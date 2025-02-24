Tuyển Kế toán công nợ ABC Vietnam Manufacturing & SOURCING Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 500 - 800 USD

Mức lương 500 - 800 USD Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 22 Đường 24A, P. An Phú, TP. Thủ Đức, TP.HCM

Mô Tả Công Việc Kế toán công nợ Với Mức Lương 500 - 800 USD

- Prepare sales invoice/Pro-invoice and send to client/ Import/Export Officer.

- Issue VAT invoice.

- Checking Sales Contract.

- Follow up the collection, reconcile the A/R status with the clients.

- Support/ Prepare the payment documents (Contracts, invoice, delivery report…).

- Follow aging status of payments, reconcile the A/P status.

- Follow up & filing the documents (VAT invoice in, contract, inventory import…) in soft copy & hard copy.

- Support General Accounting on VAT invoice checking & filing, Tax report periodically.

- Support General Accountant & Chief Accountant on Cash flow preparation periodically.

Với Mức Lương 500 - 800 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Graduated from University (Accounting, Finance, banking, auditing…) with three years’ experience of which at minimum one year of experience as Revenue accountant.

- Excel

- Soft skill: Good in communication skill

- Persistent, accurate/precise, process minded, proactive do-er.

- Communicate in Vietnamese and English

Tại ABC Vietnam Manufacturing & SOURCING Company Limited Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại ABC Vietnam Manufacturing & SOURCING Company Limited

