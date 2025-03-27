Tuyển Frontend Developer FPT Software làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

FPT Software
Ngày đăng tuyển: 27/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 30/04/2025
FPT Software

Frontend Developer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Frontend Developer Tại FPT Software

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
5 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Cầu Giấy, Quận 9

Mô Tả Công Việc Frontend Developer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Optimize applications for maximum performance, scalability, and responsiveness.
Collaborate with UI/UX designers to ensure visually appealing and intuitive user experiences.
Work closely with back-end developers to integrate APIs and other services.
Debug and troubleshoot issues across different browsers and devices.
Follow best practices in coding, testing, and deployment.
Stay updated with the latest trends and advancements in front-end development

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

5+ years of experience in front-end development.
5+ years
Proficiency in React.js and React Native for web and mobile applications.
React.js and React Native
Strong knowledge of JavaScript (ES6+), TypeScript, HTML5, and CSS3.
JavaScript (ES6+), TypeScript, HTML5, and CSS3
Experience with Redux, Context API, or other state management tools.
Redux, Context API, or other state management tools
Familiarity with RESTful APIs and integrating third-party services.
Strong understanding of responsive and mobile-first design principles.
Experience with version control systems like Git.
version control systems like Git
Good communication skills in English.
English
Experience with testing frameworks like Jest, React Testing Library, or Cypress.
Jest, React Testing Library, or Cypress
Familiarity with CI/CD pipelines and DevOps practices.
Knowledge of mobile app deployment processes (App Store, Google Play).
Experience with GraphQL and WebSockets.

Tại FPT Software Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

FPT care” health insurance for FPT employees.
Annual Summer Vacation: follows company’s policy and starts from May every year
Salary review 1 times/year or on excellent performance
International, dynamic, friendly working environment
Annual leave, working conditions follow Vietnam labor laws.
Other allowances: lunch allowance, working on-site allowance, etc.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại FPT Software

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

FPT Software

FPT Software

Quy mô: Trên 10000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tòa nhà FPT Building, số 17 Duy Tân, Cầu Giấy, Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

