Tuyển Kế toán công nợ ABC Vietnam Manufacturing & SOURCING Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 500 - 800 USD

Tuyển Kế toán công nợ ABC Vietnam Manufacturing & SOURCING Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 500 - 800 USD

ABC Vietnam Manufacturing & SOURCING Company Limited
Ngày đăng tuyển: 24/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 25/02/2025
ABC Vietnam Manufacturing & SOURCING Company Limited

Kế toán công nợ

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kế toán công nợ Tại ABC Vietnam Manufacturing & SOURCING Company Limited

Mức lương
500 - 800 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 22 Đường 24A, P. An Phú, TP. Thủ Đức, TP.HCM

Mô Tả Công Việc Kế toán công nợ Với Mức Lương 500 - 800 USD

- Prepare sales invoice/Pro-invoice and send to client/ Import/Export Officer.
- Issue VAT invoice.
- Checking Sales Contract.
- Follow up the collection, reconcile the A/R status with the clients.
- Support/ Prepare the payment documents (Contracts, invoice, delivery report…).
- Follow aging status of payments, reconcile the A/P status.
- Follow up & filing the documents (VAT invoice in, contract, inventory import…) in soft copy & hard copy.
- Support General Accounting on VAT invoice checking & filing, Tax report periodically.
- Support General Accountant & Chief Accountant on Cash flow preparation periodically.

Với Mức Lương 500 - 800 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Graduated from University (Accounting, Finance, banking, auditing…) with three years’ experience of which at minimum one year of experience as Revenue accountant.
- Excel
- Soft skill: Good in communication skill
- Persistent, accurate/precise, process minded, proactive do-er.
- Communicate in Vietnamese and English

Tại ABC Vietnam Manufacturing & SOURCING Company Limited Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại ABC Vietnam Manufacturing & SOURCING Company Limited

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

ABC Vietnam Manufacturing & SOURCING Company Limited

ABC Vietnam Manufacturing & SOURCING Company Limited

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Floor 19th, Indochina Park Tower, No. 4 Nguyen Dinh Chieu, Da Kao Ward, District 1, Ho Chi Minh city, Viet Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-ke-toan-cong-no-thu-nhap-500-800-thang-tai-ho-chi-minh-job319990
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần tập đoàn Golden Gate
Tuyển Kế toán công nợ Công ty cổ phần tập đoàn Golden Gate làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty cổ phần tập đoàn Golden Gate
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH B.c.e Việt Nam
Tuyển Kế toán công nợ Công Ty TNHH B.c.e Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH B.c.e Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm VPĐD Allingham Holdings Limited Tại TP.HCM
Tuyển Kế toán công nợ VPĐD Allingham Holdings Limited Tại TP.HCM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
VPĐD Allingham Holdings Limited Tại TP.HCM
Hạn nộp: 28/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 12 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Hallim Precision Vina
Tuyển Kế toán công nợ Công Ty TNHH Hallim Precision Vina làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 20 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Hallim Precision Vina
Hạn nộp: 27/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 11 ngày để ứng tuyển 18 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Bất Động Sản SmartLand
Tuyển Kế toán công nợ Công ty TNHH Bất Động Sản SmartLand làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Bất Động Sản SmartLand
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN THƯƠNG MẠI BĐS NEWSTARLAND
Tuyển Kế toán công nợ CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN THƯƠNG MẠI BĐS NEWSTARLAND làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 35 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN THƯƠNG MẠI BĐS NEWSTARLAND
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển 25 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Lotte Property & Development Việt Nam
Tuyển Kế toán công nợ Công ty TNHH Lotte Property & Development Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Lotte Property & Development Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH VẬT TƯ VÀ TRANG THIẾT BỊ Y TẾ HAT - MED VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Kế toán công nợ CÔNG TY TNHH VẬT TƯ VÀ TRANG THIẾT BỊ Y TẾ HAT - MED VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH VẬT TƯ VÀ TRANG THIẾT BỊ Y TẾ HAT - MED VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 9 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DKSH VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Kế toán công nợ CÔNG TY TNHH DKSH VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DKSH VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 8.5 - 9.5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH SMILETRIP
Tuyển Kế toán công nợ CÔNG TY TNHH SMILETRIP làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH SMILETRIP
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh
Tuyển Trưởng phòng chăm sóc khách hàng Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 80 - 100 Triệu
Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 80 - 100 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Kinderworld International Group
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Kinderworld International Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 450 USD
Kinderworld International Group
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 450 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam
Tuyển Customer Success Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 450 - 600 USD
Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 450 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng doanh nghiệp Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc), làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 1,000 USD
Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Tuyển Nhân viên kho CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 8.5 - 9.5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 3 - 5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Avery Dennison Vietnam
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Avery Dennison Vietnam làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 400 - 600 USD
Avery Dennison Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Long An Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 400 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty cổ phần tập đoàn Golden Gate
Tuyển Kế toán công nợ Công ty cổ phần tập đoàn Golden Gate làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty cổ phần tập đoàn Golden Gate
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH B.c.e Việt Nam
Tuyển Kế toán công nợ Công Ty TNHH B.c.e Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH B.c.e Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm VPĐD Allingham Holdings Limited Tại TP.HCM
Tuyển Kế toán công nợ VPĐD Allingham Holdings Limited Tại TP.HCM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
VPĐD Allingham Holdings Limited Tại TP.HCM
Hạn nộp: 28/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 12 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Hallim Precision Vina
Tuyển Kế toán công nợ Công Ty TNHH Hallim Precision Vina làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 20 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Hallim Precision Vina
Hạn nộp: 27/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 11 ngày để ứng tuyển 18 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Bất Động Sản SmartLand
Tuyển Kế toán công nợ Công ty TNHH Bất Động Sản SmartLand làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Bất Động Sản SmartLand
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN THƯƠNG MẠI BĐS NEWSTARLAND
Tuyển Kế toán công nợ CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN THƯƠNG MẠI BĐS NEWSTARLAND làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 35 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN THƯƠNG MẠI BĐS NEWSTARLAND
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển 25 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Lotte Property & Development Việt Nam
Tuyển Kế toán công nợ Công ty TNHH Lotte Property & Development Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Lotte Property & Development Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH VẬT TƯ VÀ TRANG THIẾT BỊ Y TẾ HAT - MED VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Kế toán công nợ CÔNG TY TNHH VẬT TƯ VÀ TRANG THIẾT BỊ Y TẾ HAT - MED VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH VẬT TƯ VÀ TRANG THIẾT BỊ Y TẾ HAT - MED VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 9 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DKSH VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Kế toán công nợ CÔNG TY TNHH DKSH VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DKSH VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 8.5 - 9.5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH SMILETRIP
Tuyển Kế toán công nợ CÔNG TY TNHH SMILETRIP làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH SMILETRIP
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Kế toán công nợ CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ CÔNG NGHỆ BIZITRIP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ CÔNG NGHỆ BIZITRIP
8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Kế toán công nợ CÔNG TY TNHH BUYMED làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH BUYMED
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Kế toán công nợ Công Ty Cổ Phần Anne Hill làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Cổ Phần Anne Hill
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kế toán công nợ CÔNG TY TNHH THẢO ĐIỀN LOGISTICS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THẢO ĐIỀN LOGISTICS
8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Kế toán công nợ Dorco Vina Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 450 - 600 USD Dorco Vina Co., Ltd
450 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kế toán công nợ CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SBS Car Rental làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SBS Car Rental
10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Kế toán công nợ Công Ty TNHH SX Và TM Thực Phẩm Tân Vĩnh Phát làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 11 - 14 Triệu Công Ty TNHH SX Và TM Thực Phẩm Tân Vĩnh Phát
11 - 14 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Kế toán công nợ Công Ty TNHH DFY Global – Auraleaf làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH DFY Global – Auraleaf
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kế toán công nợ Công Ty Cổ Phần Địa Ốc Thăng Long làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần Địa Ốc Thăng Long
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kế toán công nợ CÔNG TY TNHH NHỰA LONG THÀNH Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 9 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH NHỰA LONG THÀNH Pro Company
7 - 9 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kế toán công nợ Mac Marketing làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 11 Triệu Mac Marketing
10 - 11 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Kế toán công nợ CÔNG TY TNHH DKSH VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH DKSH VIỆT NAM
8.5 - 9.5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Kế toán công nợ Công ty TNHH Bất Động Sản SmartLand làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH Bất Động Sản SmartLand
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kế toán công nợ VPĐD Allingham Holdings Limited Tại TP.HCM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận VPĐD Allingham Holdings Limited Tại TP.HCM
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm