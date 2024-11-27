Tuyển Kỹ thuật IT IMT SOLUTIONS CORP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kỹ thuật IT Tại IMT SOLUTIONS CORP
- Hồ Chí Minh:
- Hồ Chí Minh
Mô Tả Công Việc Kỹ thuật IT Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Accountable for the delivery and management of all technology services through technology team and via 3rd party regional suppliers and partners
Manage the IT software/hardware assets procurement process and respective vendor communications
Oversight and ensure high-quality standards related to the management of Data Privacy, Information risk and security whilst maintaining high system and information integrity and IT disaster recovery plans
Creation and ongoing management of the local technology budget including validation of any group recharges
Prioritization and management of project initiatives and the creation of realistic timetables for the evaluation, development, and deployment of all technology solutions
Design and manage the data interaction between different systems of group and other department.
Support, implement and manage the IT requirements from other business teams, e.g. finance, compliance and investment
Support and implement the IT requirements about IT security, infrastructure, architecture change from group levels
Maintain close working relationships with all teams across the global business including third party service providers
Oversight and ensure that effective IT Disaster Recovery plan is produced, reviewed, amended and updated
Maintain and update Business Continuity Plan and Incident Management Plan according to Group requirement;
Lead BCP arrangement and report to Group on regular basis;
Other tasks assigned by the manager.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Experience working with a multi-cultural multi-regional team
Demonstrated experience with stakeholder management and negotiation skills is required to work with business and technology stakeholders.
Flexible and adaptable in a dynamic environment where priorities shift as we manage across multiple projects and hard deadlines.
Demonstrated ability to adapt to new technologies and learn quickly.
Proven IT management experience in foreign asset management company
Good written and verbal communication in English
Team player and yet able to work independently when required
Tại IMT SOLUTIONS CORP Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Competitive income with comission for new deal and anual performance bonus
Oppoturnity to develop your career path
Oppoturnity to work with caliber project with client in Vietnam and aboard
Premium Healthcare insurance to protect your health, and annual health check
Provide laptop for working
Annual company trip, Team Building, Happy hours, Birthday Activities...
And other benefits according to labor law.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại IMT SOLUTIONS CORP
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
