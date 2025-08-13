Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành ILA Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Planning

- Weekly SNS planning;

- Monthly Re-sales Planning;

Training and Development

- Conduct Workshop/Training for TA and Admission team;

- Observe TA and have the plan to improve weak TA;

- Admission Officer and TA Development;

- Monitor and train Admission team to make sure they follow ILA policy;

Property management

- Maintain the building in proper conditions: tidy, clean and safe;

- Maintain all facilities and equipment in proper conditions: clean, safe and workable;

Risk management

- Monitor staff to make sure they deliver the right service and process: fire management, classroom management, building management and handling problem;

- Manage all safety at centre;

Inventory

- Responsible for appropriate forecast and ordering of materials for centre use;

Course administration