Tuyển Kỹ thuật IT TUV Rheinland Vietnam Co. Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 8 Triệu

- Prepare samples according to cutting list prior treatment

- Storage sample

- Ensure storaged sample in correct location

- Ensure working place: clean, clear and tidy.

- Clean laboratory equipment, such as glassware, metal instruments/ tools

- Make sure that used glassware, lab tools are properly clean and available for using

- Carry out other specified duties and functions as directed by technical manager, supervisor

- Ensure that all activity is complied with HSE regulation, ISO/IEC 17025 and ISO 9001

· High school degree (or higher degree)

· Reading skill in English

· Not required

· Good time management skill

· Careful and exactly working ability

Knowledge of the proper use of chemicals for cleaning services

Ngành nghề: Lao động phổ thông, Dệt may / Da giày / Thời trang

Kinh nghiệm: 0 Năm

Cấp bậc: Nhân viên

Hình thức: Nhân viên chính thức

Địa điểm: Hồ Chí Minh