Tuyển Kỹ thuật IT CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP PHÁT TRIỂN TIÊN PHONG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 30 - 40 Triệu

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kỹ thuật IT Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP PHÁT TRIỂN TIÊN PHONG
Mức lương
30 - 40 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Nam
Số lượng tuyển
2 người
Kinh nghiệm
5 năm
Cấp bậc
Trưởng nhóm
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hồ Chí Minh: 108 Thống Nhất, Phường Tân Thành, Quận Tân Phú., Tân Phú, Quận Tân Phú
Mô Tả Công Việc Kỹ thuật IT Với Mức Lương 30 - 40 Triệu
Create high quality application and solutions, analyze requirements, design and develop functionalities based on the project requirements
Constantly optimize the product and development process, identify and fix issues, improve stability and availability of product
Coordinate with internal teams to understand user requirements and provide technical solutions
Work on assigned tasks by a Technical Director as well as coordinating among teams
Với Mức Lương 30 - 40 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
From 5 years of experience in developing webs, web-apps, applications.
Especially, extensive experience in programming languages and framework as: Java && Java Spring Boot, Angular (JavaScript/TypeScript), ...
Experience in relational databases SQL and NoSQL
Experience in mobile programming is an advantage (Swift && Swift UI, Kotlin)
Be structured, solution-oriented, own quality mindset, and have good problem-solving skills
Have good communication skills, have experience with technical coaching and mentoring work
Open mindset, High sense of responsibility and leadership-orientation
Ability to receive inquiries directly from clients, then analyze and discuss among stakeholders for clarification
Can suggest good ideas/creative solutions to improve company’s projects even if there is no problem at all
Especially, extensive experience in programming languages and framework as: Java && Java Spring Boot, Angular (JavaScript/TypeScript), ...
Experience in relational databases SQL and NoSQL
Experience in mobile programming is an advantage (Swift && Swift UI, Kotlin)
Be structured, solution-oriented, own quality mindset, and have good problem-solving skills
Have good communication skills, have experience with technical coaching and mentoring work
Open mindset, High sense of responsibility and leadership-orientation
Ability to receive inquiries directly from clients, then analyze and discuss among stakeholders for clarification
Can suggest good ideas/creative solutions to improve company’s projects even if there is no problem at all
Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP PHÁT TRIỂN TIÊN PHONG Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Salary: up to 40.000.000 vnd
Performance bonus: individual and project
Probation: full salary.
13th salary, holiday bonus, ...
Performance Review: 1 time per year
Take part in playing football, badminton, boardgame team, ...
Opportunity to work in a young, dynamic, friendly, professional environment with clear, fast, fully equipped process system.
Work directly with foreign customers, expat colleagues, experienced members such as BA, Technical Team, PQA, Designer
Join a lot of foreign projects, many complex businesses, participate and handle big data problems.
Performance bonus: individual and project
Probation: full salary.
13th salary, holiday bonus, ...
Performance Review: 1 time per year
Take part in playing football, badminton, boardgame team, ...
Opportunity to work in a young, dynamic, friendly, professional environment with clear, fast, fully equipped process system.
Work directly with foreign customers, expat colleagues, experienced members such as BA, Technical Team, PQA, Designer
Join a lot of foreign projects, many complex businesses, participate and handle big data problems.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP PHÁT TRIỂN TIÊN PHONG
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
Để xem bạn có phù hợp với vị trí công việc này không, hãy
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI