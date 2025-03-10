Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NDS VIETNAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - 42/2 Nguyễn Văn Trỗi,Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

• Create, maintain and make improvements to our .NET applications;

• Producing code using .NET languages (C#), Angular;

• Upgrading, configuring and debugging existing systems;

• Integrate with third-party APIs and other internal services;

• Write clean, scalable, performant and self-documenting code;

• Creation and maintenance of technical documentation where appropriate;

• Perform code reviews and provide mentoring for other team members, to uphold best practices and share knowledge across the team;

• Take product requirements and provide solutions, breakdown tasks and provide estimates;

• Troubleshoot and fix production issues;

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

At least 5+ years’ experience in .NET development;

Familiarity with the Angular, C#, MySQL and design/architectural patterns;

Exposure to Backend activities on Nodejs/NestJS is advantageous;

The experience in the field of Distributor, Delivery, and Logistics is a great advantage;

Experience creating and maintaining Rest API;

Strong experience of object-oriented programming and solid knowledge of design patterns and principles;

Strong experience with a relational database like PostgreSQL/MySQL;

Experience with services like Redis, Azure Service Bus, Azure Storage, Aws S3, K8s;

Experience writing secure APIs with authentication, JWT's and general secure practices;

Experience working in an agile environment with tools like JIRA, Confluence and ceremonies like planning, retros, stand-ups etc;

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NDS VIETNAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

13th-month salary according to the company's general policy

Get regular health check-ups

Participate in training courses to develop skills

Travel and team building periodically

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NDS VIETNAM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin