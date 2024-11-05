Tuyển Kỹ thuật IT TUV Rheinland Vietnam Co. Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 8 Triệu

Tuyển Kỹ thuật IT TUV Rheinland Vietnam Co. Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 8 Triệu

TUV Rheinland Vietnam Co. Ltd
Ngày đăng tuyển: 05/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 07/12/2024
TUV Rheinland Vietnam Co. Ltd

Kỹ thuật IT

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kỹ thuật IT Tại TUV Rheinland Vietnam Co. Ltd

Mức lương
6 - 8 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- Hall 10, Road 4, Quang Trung Software Park, District 12, HCMC, Quận 12

Mô Tả Công Việc Kỹ thuật IT Với Mức Lương 6 - 8 Triệu

- Prepare samples according to cutting list prior treatment
- Storage sample
- Ensure storaged sample in correct location
- Ensure working place: clean, clear and tidy.
- Clean laboratory equipment, such as glassware, metal instruments/ tools
- Make sure that used glassware, lab tools are properly clean and available for using
- Carry out other specified duties and functions as directed by technical manager, supervisor
- Ensure that all activity is complied with HSE regulation, ISO/IEC 17025 and ISO 9001
· High school degree (or higher degree)
· Reading skill in English
· Not required
· Good time management skill
· Careful and exactly working ability
Knowledge of the proper use of chemicals for cleaning services
Ngành nghề: Lao động phổ thông, Dệt may / Da giày / Thời trang
Kinh nghiệm: 0 Năm
Cấp bậc: Nhân viên
Hình thức: Nhân viên chính thức
Địa điểm: Hồ Chí Minh

Với Mức Lương 6 - 8 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

· High school degree (or higher degree)
· Reading skill in English
· Not required
· Good time management skill
· Careful and exactly working ability
Knowledge of the proper use of chemicals for cleaning services

Tại TUV Rheinland Vietnam Co. Ltd Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại TUV Rheinland Vietnam Co. Ltd

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

TUV Rheinland Vietnam Co. Ltd

TUV Rheinland Vietnam Co. Ltd

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Unit 805-806, CentrePoint Building, 106 Nguyễn Văn Trỗi, P.8, Q.Phú Nhuận

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-ky-thuat-it-thu-nhap-6-8-trieu-vnd-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ho-chi-minh-job262950
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Navigos Search's Client
Tuyển Kỹ thuật IT Navigos Search's Client làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Navigos Search's Client
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Spartronics Vietnam
Tuyển Kỹ thuật IT Spartronics Vietnam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Spartronics Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Bình Dương Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm SHINHAN VIETNAM FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED
Tuyển Kỹ thuật IT SHINHAN VIETNAM FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
SHINHAN VIETNAM FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED
Hạn nộp: 20/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm First Trust ACPA Vietnam CO., LTD
Tuyển Kỹ thuật IT First Trust ACPA Vietnam CO., LTD làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
First Trust ACPA Vietnam CO., LTD
Hạn nộp: 16/07/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH MTV Kỹ Thuật Lê Thương
Tuyển Kỹ thuật IT Công ty TNHH MTV Kỹ Thuật Lê Thương làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Công ty TNHH MTV Kỹ Thuật Lê Thương
Hạn nộp: 20/06/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 10 - 12 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Giải Pháp Công Nghệ Sài Gòn
Tuyển Kỹ thuật IT Công Ty TNHH Giải Pháp Công Nghệ Sài Gòn làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Giải Pháp Công Nghệ Sài Gòn
Hạn nộp: 16/06/2025
Đà Nẵng Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm MB Ageas Life Insurance Company Limited
Tuyển Kỹ thuật IT MB Ageas Life Insurance Company Limited làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
MB Ageas Life Insurance Company Limited
Hạn nộp: 04/06/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Phát triển Công nghệ Viễn thông Tin học Sun Việt
Tuyển Kỹ thuật IT Công ty Cổ phần Phát triển Công nghệ Viễn thông Tin học Sun Việt làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Phát triển Công nghệ Viễn thông Tin học Sun Việt
Hạn nộp: 31/05/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bellsystem24 VietNam
Tuyển Kỹ thuật IT Bellsystem24 VietNam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 11 - 13 Triệu
Bellsystem24 VietNam
Hạn nộp: 25/05/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 11 - 13 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH AoHai Technology Việt Nam
Tuyển Kỹ thuật IT Công Ty TNHH AoHai Technology Việt Nam làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH AoHai Technology Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 24/05/2025
Bắc Ninh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị
Tuyển Backend Developer Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 60 - 80 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 60 - 80 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Pizza 4P's
Tuyển Product Marketing Pizza 4P's làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu
Pizza 4P's
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh
Tuyển Trưởng phòng chăm sóc khách hàng Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 80 - 100 Triệu
Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 80 - 100 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Kinderworld International Group
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Kinderworld International Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 450 USD
Kinderworld International Group
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 450 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam
Tuyển Customer Success Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 450 - 600 USD
Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 450 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng doanh nghiệp Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc), làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 1,000 USD
Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Tuyển Nhân viên kho CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 8.5 - 9.5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DU LỊCH VICTORIA
Tuyển Kế toán nội bộ CÔNG TY TNHH DU LỊCH VICTORIA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 6 - 8 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DU LỊCH VICTORIA
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 13 ngày để ứng tuyển 6 - 8 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Navigos Search's Client
Tuyển Kỹ thuật IT Navigos Search's Client làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Navigos Search's Client
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Spartronics Vietnam
Tuyển Kỹ thuật IT Spartronics Vietnam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Spartronics Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Bình Dương Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm SHINHAN VIETNAM FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED
Tuyển Kỹ thuật IT SHINHAN VIETNAM FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
SHINHAN VIETNAM FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED
Hạn nộp: 20/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm First Trust ACPA Vietnam CO., LTD
Tuyển Kỹ thuật IT First Trust ACPA Vietnam CO., LTD làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
First Trust ACPA Vietnam CO., LTD
Hạn nộp: 16/07/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH MTV Kỹ Thuật Lê Thương
Tuyển Kỹ thuật IT Công ty TNHH MTV Kỹ Thuật Lê Thương làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Công ty TNHH MTV Kỹ Thuật Lê Thương
Hạn nộp: 20/06/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 10 - 12 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Giải Pháp Công Nghệ Sài Gòn
Tuyển Kỹ thuật IT Công Ty TNHH Giải Pháp Công Nghệ Sài Gòn làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Giải Pháp Công Nghệ Sài Gòn
Hạn nộp: 16/06/2025
Đà Nẵng Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm MB Ageas Life Insurance Company Limited
Tuyển Kỹ thuật IT MB Ageas Life Insurance Company Limited làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
MB Ageas Life Insurance Company Limited
Hạn nộp: 04/06/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Phát triển Công nghệ Viễn thông Tin học Sun Việt
Tuyển Kỹ thuật IT Công ty Cổ phần Phát triển Công nghệ Viễn thông Tin học Sun Việt làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Phát triển Công nghệ Viễn thông Tin học Sun Việt
Hạn nộp: 31/05/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bellsystem24 VietNam
Tuyển Kỹ thuật IT Bellsystem24 VietNam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 11 - 13 Triệu
Bellsystem24 VietNam
Hạn nộp: 25/05/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 11 - 13 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH AoHai Technology Việt Nam
Tuyển Kỹ thuật IT Công Ty TNHH AoHai Technology Việt Nam làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH AoHai Technology Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 24/05/2025
Bắc Ninh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Kỹ thuật IT SHINHAN VIETNAM FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận SHINHAN VIETNAM FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm