Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ THADOSOFT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - 30 Đ. Số 1, Khu dân cư Hưng Phú, Thủ Đức, Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam, Quận Thủ Đức

Lập trình viên

Research, test, and apply technologies to solve project problems.

Develop features according to project requirements.

Implement, monitor, and troubleshoot system-related issues.

Knowledge Requirements

Knowledge Requirements

Knowledge of programming, data structures, and algorithms.

Knowledge of software development: version control, databases, APIs, programming principles, software design, and development.

Skill Requirements

Proficient programming skills in .NET, SQL, Python, and C#.

Ability to analyze and design databases.

Problem-solving skills.

Presentation skills (written and verbal) for issues, ideas, and solutions.

Teamwork skills.

Experience

Minimum 1 year of experience.

Experience in designing, developing, and deploying software.

Experience in building architecture, developing, and deploying data analysis solutions is a plus.

Practical experience in developing applications with WPF, designing intuitive user interfaces.

Knowledge of Computer Vision is an advantage.

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ THADOSOFT Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Quarterly and annual bonus schemes; gift allowances for holidays, Tet, and the Group's founding anniversary; annual vacation support...

Social insurance and health insurance according to Labor Law regulations.

Work in a professional, creative, competitive, developing, and dynamic environment with many promotion opportunities.

Opportunities for learning, researching, and working domestically and internationally.

Opportunities to access many new technologies.

Opportunities for promotion and personal development.

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ THADOSOFT

