Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành Công ty TNHH Tích hợp hệ thống quản lý quốc tế làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - Dimension Data Vietnam Limited, Đường Nguyễn Văn Trỗi, phường 8, Phú Nhuận, Hồ Chí Minh, Quận Phú Nhuận

Mô Tả Công Việc Giám đốc điều hành Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Conduct meetings and coordinate the meeting attendance for: Send invitations to stakeholder with agenda; Coordinate the meetings; Note taking; Provide translation/Interpretation;…

Translate business and technical documents

Arrange and attend training sessions and provide translation

Proofread documents before sending them to customers

Prepare minutes of meetings, minutes of acceptances (as required in project deliverables, and project billing documentation)

Maintain good relationships and smooth communication among all parties involved.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor's degree in business administration, project management, IT, computer science, economics or a related field

Having at least 2 years of experience as a project coordinator or project manager assistant, preferably in IT, finance or banking projects

Proficient in English skills and have experience using English in daily work

Ability to prioritise tasks, manage multiple tasks, and meet deadlines.

Effective communication with team members, stakeholders, and clients.

Proficiency in project management tools like Jira, etc.

Ensuring accuracy and completeness in project documentation and deliverables.

Tại Công ty TNHH Tích hợp hệ thống quản lý quốc tế Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive salary (negotiation)

Bonus: laptop provision,phone allowance,

Bonus according to company policy: company gifts on special days and holidays

Salary review once per year

Social Insurance, Health Insurance, Unemployment Insurance according to Labour law

Health Insurance (PTI), Annual health Check-Up, teambuilding, company trip

Working time: Monday - Friday

Annual leaves at least 12 days per year

Career development: company-sponsored training and exam registration for the acquisition of international IT certifications; involve in IT projects with industry experts; personalized career path development

Working environment: dynamic, professional and creative environment to promote the best of their abilities at work.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Tích hợp hệ thống quản lý quốc tế

