Tuyển Kỹ thuật IT CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP PHÁT TRIỂN TIÊN PHONG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 30 - 40 Triệu

Create high quality application and solutions, analyze requirements, design and develop functionalities based on the project requirements

Constantly optimize the product and development process, identify and fix issues, improve stability and availability of product

Coordinate with internal teams to understand user requirements and provide technical solutions

Work on assigned tasks by a Technical Director as well as coordinating among teams

From 5 years of experience in developing webs, web-apps, applications.

Especially, extensive experience in programming languages and framework as: Java && Java Spring Boot, Angular (JavaScript/TypeScript), ...

Experience in relational databases SQL and NoSQL

Experience in mobile programming is an advantage (Swift && Swift UI, Kotlin)

Be structured, solution-oriented, own quality mindset, and have good problem-solving skills

Have good communication skills, have experience with technical coaching and mentoring work

Open mindset, High sense of responsibility and leadership-orientation

Ability to receive inquiries directly from clients, then analyze and discuss among stakeholders for clarification

Can suggest good ideas/creative solutions to improve company’s projects even if there is no problem at all

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIẢI PHÁP PHÁT TRIỂN TIÊN PHONG Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary: up to 40.000.000 vnd

Performance bonus: individual and project

Probation: full salary.

13th salary, holiday bonus, ...

Performance Review: 1 time per year

Take part in playing football, badminton, boardgame team, ...

Opportunity to work in a young, dynamic, friendly, professional environment with clear, fast, fully equipped process system.

Work directly with foreign customers, expat colleagues, experienced members such as BA, Technical Team, PQA, Designer

Join a lot of foreign projects, many complex businesses, participate and handle big data problems.

