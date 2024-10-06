Tuyển Frontend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH OIVAN VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 24 Triệu

Mức lương 12 - 24 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 2 người Kinh nghiệm 2 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 38E Trần Cao Vân, P. Võ Thị Sáu, Quận 3

Mô Tả Công Việc Frontend Developer Với Mức Lương 12 - 24 Triệu

Oivan is seeking Frontend developers with 2+ years of experience in Angular and other relevant technologies to join our growing Ho Chi Minh City team.

Perform tasks related to: development, design, commissioning, test, maintenance and other services related to software, hardware, equipment, data systems; Consult, research, change and improve the software; Provide software installation, maintenance, support, and consulting, training services; Work directly with partners and customers of the Company (home and abroad); Other works as required by the superiors;

Với Mức Lương 12 - 24 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Experience with Angular framework (2+ years), RxJS, Signal Experience with Typescript, ES6. Front end experience such as HTML, CSS, Bootstrap... Knowledge of CSS and CSS preprocessors such as SASS, LESS. Experience in Web Security, API Authentication. Experience with building responsive and cross-platform websites + UI/UX experience. Experience with RESTful API Experience with Git, Git-flow Good verbal and written English skills Good communication skills and ability to work within a team

Nice to have

Experience with backend development (NodeJS, Rails, Golang or others) is a plus. Experience with Flutter or Mobile development. Experience with Scrum/Agile development methodologies.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH OIVAN VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Flexible hours and hybrid work Macbook Pro, screen protector, mouse, and headphones Premium insurance Company paid team lunch weekly outside 100% net salary paid during probation period Travel opportunity to Oivan international locations and client sites International team and work opportunities overseas. Unlimited premium snacks/healthy food, coffee, and drinks at the office Regular team social events Self-study time and company-sponsored opportunities for development (+2 hours per week) 15 days annual leave 10 days of paid paternity leave when have a baby. 15 sick leaves Annual health checkup 13th Month Salary

Macbook Pro,

Please also be noted that by accepting further process, you agree for Oivan Vietnam to collect/ store/ process/ transfer your personal information for the employment process’s purpose.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH OIVAN VIỆT NAM

