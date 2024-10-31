Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành Công ty TNHH Tích hợp hệ thống quản lý quốc tế làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Giám đốc điều hành Tại Công ty TNHH Tích hợp hệ thống quản lý quốc tế
- Hồ Chí Minh:
- Dimension Data Vietnam Limited, Đường Nguyễn Văn Trỗi, phường 8, Phú Nhuận, Hồ Chí Minh, Quận Phú Nhuận
Mô Tả Công Việc Giám đốc điều hành Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Conduct meetings and coordinate the meeting attendance for: Send invitations to stakeholder with agenda; Coordinate the meetings; Note taking; Provide translation/Interpretation;…
Translate business and technical documents
Arrange and attend training sessions and provide translation
Proofread documents before sending them to customers
Prepare minutes of meetings, minutes of acceptances (as required in project deliverables, and project billing documentation)
Maintain good relationships and smooth communication among all parties involved.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Having at least 2 years of experience as a project coordinator or project manager assistant, preferably in IT, finance or banking projects
Proficient in English skills and have experience using English in daily work
Ability to prioritise tasks, manage multiple tasks, and meet deadlines.
Effective communication with team members, stakeholders, and clients.
Proficiency in project management tools like Jira, etc.
Ensuring accuracy and completeness in project documentation and deliverables.
Tại Công ty TNHH Tích hợp hệ thống quản lý quốc tế Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Bonus: laptop provision,phone allowance,
Bonus according to company policy: company gifts on special days and holidays
Salary review once per year
Social Insurance, Health Insurance, Unemployment Insurance according to Labour law
Health Insurance (PTI), Annual health Check-Up, teambuilding, company trip
Working time: Monday - Friday
Annual leaves at least 12 days per year
Career development: company-sponsored training and exam registration for the acquisition of international IT certifications; involve in IT projects with industry experts; personalized career path development
Working environment: dynamic, professional and creative environment to promote the best of their abilities at work.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Tích hợp hệ thống quản lý quốc tế
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
