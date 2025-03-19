Tuyển Frontend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH FINAN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Frontend Developer Tại CÔNG TY TNHH FINAN
- Hồ Chí Minh: 173 Trần Não, phường An Khánh, Thủ Đức, Quận Thủ Đức
Mô Tả Công Việc Frontend Developer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Develop and maintain high-performance React.js and Next.js web applications with a focus on performance, scalability, and user experience.
Ensure cross-browser compatibility, responsive design, and optimal performance across various devices.
Implement efficient state management using tools like Redux, or Context API. Utilize React Hooks and react-hook-form to handle forms efficiently with validation and error handling.
Implement a modular architecture and follow Atomic Design principles to create scalable, maintainable UI components.
Work with CSS frameworks such as Tailwind CSS, Material-UI, Chakra UI, Styled Components, or SCSS to create visually appealing interfaces.
Integrate RESTful APIs and WebSockets for real-time data fetching and synchronization.
Implement authentication and authorization flows using JWT, OAuth, Firebase Auth, or other authentication providers.
Write clean, maintainable, and reusable code, following best practices and coding standards.
Utilize AI tools to generate UI components and optimize development workflows.
Participate in code reviews, providing constructive feedback to ensure high code quality.
Implement security best practices, including data protection, CSRF, XSS, and CORS handling.
Work in an agile environment, contributing to sprints, daily stand-ups, and retrospectives
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
3+ years of experience in frontend development with a strong focus on React.js and Next.js.
Proficiency in JavaScript (ES6+) and TypeScript for building scalable applications.
Deep understanding of React Hooks, Component Lifecycle, and React Fiber architecture.
Experience with react-hook-form for form handling, validation, and error management.
Experience with state management libraries like Redux Toolkit or Context API.
Hands-on experience with performance optimization techniques such as lazy loading, code splitting, caching, and prefetching.
Experience integrating payment SDKs and payment gateways such as Stripe, PayPal, or banking APIs.
Strong understanding of HTML5, CSS3, SCSS, and CSS-in-JS solutions.
Expertise in Tailwind CSS for building modern, responsive UI components efficiently.
Familiarity with unit testing and end-to-end testing frameworks like Jest, React Testing Library, Cypress, or Playwright.
Experience with Git, GitHub/GitLab, and CI/CD pipelines for automated deployments.
Strong problem-solving skills, attention to detail, and ability to troubleshoot/debug complex issues.
Excellent communication and teamwork skills, with the ability to work effectively in a collaborative environment.
Experience working in fintech, e-commerce, or SaaS projects.
Familiarity with AI-assisted development tools like GitHub Copilot, Builder.io, Cursor, or Lovable.
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH FINAN Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Attractive compensation – Competitive salary (negotiable) with performance-based bonuses.
Exciting start-up environment – Work with experienced leaders in a fast-paced, innovative team.
Career growth – Take on new challenges, sharpen your skills, and make a real impact. Training support and clear career progression.
Flexible & fun workplace – Modern office, flexible hours, and remote-friendly options.
Team bonding & celebrations – Company birthday events, parties, Happy Hour, and annual team trips.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH FINAN
