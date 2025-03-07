Tuyển Lập trình viên Công Ty TNHH Điện Tử Samsung HCMC CE Complex làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

BROAD SCOPE:

Data (volume/cost) analysis and optimization of logistics operations, including warehouse, forwarding, and trucking activities.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES/ RESPONSIBILITIES:

Data Analysis and Reporting

Collect, clean, and analyze logistics data from multiple sources to ensure accuracy and consistency.

Develop and maintain dashboards, reports, and KPIs to track logistics performance and identify areas for improvement.

Provide actionable insights to enhance operational efficiency and cost-effectiveness.

Inventory and Operations Management

Work closely with warehouse operations teams to ensure accurate inventory data management.

Identify inefficiencies in supply chain operations and recommend data-driven solutions.

SOP Management

Develop and refine Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for data collection, reporting, and analysis.

Ensure compliance with data governance standards and operational policies.

Logistics Dashboard Management

Logistics Dashboard Monitoring, Track Key logistics metric and trends

Ensure accuracy and generate report for decision making

Identify improvements for efficiency

Create Dashboard based on operational demands

Productivity and Cost Management

Analyze logistics cost structures and identify opportunities for cost savings.

Utilize statistical and predictive modeling techniques to optimize resource allocation and improve productivity.

Monitor and evaluate vendor performance, transportation costs, and service levels.

Claim Handling and Risk Management

Analyze claims data to identify root causes and propose solutions to minimize losses.

Monitor and evaluate logistics operations to reduce risks and errors in order fulfillment and transportation.

Maintain accurate and timely records of logistics activities and compliance metrics.

Other Responsibilities

Provide accurate and timely daily, weekly, and monthly reports on logistics activities.

Support the implementation of new projects related to logistics optimization and digital transformation.

Other duties assigned by management.

(a) EDUCATION / QUALIFICATION

University graduate in Logistics, Supply Chain Management, Data Analytics, Business, or a related field.

(b) EXPERIENCE

At least 5 years of experience in logistics, warehousing, forwarding, or trucking data analysis.

Experience in ERP, WMS, and TMS systems is preferred.

(c) SKILLS

Proficiency in data analytics tools such as SQL, Python, R, or similar.

Experience with visualization tools like Power BI, Tableau, or Excel (advanced level).

Strong problem-solving skills and ability to provide data-driven insights.

Excellent MS Office skills.

Strong leadership and communication skills.

Ability to work under high pressure and meet deadlines

- 100% gross salary during probation;

- Statutory insurances;

-Healcare package

- Birthday voucher;

- Quarterly Party/voucher, Team Building, YEP;

- Lunch allowances, shuttle bus;

- OT should be compensated based on gross salary;

- 13 Salary, Performance bonus;

- Annual Salary Review;

- In Period Leave for female (3hr/month);

- Professional and challenging working environment;

- Outsourcing contract 3rd party

