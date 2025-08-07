Tuyển Kế toán công nợ Dorco Vina Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 450 - 600 USD

Tuyển Kế toán công nợ Dorco Vina Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 450 - 600 USD

Dorco Vina Co., Ltd
Ngày đăng tuyển: 07/08/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 06/09/2025
Dorco Vina Co., Ltd

Kế toán công nợ

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kế toán công nợ Tại Dorco Vina Co., Ltd

Mức lương
450 - 600 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: KCN Phố Nối A

- Văn Lâm

- Hưng Yên

Mô Tả Công Việc Kế toán công nợ Với Mức Lương 450 - 600 USD

Mô tả công việc:
• Manage and track administrative expenses
• Monitor and record transportation and logistics costs
• Reconcile accounts receivable and accounts payable regularly
• Assist in preparing reports and financial documentation
• Handle other tasks as assigned by management

Với Mức Lương 450 - 600 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• 3–5 years of experience in accounting or a similar role
• Bachelor’s degree in Accounting, Finance, or a related field
• Strong understanding of Vietnamese accounting standards
• Responsible, detail-oriented, and organized
• Good communication skills and teamwork
• Experience with SAP is a strong plus

Tại Dorco Vina Co., Ltd Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Dorco Vina Co., Ltd

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Dorco Vina Co., Ltd

Dorco Vina Co., Ltd

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Đường B3, Khu B, KCN Phố Nối A - Văn Lâm - Hưng Yên

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

