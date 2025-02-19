Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation MiTek Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 500 - 2,000 USD

The Production Graphic Designer will be responsible for designing and laying out print catalogs,

product cards, product labels, and other product merchandising both on package and in-store

retails, ensuring high-quality visuals and adherence to brand guidelines. They will also create and

update digital catalogs, maintaining consistency with print versions and optimizing for various

digital platforms. Managing and maintaining digital assets using a DAM (Digital Asset

Management) program is a crucial part of the role, ensuring easy access and retrieval of assets.

The designer must ensure all designs align with the brand style guide, maintaining a cohesive and

consistent brand identity across all materials. Proficiency in Adobe Creative Suite (InDesign,

Photoshop, Illustrator, etc.) is essential for creating and editing designs. Additionally, the designer

will manage multiple projects simultaneously, ensuring deadlines are met and high-quality

deliverables.

1. Print Catalog Production: Design and layout print catalogs, ensuring high-quality visuals and adherence to brand guidelines.

2. Digital Catalog Production and Updates: Create and update digital catalogs,

maintaining consistency with print versions and optimizing for various digital platforms.

3. Digital Asset Management: Organize, manage, and maintain digital assets using a DAM program, ensuring easy access and retrieval of assets.

4. Brand Style Guide: Ensure all designs align with the brand style guide, maintaining a cohesive and consistent brand identity across all materials.