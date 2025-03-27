Tuyển Frontend Developer FPT Software làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 5 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Mô Tả Công Việc Frontend Developer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Optimize applications for maximum performance, scalability, and responsiveness.

Collaborate with UI/UX designers to ensure visually appealing and intuitive user experiences.

Work closely with back-end developers to integrate APIs and other services.

Debug and troubleshoot issues across different browsers and devices.

Follow best practices in coding, testing, and deployment.

Stay updated with the latest trends and advancements in front-end development

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

5+ years of experience in front-end development.

Proficiency in React.js and React Native for web and mobile applications.

Strong knowledge of JavaScript (ES6+), TypeScript, HTML5, and CSS3.

Experience with Redux, Context API, or other state management tools.

Familiarity with RESTful APIs and integrating third-party services.

Strong understanding of responsive and mobile-first design principles.

Experience with version control systems like Git.

Good communication skills in English.

Experience with testing frameworks like Jest, React Testing Library, or Cypress.

Familiarity with CI/CD pipelines and DevOps practices.

Knowledge of mobile app deployment processes (App Store, Google Play).

Experience with GraphQL and WebSockets.

Tại FPT Software Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

FPT care” health insurance for FPT employees.

Annual Summer Vacation: follows company’s policy and starts from May every year

Salary review 1 times/year or on excellent performance

International, dynamic, friendly working environment

Annual leave, working conditions follow Vietnam labor laws.

Other allowances: lunch allowance, working on-site allowance, etc.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại FPT Software

