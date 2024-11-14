Tuyển Hành chính nhân sự CÔNG TY TNHH HOPPER VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Hành chính nhân sự Tại CÔNG TY TNHH HOPPER VIỆT NAM
- Hồ Chí Minh: 30 Nguyễn Thị Diệu, Phường Võ Thị Sáu, Quận 3
Mô Tả Công Việc Hành chính nhân sự Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Personnel File Management: Assist in collecting and maintaining new employee information, regularly updating employee records, and ensuring data accuracy;
Recruitment Support: Assist in recruitment activities, such as posting job openings, screening applications, contacting candidates, assisting with interviews, and tracking recruitment progress;
Attendance and Payroll Management: Support in monitoring attendance, updating payroll data and handling employee-related timekeeping and payroll issues;
Office Supplies and Equipment Management: Order, inventory, and ensure adequate supplies and equipment for departments;
Internal Activities Support: Help organize company events like team-building activities, birthday celebrations, holiday events, workshops, and employee welfare programs;
Other Administrative Tasks: Assist with other administrative duties as requested, including preparing contracts, handling paperwork.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Experience: No prior experience required; preference given to candidates with internships or work experience in HR.
Communication skills: Strong communication skills in both verbal and written forms, in Vietnamese and English;
Computer skills: Strong computer skills (MS Office, Google Drive, email);
Soft skills: Good coordination, reporting and problem presentation skills; Strong attention to detail and time management skills.
Plus: Experience in office administration and working with people is a plus;
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH HOPPER VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Attractive compensation and benefits;
15 Annual Leaves;
Meal allowance;
Free parking fee;
Available coffee, tea at the office;
Periodic Company lunch/Company Dinner;
Birthday Gift;
Board-games/Team building activities.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH HOPPER VIỆT NAM
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
