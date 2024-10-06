Tuyển Frontend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH OIVAN VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 24 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Frontend Developer Tại CÔNG TY TNHH OIVAN VIỆT NAM
- Hồ Chí Minh: 38E Trần Cao Vân, P. Võ Thị Sáu, Quận 3
Mô Tả Công Việc Frontend Developer Với Mức Lương 12 - 24 Triệu
Oivan is seeking Frontend developers with 2+ years of experience in Angular and other relevant technologies to join our growing Ho Chi Minh City team.
Frontend developers with 2+ years of experience in Angular
Perform tasks related to: development, design, commissioning, test, maintenance and other services related to software, hardware, equipment, data systems; Consult, research, change and improve the software; Provide software installation, maintenance, support, and consulting, training services; Work directly with partners and customers of the Company (home and abroad); Other works as required by the superiors;
Perform tasks related to: development, design, commissioning, test, maintenance and other services related to software, hardware, equipment, data systems;
Consult, research, change and improve the software;
Provide software installation, maintenance, support, and consulting, training services;
Work directly with partners and customers of the Company (home and abroad);
Other works as required by the superiors;
Với Mức Lương 12 - 24 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Experience with Angular framework (2+ years), RxJS, Signal
Experience with Typescript, ES6.
Front end experience such as HTML, CSS, Bootstrap...
Knowledge of CSS and CSS preprocessors such as SASS, LESS.
Experience in Web Security, API Authentication.
Experience with building responsive and cross-platform websites + UI/UX experience.
Experience with RESTful API
Experience with Git, Git-flow
Good verbal and written English skills
Good communication skills and ability to work within a team
Nice to have
Experience with backend development (NodeJS, Rails, Golang or others) is a plus. Experience with Flutter or Mobile development. Experience with Scrum/Agile development methodologies.
Experience with backend development (NodeJS, Rails, Golang or others) is a plus.
Experience with Flutter or Mobile development.
Experience with Scrum/Agile development methodologies.
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH OIVAN VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Flexible hours and hybrid work
Macbook Pro, screen protector, mouse, and headphones
Macbook Pro,
Premium insurance
Company paid team lunch weekly outside
100% net salary paid during probation period
Travel opportunity to Oivan international locations and client sites
International team and work opportunities overseas.
Unlimited premium snacks/healthy food, coffee, and drinks at the office
Regular team social events
Self-study time and company-sponsored opportunities for development (+2 hours per week)
15 days annual leave
10 days of paid paternity leave when have a baby.
15 sick leaves
Annual health checkup
13th Month Salary
Please also be noted that by accepting further process, you agree for Oivan Vietnam to collect/ store/ process/ transfer your personal information for the employment process’s purpose.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH OIVAN VIỆT NAM
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI