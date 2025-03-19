Tuyển Frontend Developer CÔNG TY TNHH FINAN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY TNHH FINAN

CÔNG TY TNHH FINAN
Ngày đăng tuyển: 19/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 18/04/2025
CÔNG TY TNHH FINAN

Frontend Developer

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Frontend Developer Tại CÔNG TY TNHH FINAN

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 173 Trần Não, phường An Khánh, Thủ Đức, Quận Thủ Đức

Mô Tả Công Việc Frontend Developer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Develop and maintain high-performance React.js and Next.js web applications with a focus on performance, scalability, and user experience.
Ensure cross-browser compatibility, responsive design, and optimal performance across various devices.
Implement efficient state management using tools like Redux, or Context API. Utilize React Hooks and react-hook-form to handle forms efficiently with validation and error handling.
Implement a modular architecture and follow Atomic Design principles to create scalable, maintainable UI components.
Work with CSS frameworks such as Tailwind CSS, Material-UI, Chakra UI, Styled Components, or SCSS to create visually appealing interfaces.
Integrate RESTful APIs and WebSockets for real-time data fetching and synchronization.
Implement authentication and authorization flows using JWT, OAuth, Firebase Auth, or other authentication providers.
Write clean, maintainable, and reusable code, following best practices and coding standards.
Utilize AI tools to generate UI components and optimize development workflows.
Participate in code reviews, providing constructive feedback to ensure high code quality.
Implement security best practices, including data protection, CSRF, XSS, and CORS handling.
Work in an agile environment, contributing to sprints, daily stand-ups, and retrospectives

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or a related field.
Bachelor’s degree
3+ years of experience in frontend development with a strong focus on React.js and Next.js.
3+ years of experience
React.js
Next.js
Proficiency in JavaScript (ES6+) and TypeScript for building scalable applications.
JavaScript (ES6+)
TypeScript
Deep understanding of React Hooks, Component Lifecycle, and React Fiber architecture.
React Hooks
Component Lifecycle
React Fiber architecture
Experience with react-hook-form for form handling, validation, and error management.
react-hook-form
Experience with state management libraries like Redux Toolkit or Context API.
Redux Toolkit
Context API
Hands-on experience with performance optimization techniques such as lazy loading, code splitting, caching, and prefetching.
lazy loading, code splitting, caching, and prefetching
Experience integrating payment SDKs and payment gateways such as Stripe, PayPal, or banking APIs.
payment SDKs
payment gateways
Stripe, PayPal, or banking APIs
Strong understanding of HTML5, CSS3, SCSS, and CSS-in-JS solutions.
HTML5, CSS3, SCSS
CSS-in-JS solutions
Expertise in Tailwind CSS for building modern, responsive UI components efficiently.
Expertise in Tailwind CSS
Familiarity with unit testing and end-to-end testing frameworks like Jest, React Testing Library, Cypress, or Playwright.
unit testing
end-to-end testing
Jest, React Testing Library, Cypress, or Playwright
Experience with Git, GitHub/GitLab, and CI/CD pipelines for automated deployments.
Git, GitHub/GitLab, and CI/CD pipelines
Strong problem-solving skills, attention to detail, and ability to troubleshoot/debug complex issues.
problem-solving skills
troubleshoot/debug complex issues
Excellent communication and teamwork skills, with the ability to work effectively in a collaborative environment.
communication and teamwork skills
Experience working in fintech, e-commerce, or SaaS projects.
fintech, e-commerce, or SaaS projects
Familiarity with AI-assisted development tools like GitHub Copilot, Builder.io, Cursor, or Lovable.
AI-assisted development tools
GitHub Copilot, Builder.io, Cursor, or Lovable

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH FINAN Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Comprehensive benefits – Full insurance coverage, lunch & parking allowance, and additional support.
Attractive compensation – Competitive salary (negotiable) with performance-based bonuses.
Exciting start-up environment – Work with experienced leaders in a fast-paced, innovative team.
Career growth – Take on new challenges, sharpen your skills, and make a real impact. Training support and clear career progression.
Flexible & fun workplace – Modern office, flexible hours, and remote-friendly options.
Team bonding & celebrations – Company birthday events, parties, Happy Hour, and annual team trips.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH FINAN

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH FINAN

CÔNG TY TNHH FINAN

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 195/10E Điện Biên Phủ, phường 2, Quận Bình Thạnh, TP HCM

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

