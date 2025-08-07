Tuyển Kế toán công nợ Dorco Vina Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 450 - 600 USD

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kế toán công nợ Tại Dorco Vina Co., Ltd
Mức lương
450 - 600 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hồ Chí Minh: KCN Phố Nối A
- Văn Lâm
- Hưng Yên
Mô Tả Công Việc Kế toán công nợ Với Mức Lương 450 - 600 USD
Mô tả công việc:
• Manage and track administrative expenses
• Monitor and record transportation and logistics costs
• Reconcile accounts receivable and accounts payable regularly
• Assist in preparing reports and financial documentation
• Handle other tasks as assigned by management
Với Mức Lương 450 - 600 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• 3–5 years of experience in accounting or a similar role
• Bachelor’s degree in Accounting, Finance, or a related field
• Strong understanding of Vietnamese accounting standards
• Responsible, detail-oriented, and organized
• Good communication skills and teamwork
• Experience with SAP is a strong plus
Tại Dorco Vina Co., Ltd Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Dorco Vina Co., Ltd
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
