
13th Month Salary
Please also be noted that by accepting further process, you agree for Oivan Vietnam to collect/ store/ process/ transfer your personal information for the employment process’s purpose.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH OIVAN VIỆT NAM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH OIVAN VIỆT NAM

CÔNG TY TNHH OIVAN VIỆT NAM

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 38E Trần Cao Vân, Phường Võ Thị Sáu, Quận 3, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

