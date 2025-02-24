Tuyển Kế toán công nợ ABC Vietnam Manufacturing & SOURCING Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 500 - 800 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kế toán công nợ Tại ABC Vietnam Manufacturing & SOURCING Company Limited
- Hồ Chí Minh: 22 Đường 24A, P. An Phú, TP. Thủ Đức, TP.HCM
Mô Tả Công Việc Kế toán công nợ Với Mức Lương 500 - 800 USD
- Prepare sales invoice/Pro-invoice and send to client/ Import/Export Officer.
- Issue VAT invoice.
- Checking Sales Contract.
- Follow up the collection, reconcile the A/R status with the clients.
- Support/ Prepare the payment documents (Contracts, invoice, delivery report…).
- Follow aging status of payments, reconcile the A/P status.
- Follow up & filing the documents (VAT invoice in, contract, inventory import…) in soft copy & hard copy.
- Support General Accounting on VAT invoice checking & filing, Tax report periodically.
- Support General Accountant & Chief Accountant on Cash flow preparation periodically.
Với Mức Lương 500 - 800 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
- Excel
- Soft skill: Good in communication skill
- Persistent, accurate/precise, process minded, proactive do-er.
- Communicate in Vietnamese and English
