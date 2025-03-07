Tuyển Lập trình viên Công Ty TNHH Điện Tử Samsung HCMC CE Complex làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Lập trình viên Công Ty TNHH Điện Tử Samsung HCMC CE Complex làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty TNHH Điện Tử Samsung HCMC CE Complex
Ngày đăng tuyển: 07/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 08/04/2025
Công Ty TNHH Điện Tử Samsung HCMC CE Complex

Lập trình viên

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Lập trình viên Tại Công Ty TNHH Điện Tử Samsung HCMC CE Complex

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- Sacom Chíp Sáng, lầu 6,Hồ Chí Minh, Quận 6

Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

BROAD SCOPE:
Data (volume/cost) analysis and optimization of logistics operations, including warehouse, forwarding, and trucking activities.
ESSENTIAL DUTIES/ RESPONSIBILITIES:
Data Analysis and Reporting
Collect, clean, and analyze logistics data from multiple sources to ensure accuracy and consistency.
Develop and maintain dashboards, reports, and KPIs to track logistics performance and identify areas for improvement.
Provide actionable insights to enhance operational efficiency and cost-effectiveness.
Inventory and Operations Management
Work closely with warehouse operations teams to ensure accurate inventory data management.
Identify inefficiencies in supply chain operations and recommend data-driven solutions.
SOP Management
Develop and refine Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for data collection, reporting, and analysis.
Ensure compliance with data governance standards and operational policies.
Logistics Dashboard Management
Logistics Dashboard Monitoring, Track Key logistics metric and trends
Ensure accuracy and generate report for decision making
Identify improvements for efficiency
Create Dashboard based on operational demands
Productivity and Cost Management
Analyze logistics cost structures and identify opportunities for cost savings.
Utilize statistical and predictive modeling techniques to optimize resource allocation and improve productivity.
Monitor and evaluate vendor performance, transportation costs, and service levels.
Claim Handling and Risk Management
Analyze claims data to identify root causes and propose solutions to minimize losses.
Monitor and evaluate logistics operations to reduce risks and errors in order fulfillment and transportation.
Maintain accurate and timely records of logistics activities and compliance metrics.
Other Responsibilities
Provide accurate and timely daily, weekly, and monthly reports on logistics activities.
Support the implementation of new projects related to logistics optimization and digital transformation.
Other duties assigned by management.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

(a) EDUCATION / QUALIFICATION
University graduate in Logistics, Supply Chain Management, Data Analytics, Business, or a related field.
(b) EXPERIENCE
At least 5 years of experience in logistics, warehousing, forwarding, or trucking data analysis.
Experience in ERP, WMS, and TMS systems is preferred.
(c) SKILLS
Proficiency in data analytics tools such as SQL, Python, R, or similar.
Experience with visualization tools like Power BI, Tableau, or Excel (advanced level).
Strong problem-solving skills and ability to provide data-driven insights.
Excellent MS Office skills.
Strong leadership and communication skills.
Ability to work under high pressure and meet deadlines

Tại Công Ty TNHH Điện Tử Samsung HCMC CE Complex Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

- 100% gross salary during probation;
- Statutory insurances;
-Healcare package
- Birthday voucher;
- Quarterly Party/voucher, Team Building, YEP;
- Lunch allowances, shuttle bus;
- OT should be compensated based on gross salary;
- 13 Salary, Performance bonus;
- Annual Salary Review;
- In Period Leave for female (3hr/month);
- Professional and challenging working environment;
- Outsourcing contract 3rd party

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Điện Tử Samsung HCMC CE Complex

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH Điện Tử Samsung HCMC CE Complex

Công Ty TNHH Điện Tử Samsung HCMC CE Complex

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Lô I-11, Đường D2, Phường Tăng Nhơn Phú B, Khu Công Nghệ Cao, Thủ Đức, Hồ Chí Minh

