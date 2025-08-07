Tuyển Kế toán công nợ Dorco Vina Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 450 - 600 USD

Mức lương 450 - 600 USD Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: KCN Phố Nối A - Văn Lâm - Hưng Yên

Mô Tả Công Việc Kế toán công nợ Với Mức Lương 450 - 600 USD

Mô tả công việc:

• Manage and track administrative expenses

• Monitor and record transportation and logistics costs

• Reconcile accounts receivable and accounts payable regularly

• Assist in preparing reports and financial documentation

• Handle other tasks as assigned by management

Với Mức Lương 450 - 600 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• 3–5 years of experience in accounting or a similar role

• Bachelor’s degree in Accounting, Finance, or a related field

• Strong understanding of Vietnamese accounting standards

• Responsible, detail-oriented, and organized

• Good communication skills and teamwork

• Experience with SAP is a strong plus

Tại Dorco Vina Co., Ltd Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Dorco Vina Co., Ltd

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin