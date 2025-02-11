Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh Helmsman Quality & Technology Services Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 400 - 1,500 USD

Helmsman Quality & Technology Services Co., Ltd.
Ngày đăng tuyển: 11/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 13/03/2025
Helmsman Quality & Technology Services Co., Ltd.

Giám đốc kinh doanh

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Giám đốc kinh doanh Tại Helmsman Quality & Technology Services Co., Ltd.

Mức lương
400 - 1,500 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Tan Binh Industrial Park, Tay Thanh Ward, Tan Phu District, Ho Chi Minh City

Mô Tả Công Việc Giám đốc kinh doanh Với Mức Lương 400 - 1,500 USD

• Actively and independently develop executive-level relationships and grow a profitable portfolio of clients through personal lead origination, qualification, consultation, sales negotiation, and closure.
• Participate in the planning, formulation, coordination, and execution of sales and marketing activities.
• Achieve quarterly and yearly sales targets.
• Propose sales strategies to improve sales performance of the responsible market.
• Prepare sales analysis and reporting.
• Assist with ad hoc projects when assigned.
• Handle the end-to-end sales cycle from pre-sales to post-sales processes, including customer visits, presentations, tenders, quotations, proposals, delivery, and invoicing in a timely manner.
----------------------------------------------------

Với Mức Lương 400 - 1,500 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Helmsman Quality & Technology Services Co., Ltd. Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Thưởng
Labor contract and insurance by law, modern technology, active team- work, good career path

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Helmsman Quality & Technology Services Co., Ltd.

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Helmsman Quality & Technology Services Co., Ltd.

Helmsman Quality & Technology Services Co., Ltd.

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 611/45 Dien Bien Phu street, ward 1, district 3

