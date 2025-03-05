Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ THADOSOFT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Lập trình viên Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ THADOSOFT
Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hồ Chí Minh:
- 30 Đ. Số 1, Khu dân cư Hưng Phú, Thủ Đức, Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam, Quận Thủ Đức
Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Research, test, and apply technologies to solve project problems.
Develop features according to project requirements.
Implement, monitor, and troubleshoot system-related issues.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Knowledge Requirements
Knowledge of programming, data structures, and algorithms.
Knowledge of software development: version control, databases, APIs, programming principles, software design, and development.
Skill Requirements
Proficient programming skills in .NET, SQL, Python, and C#.
Ability to analyze and design databases.
Problem-solving skills.
Presentation skills (written and verbal) for issues, ideas, and solutions.
Teamwork skills.
Experience
Minimum 1 year of experience.
Experience in designing, developing, and deploying software.
Experience in building architecture, developing, and deploying data analysis solutions is a plus.
Practical experience in developing applications with WPF, designing intuitive user interfaces.
Knowledge of Computer Vision is an advantage.
Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ THADOSOFT Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Quarterly and annual bonus schemes; gift allowances for holidays, Tet, and the Group's founding anniversary; annual vacation support...
Social insurance and health insurance according to Labor Law regulations.
Work in a professional, creative, competitive, developing, and dynamic environment with many promotion opportunities.
Opportunities for learning, researching, and working domestically and internationally.
Opportunities to access many new technologies.
Opportunities for promotion and personal development.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ THADOSOFT
