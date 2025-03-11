Tuyển Lập trình viên Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 14 - 20 Triệu

Mức lương 14 - 20 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - Huy Son Building, 7 - 9 - 11 Mai Thi Luu Street, Da Kao Ward, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City, Viet Nam, Quận 1

Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Với Mức Lương 14 - 20 Triệu

One of our clients, which is a software company, is now looking for a System Implementation Engineer.



- Plan and carry out system setup projects smoothly with minimal problems.

- Set up and adjust system software to match business needs.

- Help solve technical problems during and after system setup.

- Work with IT, operations, and business teams to connect systems successfully.

- Teach users how to use the system and create simple guides.

- Check system performance and suggest ways to improve speed and security.

- Work with suppliers and partners to ensure a smooth setup and support.



■ Attractive points

- One of the most famous companies in Japan

- This company's performance has been very good

- Many employees have been with the company for a long time.

Với Mức Lương 14 - 20 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Japanese: N2 Advantage or higher

- Having an interest in the Implementation of systems

- Having basic IT knowledge

Tại Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

【What you will be offered】

- 13th months Bonus

- Annual Leave

- Salary Review

- Medical check-up

- Transportation Allowance

- Social Insurance

- Medical insurance

- Laptop will be provided

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin