Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành ILA Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Giám đốc điều hành Tại ILA Vietnam
- Hồ Chí Minh: 10, RiverPark Residence, 17
- 19 Đ. Phạm Văn Nghị, Khu đô thị Phú Mỹ Hưng, Tân Phong, Quận 7, Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Giám đốc điều hành Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Planning
- Weekly SNS planning;
- Monthly Re-sales Planning;
Training and Development
- Conduct Workshop/Training for TA and Admission team;
- Observe TA and have the plan to improve weak TA;
- Admission Officer and TA Development;
- Monitor and train Admission team to make sure they follow ILA policy;
Property management
- Maintain the building in proper conditions: tidy, clean and safe;
- Maintain all facilities and equipment in proper conditions: clean, safe and workable;
Risk management
- Monitor staff to make sure they deliver the right service and process: fire management, classroom management, building management and handling problem;
- Manage all safety at centre;
Inventory
- Responsible for appropriate forecast and ordering of materials for centre use;
Course administration
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại ILA Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại ILA Vietnam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI