Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh Helmsman Quality & Technology Services Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 400 - 1,500 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Giám đốc kinh doanh Tại Helmsman Quality & Technology Services Co., Ltd.
- Hồ Chí Minh: Tan Binh Industrial Park, Tay Thanh Ward, Tan Phu District, Ho Chi Minh City
Mô Tả Công Việc Giám đốc kinh doanh Với Mức Lương 400 - 1,500 USD
• Actively and independently develop executive-level relationships and grow a profitable portfolio of clients through personal lead origination, qualification, consultation, sales negotiation, and closure.
• Participate in the planning, formulation, coordination, and execution of sales and marketing activities.
• Achieve quarterly and yearly sales targets.
• Propose sales strategies to improve sales performance of the responsible market.
• Prepare sales analysis and reporting.
• Assist with ad hoc projects when assigned.
• Handle the end-to-end sales cycle from pre-sales to post-sales processes, including customer visits, presentations, tenders, quotations, proposals, delivery, and invoicing in a timely manner.
----------------------------------------------------
Với Mức Lương 400 - 1,500 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Helmsman Quality & Technology Services Co., Ltd. Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Labor contract and insurance by law, modern technology, active team- work, good career path
