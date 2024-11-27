Tuyển Kỹ thuật IT IMT SOLUTIONS CORP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 5 năm Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Mô Tả Công Việc Kỹ thuật IT Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Accountable for the delivery and management of all technology services through technology team and via 3rd party regional suppliers and partners

Manage the IT software/hardware assets procurement process and respective vendor communications

Oversight and ensure high-quality standards related to the management of Data Privacy, Information risk and security whilst maintaining high system and information integrity and IT disaster recovery plans

Creation and ongoing management of the local technology budget including validation of any group recharges

Prioritization and management of project initiatives and the creation of realistic timetables for the evaluation, development, and deployment of all technology solutions

Design and manage the data interaction between different systems of group and other department.

Support, implement and manage the IT requirements from other business teams, e.g. finance, compliance and investment

Support and implement the IT requirements about IT security, infrastructure, architecture change from group levels

Maintain close working relationships with all teams across the global business including third party service providers

Oversight and ensure that effective IT Disaster Recovery plan is produced, reviewed, amended and updated

Maintain and update Business Continuity Plan and Incident Management Plan according to Group requirement;

Lead BCP arrangement and report to Group on regular basis;

Other tasks assigned by the manager.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Experience working with in-house and outsource technology service providers

Experience working with a multi-cultural multi-regional team

Demonstrated experience with stakeholder management and negotiation skills is required to work with business and technology stakeholders.

Flexible and adaptable in a dynamic environment where priorities shift as we manage across multiple projects and hard deadlines.

Demonstrated ability to adapt to new technologies and learn quickly.

Proven IT management experience in foreign asset management company

Good written and verbal communication in English

Team player and yet able to work independently when required

Tại IMT SOLUTIONS CORP Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Dynamic and flexible environment with positive team mates

Competitive income with comission for new deal and anual performance bonus

Oppoturnity to develop your career path

Oppoturnity to work with caliber project with client in Vietnam and aboard

Premium Healthcare insurance to protect your health, and annual health check

Provide laptop for working

Annual company trip, Team Building, Happy hours, Birthday Activities...

And other benefits according to labor law.

