Tuyển Hành chính nhân sự CÔNG TY TNHH HOPPER VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Hành chính nhân sự CÔNG TY TNHH HOPPER VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY TNHH HOPPER VIỆT NAM
Ngày đăng tuyển: 14/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 14/12/2024
CÔNG TY TNHH HOPPER VIỆT NAM

Hành chính nhân sự

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Hành chính nhân sự Tại CÔNG TY TNHH HOPPER VIỆT NAM

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Dưới 1 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 30 Nguyễn Thị Diệu, Phường Võ Thị Sáu, Quận 3

Mô Tả Công Việc Hành chính nhân sự Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Personnel File Management: Assist in collecting and maintaining new employee information, regularly updating employee records, and ensuring data accuracy;
Personnel File Management
Recruitment Support: Assist in recruitment activities, such as posting job openings, screening applications, contacting candidates, assisting with interviews, and tracking recruitment progress;
Recruitment Support
Attendance and Payroll Management: Support in monitoring attendance, updating payroll data and handling employee-related timekeeping and payroll issues;
Attendance and Payroll Management
Office Supplies and Equipment Management: Order, inventory, and ensure adequate supplies and equipment for departments;
Office Supplies and Equipment Management
Internal Activities Support: Help organize company events like team-building activities, birthday celebrations, holiday events, workshops, and employee welfare programs;
Internal Activities Support
Other Administrative Tasks: Assist with other administrative duties as requested, including preparing contracts, handling paperwork.
Other Administrative Tasks

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Education: Associate’s or Bachelor’s degree in Human Resource Management, Economics, Business Administration, or related fields;
Education
Experience: No prior experience required; preference given to candidates with internships or work experience in HR.
Experience
Communication skills: Strong communication skills in both verbal and written forms, in Vietnamese and English;
Communication skills
Computer skills: Strong computer skills (MS Office, Google Drive, email);
Computer skills
Soft skills: Good coordination, reporting and problem presentation skills; Strong attention to detail and time management skills.
Soft skills
Plus: Experience in office administration and working with people is a plus;
Plus

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH HOPPER VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Opportunities to work in an International environment;
Attractive compensation and benefits;
15 Annual Leaves;
Meal allowance;
Free parking fee;
Available coffee, tea at the office;
Periodic Company lunch/Company Dinner;
Birthday Gift;
Board-games/Team building activities.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH HOPPER VIỆT NAM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH HOPPER VIỆT NAM

CÔNG TY TNHH HOPPER VIỆT NAM

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 30 Nguyễn Thị Diệu, Phường Võ Thị Sáu, Quận 3, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh.

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-hanh-chinh-nhan-su-thu-nhap-thoa-thuan-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ho-chi-minh-job250190
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH NASYS
Tuyển Hành chính nhân sự Công Ty TNHH NASYS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH NASYS
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU COCO VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Hành chính nhân sự CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU COCO VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU COCO VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 46 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH GIÁO DỤC 2TARGET
Tuyển Hành chính nhân sự CÔNG TY TNHH GIÁO DỤC 2TARGET làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH GIÁO DỤC 2TARGET
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 18 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN ĐẦU TƯ AGIS
Tuyển Hành chính nhân sự CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN ĐẦU TƯ AGIS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN ĐẦU TƯ AGIS
Hạn nộp: 02/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 17 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty CP Đầu Tư Và Phát Triển Việt Á Châu
Tuyển Hành chính nhân sự Công Ty CP Đầu Tư Và Phát Triển Việt Á Châu làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 35 - 40 Triệu
Công Ty CP Đầu Tư Và Phát Triển Việt Á Châu
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển 35 - 40 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THỊNH CƯỜNG Pro Company
Tuyển Hành chính nhân sự CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THỊNH CƯỜNG Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THỊNH CƯỜNG Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DSP KOREA
Tuyển Hành chính nhân sự CÔNG TY TNHH DSP KOREA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DSP KOREA
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Thương Mại Hoà Phát
Tuyển Hành chính nhân sự Công ty TNHH Thương Mại Hoà Phát làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Thương Mại Hoà Phát
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần đầu tư phát triển Máy Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hà Nội
Tuyển Hành chính nhân sự Công ty cổ phần đầu tư phát triển Máy Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hà Nội làm việc tại Bắc Giang thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần đầu tư phát triển Máy Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hà Nội
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Bắc Giang Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ MULGATI VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Hành chính nhân sự CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ MULGATI VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ MULGATI VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 15/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng doanh nghiệp Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc), làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 1,000 USD
Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Tuyển Nhân viên kho CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 8.5 - 9.5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 3 - 5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Avery Dennison Vietnam
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Avery Dennison Vietnam làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 400 - 600 USD
Avery Dennison Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Long An Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 400 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 6 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH
Hạn nộp: 25/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 10 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Tuyển Business Intelligence Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Tuyển Quản lý/Trưởng phòng vận hành Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV) làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Tuyển Trưởng phòng nhân sự CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH NASYS
Tuyển Hành chính nhân sự Công Ty TNHH NASYS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH NASYS
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU COCO VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Hành chính nhân sự CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU COCO VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU COCO VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 46 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH GIÁO DỤC 2TARGET
Tuyển Hành chính nhân sự CÔNG TY TNHH GIÁO DỤC 2TARGET làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH GIÁO DỤC 2TARGET
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 18 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN ĐẦU TƯ AGIS
Tuyển Hành chính nhân sự CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN ĐẦU TƯ AGIS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN ĐẦU TƯ AGIS
Hạn nộp: 02/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 17 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty CP Đầu Tư Và Phát Triển Việt Á Châu
Tuyển Hành chính nhân sự Công Ty CP Đầu Tư Và Phát Triển Việt Á Châu làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 35 - 40 Triệu
Công Ty CP Đầu Tư Và Phát Triển Việt Á Châu
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển 35 - 40 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THỊNH CƯỜNG Pro Company
Tuyển Hành chính nhân sự CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THỊNH CƯỜNG Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THỊNH CƯỜNG Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DSP KOREA
Tuyển Hành chính nhân sự CÔNG TY TNHH DSP KOREA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DSP KOREA
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Thương Mại Hoà Phát
Tuyển Hành chính nhân sự Công ty TNHH Thương Mại Hoà Phát làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Thương Mại Hoà Phát
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần đầu tư phát triển Máy Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hà Nội
Tuyển Hành chính nhân sự Công ty cổ phần đầu tư phát triển Máy Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hà Nội làm việc tại Bắc Giang thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
Công ty cổ phần đầu tư phát triển Máy Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hà Nội
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Bắc Giang Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ MULGATI VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Hành chính nhân sự CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ MULGATI VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ MULGATI VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 15/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Hành chính nhân sự Công ty TNHH Gold Fitness làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH Gold Fitness
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển Hành chính nhân sự CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ ĂN UỐNG HOÀNG TÂM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 13 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ ĂN UỐNG HOÀNG TÂM
10 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Hành chính nhân sự CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SHOWGROUP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SHOWGROUP
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Hành chính nhân sự Công Ty TNHH ZADEZ Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 9 Triệu Công Ty TNHH ZADEZ Việt Nam
7 - 9 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Hành chính nhân sự Công ty Cổ phần New Retail CPG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 2 - 3 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần New Retail CPG
2 - 3 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Hành chính nhân sự Công ty TNHH Thực phẩm cuộc sống làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu Công ty TNHH Thực phẩm cuộc sống
9 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Hành chính nhân sự CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN INDOCHINE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN INDOCHINE
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Hành chính nhân sự Công ty TNHH Năng Lượng Xanh An Gia làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu Công ty TNHH Năng Lượng Xanh An Gia
12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Hành chính nhân sự CÔNG TY TNHH DOCUMENT EASY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 10 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH DOCUMENT EASY
7 - 10 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Hành chính nhân sự CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SMOLLAN (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SMOLLAN (VIỆT NAM)
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Hành chính nhân sự CÔNG TY TNHH DT HOME INVEST làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH DT HOME INVEST
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Hành chính nhân sự Công Ty TNHH Văn Hóa Truyền Thông Biubiu Star làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Văn Hóa Truyền Thông Biubiu Star
10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Hành chính nhân sự Công ty cổ phần Tập đoàn Kavi làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 12 Triệu Công ty cổ phần Tập đoàn Kavi
9 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Hành chính nhân sự CÔNG TY TNHH DSP KOREA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH DSP KOREA
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Hành chính nhân sự Công Ty CP Đầu Tư Và Phát Triển Việt Á Châu làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 35 - 40 Triệu Công Ty CP Đầu Tư Và Phát Triển Việt Á Châu
35 - 40 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Hành chính nhân sự CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN ĐẦU TƯ AGIS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH TƯ VẤN ĐẦU TƯ AGIS
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Hành chính nhân sự CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU COCO VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU COCO VIỆT NAM
15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Hành chính nhân sự Công Ty TNHH NASYS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH NASYS
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm