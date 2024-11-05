Tuyển Kỹ thuật IT TUV Rheinland Vietnam Co. Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 8 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kỹ thuật IT Tại TUV Rheinland Vietnam Co. Ltd
- Hồ Chí Minh:
- Hall 10, Road 4, Quang Trung Software Park, District 12, HCMC, Quận 12
Mô Tả Công Việc Kỹ thuật IT Với Mức Lương 6 - 8 Triệu
- Prepare samples according to cutting list prior treatment
- Storage sample
- Ensure storaged sample in correct location
- Ensure working place: clean, clear and tidy.
- Clean laboratory equipment, such as glassware, metal instruments/ tools
- Make sure that used glassware, lab tools are properly clean and available for using
- Carry out other specified duties and functions as directed by technical manager, supervisor
- Ensure that all activity is complied with HSE regulation, ISO/IEC 17025 and ISO 9001
· High school degree (or higher degree)
· Reading skill in English
· Not required
· Good time management skill
· Careful and exactly working ability
Knowledge of the proper use of chemicals for cleaning services
Ngành nghề: Lao động phổ thông, Dệt may / Da giày / Thời trang
Kinh nghiệm: 0 Năm
Cấp bậc: Nhân viên
Hình thức: Nhân viên chính thức
Địa điểm: Hồ Chí Minh
Với Mức Lương 6 - 8 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại TUV Rheinland Vietnam Co. Ltd Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại TUV Rheinland Vietnam Co. Ltd
