Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành ILA Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

ILA Vietnam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 13/08/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 12/09/2025
ILA Vietnam

Giám đốc điều hành

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Giám đốc điều hành Tại ILA Vietnam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 10, RiverPark Residence, 17

- 19 Đ. Phạm Văn Nghị, Khu đô thị Phú Mỹ Hưng, Tân Phong, Quận 7, Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc Giám đốc điều hành Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Planning
- Weekly SNS planning;
- Monthly Re-sales Planning;
Training and Development
- Conduct Workshop/Training for TA and Admission team;
- Observe TA and have the plan to improve weak TA;
- Admission Officer and TA Development;
- Monitor and train Admission team to make sure they follow ILA policy;
Property management
- Maintain the building in proper conditions: tidy, clean and safe;
- Maintain all facilities and equipment in proper conditions: clean, safe and workable;
Risk management
- Monitor staff to make sure they deliver the right service and process: fire management, classroom management, building management and handling problem;
- Manage all safety at centre;
Inventory
- Responsible for appropriate forecast and ordering of materials for centre use;
Course administration

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại ILA Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại ILA Vietnam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

ILA Vietnam

ILA Vietnam

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: The Crest Residence, 15 Tran Bach Dang, Thu Thiem ward, Thu Duc city

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

