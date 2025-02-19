Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation MiTek Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 500 - 2,000 USD

Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation MiTek Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 500 - 2,000 USD

MiTek Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 19/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 21/03/2025
MiTek Việt Nam

Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Tại MiTek Việt Nam

Mức lương
500 - 2,000 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Đường Sáng Tạo, KCX Tân Thuận, P. Tân Thuận Đông, Quận 7

Mô Tả Công Việc Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Với Mức Lương 500 - 2,000 USD

The Production Graphic Designer will be responsible for designing and laying out print catalogs,
product cards, product labels, and other product merchandising both on package and in-store
retails, ensuring high-quality visuals and adherence to brand guidelines. They will also create and
update digital catalogs, maintaining consistency with print versions and optimizing for various
digital platforms. Managing and maintaining digital assets using a DAM (Digital Asset
Management) program is a crucial part of the role, ensuring easy access and retrieval of assets.
The designer must ensure all designs align with the brand style guide, maintaining a cohesive and
consistent brand identity across all materials. Proficiency in Adobe Creative Suite (InDesign,
Photoshop, Illustrator, etc.) is essential for creating and editing designs. Additionally, the designer
will manage multiple projects simultaneously, ensuring deadlines are met and high-quality
deliverables.
1. Print Catalog Production: Design and layout print catalogs, ensuring high-quality visuals and adherence to brand guidelines.
2. Digital Catalog Production and Updates: Create and update digital catalogs,
maintaining consistency with print versions and optimizing for various digital platforms.
3. Digital Asset Management: Organize, manage, and maintain digital assets using a DAM program, ensuring easy access and retrieval of assets.
4. Brand Style Guide: Ensure all designs align with the brand style guide, maintaining a cohesive and consistent brand identity across all materials.

Với Mức Lương 500 - 2,000 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại MiTek Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Xem thêm

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại MiTek Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

MiTek Việt Nam

MiTek Việt Nam

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Tòa nhà A5, Lô số A5, khu E-Office, đường Sáng Tạo, KCX Tân Thuận, P. Tân Thuận Đông, Quận 7, TP.HCM

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-graphic-design-illustration-animation-thu-nhap-500-2-000-thang-tai-ho-chi-minh-job311641
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Taj Việt Nam
Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Taj Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 13 - 15 Triệu
Taj Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 20/08/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Lotte Vietnam Shopping Joint Stock Company
Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Lotte Vietnam Shopping Joint Stock Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Lotte Vietnam Shopping Joint Stock Company
Hạn nộp: 19/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Boyd Vietnam Company Limited.,
Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Boyd Vietnam Company Limited., làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Boyd Vietnam Company Limited.,
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Bắc Ninh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Trách Nhiệm Hữu Hạn Một Thành Viên Việt Nam GS Industry
Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Công Ty Trách Nhiệm Hữu Hạn Một Thành Viên Việt Nam GS Industry làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Trách Nhiệm Hữu Hạn Một Thành Viên Việt Nam GS Industry
Hạn nộp: 05/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Nidec SV Probe Vietnam Co.,Ltd
Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Nidec SV Probe Vietnam Co.,Ltd làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Nidec SV Probe Vietnam Co.,Ltd
Hạn nộp: 05/08/2025
Bình Dương Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH A G STEEL MANUFACTURE
Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation CÔNG TY TNHH A G STEEL MANUFACTURE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 17 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH A G STEEL MANUFACTURE
Hạn nộp: 29/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Grant Thornton (Vietnam) Limited
Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Grant Thornton (Vietnam) Limited làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Grant Thornton (Vietnam) Limited
Hạn nộp: 20/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Innorix Vietnam
Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Innorix Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Innorix Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 20/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Truyền Thông Và Tổ Chức Sự Kiện Pose Communications
Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Công Ty TNHH Truyền Thông Và Tổ Chức Sự Kiện Pose Communications làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Truyền Thông Và Tổ Chức Sự Kiện Pose Communications
Hạn nộp: 20/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH YIC ONE
Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation CÔNG TY TNHH YIC ONE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH YIC ONE
Hạn nộp: 25/07/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị
Tuyển Backend Developer Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 60 - 80 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 60 - 80 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Pizza 4P's
Tuyển Product Marketing Pizza 4P's làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu
Pizza 4P's
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh
Tuyển Trưởng phòng chăm sóc khách hàng Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 80 - 100 Triệu
Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 80 - 100 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Kinderworld International Group
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Kinderworld International Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 450 USD
Kinderworld International Group
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 450 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam
Tuyển Customer Success Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 450 - 600 USD
Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 450 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng doanh nghiệp Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc), làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 1,000 USD
Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Tuyển Nhân viên kho CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 8.5 - 9.5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Taj Việt Nam
Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Taj Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 13 - 15 Triệu
Taj Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 20/08/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Lotte Vietnam Shopping Joint Stock Company
Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Lotte Vietnam Shopping Joint Stock Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Lotte Vietnam Shopping Joint Stock Company
Hạn nộp: 19/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Boyd Vietnam Company Limited.,
Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Boyd Vietnam Company Limited., làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Boyd Vietnam Company Limited.,
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Bắc Ninh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Trách Nhiệm Hữu Hạn Một Thành Viên Việt Nam GS Industry
Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Công Ty Trách Nhiệm Hữu Hạn Một Thành Viên Việt Nam GS Industry làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Trách Nhiệm Hữu Hạn Một Thành Viên Việt Nam GS Industry
Hạn nộp: 05/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Nidec SV Probe Vietnam Co.,Ltd
Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Nidec SV Probe Vietnam Co.,Ltd làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Nidec SV Probe Vietnam Co.,Ltd
Hạn nộp: 05/08/2025
Bình Dương Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH A G STEEL MANUFACTURE
Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation CÔNG TY TNHH A G STEEL MANUFACTURE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 17 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH A G STEEL MANUFACTURE
Hạn nộp: 29/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Grant Thornton (Vietnam) Limited
Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Grant Thornton (Vietnam) Limited làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Grant Thornton (Vietnam) Limited
Hạn nộp: 20/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Innorix Vietnam
Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Innorix Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Innorix Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 20/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Truyền Thông Và Tổ Chức Sự Kiện Pose Communications
Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Công Ty TNHH Truyền Thông Và Tổ Chức Sự Kiện Pose Communications làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Truyền Thông Và Tổ Chức Sự Kiện Pose Communications
Hạn nộp: 20/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH YIC ONE
Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation CÔNG TY TNHH YIC ONE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH YIC ONE
Hạn nộp: 25/07/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Công Ty TNHH Truyền Thông Và Tổ Chức Sự Kiện Pose Communications làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Truyền Thông Và Tổ Chức Sự Kiện Pose Communications
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Innorix Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Innorix Vietnam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation CÔNG TY TNHH A G STEEL MANUFACTURE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 17 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH A G STEEL MANUFACTURE
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Công Ty Trách Nhiệm Hữu Hạn Một Thành Viên Việt Nam GS Industry làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Trách Nhiệm Hữu Hạn Một Thành Viên Việt Nam GS Industry
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Lotte Vietnam Shopping Joint Stock Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Lotte Vietnam Shopping Joint Stock Company
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Taj Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 13 - 15 Triệu Taj Việt Nam
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm