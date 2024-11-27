Tuyển Kỹ thuật IT IMT SOLUTIONS CORP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Kỹ thuật IT IMT SOLUTIONS CORP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

IMT SOLUTIONS CORP
Ngày đăng tuyển: 27/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 28/12/2024
IMT SOLUTIONS CORP

Kỹ thuật IT

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kỹ thuật IT Tại IMT SOLUTIONS CORP

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
5 năm
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Kỹ thuật IT Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Accountable for the delivery and management of all technology services through technology team and via 3rd party regional suppliers and partners
Manage the IT software/hardware assets procurement process and respective vendor communications
Oversight and ensure high-quality standards related to the management of Data Privacy, Information risk and security whilst maintaining high system and information integrity and IT disaster recovery plans
Creation and ongoing management of the local technology budget including validation of any group recharges
Prioritization and management of project initiatives and the creation of realistic timetables for the evaluation, development, and deployment of all technology solutions
Design and manage the data interaction between different systems of group and other department.
Support, implement and manage the IT requirements from other business teams, e.g. finance, compliance and investment
Support and implement the IT requirements about IT security, infrastructure, architecture change from group levels
Maintain close working relationships with all teams across the global business including third party service providers
Oversight and ensure that effective IT Disaster Recovery plan is produced, reviewed, amended and updated
Maintain and update Business Continuity Plan and Incident Management Plan according to Group requirement;
Lead BCP arrangement and report to Group on regular basis;
Other tasks assigned by the manager.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Experience working with in-house and outsource technology service providers
Experience working with a multi-cultural multi-regional team
Demonstrated experience with stakeholder management and negotiation skills is required to work with business and technology stakeholders.
Flexible and adaptable in a dynamic environment where priorities shift as we manage across multiple projects and hard deadlines.
Demonstrated ability to adapt to new technologies and learn quickly.
Proven IT management experience in foreign asset management company
Good written and verbal communication in English
Team player and yet able to work independently when required

Tại IMT SOLUTIONS CORP Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Dynamic and flexible environment with positive team mates
Competitive income with comission for new deal and anual performance bonus
Oppoturnity to develop your career path
Oppoturnity to work with caliber project with client in Vietnam and aboard
Premium Healthcare insurance to protect your health, and annual health check
Provide laptop for working
Annual company trip, Team Building, Happy hours, Birthday Activities...
And other benefits according to labor law.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại IMT SOLUTIONS CORP

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

IMT SOLUTIONS CORP

IMT SOLUTIONS CORP

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 55-57 Bàu Cát 4, Phường 13, Tân Bình, Hồ Chí Minh

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-it-thu-nhap-thoa-thuan-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ho-chi-minh-job257863
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Navigos Search's Client
Tuyển Kỹ thuật IT Navigos Search's Client làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Navigos Search's Client
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Spartronics Vietnam
Tuyển Kỹ thuật IT Spartronics Vietnam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Spartronics Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Bình Dương Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm SHINHAN VIETNAM FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED
Tuyển Kỹ thuật IT SHINHAN VIETNAM FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
SHINHAN VIETNAM FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED
Hạn nộp: 20/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm First Trust ACPA Vietnam CO., LTD
Tuyển Kỹ thuật IT First Trust ACPA Vietnam CO., LTD làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
First Trust ACPA Vietnam CO., LTD
Hạn nộp: 16/07/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH MTV Kỹ Thuật Lê Thương
Tuyển Kỹ thuật IT Công ty TNHH MTV Kỹ Thuật Lê Thương làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Công ty TNHH MTV Kỹ Thuật Lê Thương
Hạn nộp: 20/06/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 10 - 12 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Giải Pháp Công Nghệ Sài Gòn
Tuyển Kỹ thuật IT Công Ty TNHH Giải Pháp Công Nghệ Sài Gòn làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Giải Pháp Công Nghệ Sài Gòn
Hạn nộp: 16/06/2025
Đà Nẵng Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm MB Ageas Life Insurance Company Limited
Tuyển Kỹ thuật IT MB Ageas Life Insurance Company Limited làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
MB Ageas Life Insurance Company Limited
Hạn nộp: 04/06/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Phát triển Công nghệ Viễn thông Tin học Sun Việt
Tuyển Kỹ thuật IT Công ty Cổ phần Phát triển Công nghệ Viễn thông Tin học Sun Việt làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Phát triển Công nghệ Viễn thông Tin học Sun Việt
Hạn nộp: 31/05/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bellsystem24 VietNam
Tuyển Kỹ thuật IT Bellsystem24 VietNam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 11 - 13 Triệu
Bellsystem24 VietNam
Hạn nộp: 25/05/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 11 - 13 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH AoHai Technology Việt Nam
Tuyển Kỹ thuật IT Công Ty TNHH AoHai Technology Việt Nam làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH AoHai Technology Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 24/05/2025
Bắc Ninh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng doanh nghiệp Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc), làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 1,000 USD
Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Tuyển Nhân viên kho CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 8.5 - 9.5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 3 - 5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Avery Dennison Vietnam
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Avery Dennison Vietnam làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 400 - 600 USD
Avery Dennison Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Long An Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 400 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 6 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH
Hạn nộp: 25/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 10 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Tuyển Business Intelligence Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Tuyển Quản lý/Trưởng phòng vận hành Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV) làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Tuyển Trưởng phòng nhân sự CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Navigos Search's Client
Tuyển Kỹ thuật IT Navigos Search's Client làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Navigos Search's Client
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Spartronics Vietnam
Tuyển Kỹ thuật IT Spartronics Vietnam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Spartronics Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Bình Dương Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm SHINHAN VIETNAM FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED
Tuyển Kỹ thuật IT SHINHAN VIETNAM FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
SHINHAN VIETNAM FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED
Hạn nộp: 20/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm First Trust ACPA Vietnam CO., LTD
Tuyển Kỹ thuật IT First Trust ACPA Vietnam CO., LTD làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
First Trust ACPA Vietnam CO., LTD
Hạn nộp: 16/07/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH MTV Kỹ Thuật Lê Thương
Tuyển Kỹ thuật IT Công ty TNHH MTV Kỹ Thuật Lê Thương làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Công ty TNHH MTV Kỹ Thuật Lê Thương
Hạn nộp: 20/06/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 10 - 12 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Giải Pháp Công Nghệ Sài Gòn
Tuyển Kỹ thuật IT Công Ty TNHH Giải Pháp Công Nghệ Sài Gòn làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Giải Pháp Công Nghệ Sài Gòn
Hạn nộp: 16/06/2025
Đà Nẵng Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm MB Ageas Life Insurance Company Limited
Tuyển Kỹ thuật IT MB Ageas Life Insurance Company Limited làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
MB Ageas Life Insurance Company Limited
Hạn nộp: 04/06/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Phát triển Công nghệ Viễn thông Tin học Sun Việt
Tuyển Kỹ thuật IT Công ty Cổ phần Phát triển Công nghệ Viễn thông Tin học Sun Việt làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Phát triển Công nghệ Viễn thông Tin học Sun Việt
Hạn nộp: 31/05/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bellsystem24 VietNam
Tuyển Kỹ thuật IT Bellsystem24 VietNam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 11 - 13 Triệu
Bellsystem24 VietNam
Hạn nộp: 25/05/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 11 - 13 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH AoHai Technology Việt Nam
Tuyển Kỹ thuật IT Công Ty TNHH AoHai Technology Việt Nam làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH AoHai Technology Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 24/05/2025
Bắc Ninh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Kỹ thuật IT Công ty cổ phần dịch vụ công nghệ TSC Việt Nam - chi nhánh Hải Dương làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu Công ty cổ phần dịch vụ công nghệ TSC Việt Nam - chi nhánh Hải Dương
8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Kỹ thuật IT Công ty cổ phần dịch vụ công nghệ TSC Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu Công ty cổ phần dịch vụ công nghệ TSC Việt Nam
8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Kỹ thuật IT CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP PHÁT TRIỂN TIÊN PHONG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 30 - 40 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP PHÁT TRIỂN TIÊN PHONG
30 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Kỹ thuật IT CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU PHÁT TRIỂN ĐÔNG DƯƠNG - TẬP ĐOÀN THỂ THAO KINGSPORT Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU PHÁT TRIỂN ĐÔNG DƯƠNG - TẬP ĐOÀN THỂ THAO KINGSPORT Pro Company
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kỹ thuật IT IMT SOLUTIONS CORP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận IMT SOLUTIONS CORP
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Kỹ thuật IT Công Ty Cổ Phần Công Nghệ UNIT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Cổ Phần Công Nghệ UNIT
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kỹ thuật IT CÔNG TY TNHH NHÂN SINH PHÚC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 18 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH NHÂN SINH PHÚC
12 - 18 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kỹ thuật IT Union Technology Corporation làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Union Technology Corporation
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kỹ thuật IT TUV Rheinland Vietnam Co. Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 8 Triệu TUV Rheinland Vietnam Co. Ltd
6 - 8 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kỹ thuật IT Công Ty TNHH TARIS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 8 Triệu Công Ty TNHH TARIS
7 - 8 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kỹ thuật IT Công Ty Cổ Phần Acecook Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Cổ Phần Acecook Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kỹ thuật IT Công Ty TNHH Kỹ Thuật Công Nghệ Kim Long làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Kỹ Thuật Công Nghệ Kim Long
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kỹ thuật IT Công Ty TNHH Thiết Bị Công Nghiệp Song Toàn làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 11 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Thiết Bị Công Nghiệp Song Toàn
9 - 11 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kỹ thuật IT CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SINH HỌC DƯỢC NANOGEN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SINH HỌC DƯỢC NANOGEN
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kỹ thuật IT SHINHAN VIETNAM FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận SHINHAN VIETNAM FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kỹ thuật IT Bayer Vietnam Limited (Bvl) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 100 - 200 USD Bayer Vietnam Limited (Bvl)
100 - 200 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kỹ thuật IT WA Projects Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận WA Projects Limited
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kỹ thuật IT Công Ty TNHH LF Logistics (Việt Nam) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH LF Logistics (Việt Nam)
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kỹ thuật IT The Away Group Viet Nam LTD làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận The Away Group Viet Nam LTD
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kỹ thuật IT V-PROBES HOLDINGS Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận V-PROBES HOLDINGS Co., Ltd.
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kỹ thuật IT Công Ty TNHH Red Design Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Red Design Group
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kỹ thuật IT Công ty TNHH AEON Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH AEON Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kỹ thuật IT TMG Hospitality làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận TMG Hospitality
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kỹ thuật IT Công Ty TNHH LOTTE Innovate Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1,500 - 2,500 USD Công Ty TNHH LOTTE Innovate Việt Nam
1,500 - 2,500 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kỹ thuật IT Công Ty TNHH Hamayer Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 500 - 1,000 USD Công Ty TNHH Hamayer Vietnam
500 - 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kỹ thuật IT CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN EBOOKING làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 14 - 16 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN EBOOKING
14 - 16 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kỹ thuật IT Công Ty Cổ Phần Giải Pháp Và Công Nghệ Vietnix làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần Giải Pháp Và Công Nghệ Vietnix
8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Kỹ thuật IT Công ty Cổ phần Đồng Tâm làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ phần Đồng Tâm
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kỹ thuật IT Công ty Cổ phần Daikin Air Conditioning làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ phần Daikin Air Conditioning
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kỹ thuật IT Maersk Vietnam Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Maersk Vietnam Ltd.
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm