Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation MiTek Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 500 - 2,000 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Tại MiTek Việt Nam
- Hồ Chí Minh: Đường Sáng Tạo, KCX Tân Thuận, P. Tân Thuận Đông, Quận 7
Mô Tả Công Việc Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Với Mức Lương 500 - 2,000 USD
The Production Graphic Designer will be responsible for designing and laying out print catalogs,
product cards, product labels, and other product merchandising both on package and in-store
retails, ensuring high-quality visuals and adherence to brand guidelines. They will also create and
update digital catalogs, maintaining consistency with print versions and optimizing for various
digital platforms. Managing and maintaining digital assets using a DAM (Digital Asset
Management) program is a crucial part of the role, ensuring easy access and retrieval of assets.
The designer must ensure all designs align with the brand style guide, maintaining a cohesive and
consistent brand identity across all materials. Proficiency in Adobe Creative Suite (InDesign,
Photoshop, Illustrator, etc.) is essential for creating and editing designs. Additionally, the designer
will manage multiple projects simultaneously, ensuring deadlines are met and high-quality
deliverables.
1. Print Catalog Production: Design and layout print catalogs, ensuring high-quality visuals and adherence to brand guidelines.
2. Digital Catalog Production and Updates: Create and update digital catalogs,
maintaining consistency with print versions and optimizing for various digital platforms.
3. Digital Asset Management: Organize, manage, and maintain digital assets using a DAM program, ensuring easy access and retrieval of assets.
4. Brand Style Guide: Ensure all designs align with the brand style guide, maintaining a cohesive and consistent brand identity across all materials.
Với Mức Lương 500 - 2,000 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại MiTek Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại MiTek Việt Nam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI