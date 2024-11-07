Tuyển Lập trình viên Shinhan DS Vietnam Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Shinhan DS Vietnam Company Limited
Ngày đăng tuyển: 07/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 09/12/2024
Shinhan DS Vietnam Company Limited

Lập trình viên

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Lập trình viên Tại Shinhan DS Vietnam Company Limited

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Shinhan DS Vietnam is established to be in charge of the ICT synergy of Shinhan Financial Group in Southeast Asia.SDSer's top priority is accelerating the client's business growth by strengthening their ICT systems.Collaborate closely with clients and IT professionals in the analysis, development, and testing of banking features & functions (web)Write efficient source code to program complete applications.Maintain, modify or create new applications based on requirements.Identify errors, and bugs, and devise solutions to these problems.Attend business (banking, stock/ securities & finance), and technical training from Korea's top experts.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Yêu cầu ứng viên
From 3 years of experience in Software Development/Embedded DevelopmentProficiency in C/C++ based on Unix, and Linux.Familiar with SQL/Oracle.Good to have: ProC and Finance & Banking field.Good problem-solving & communication skills.Detail-oriented, proactive, and fast learner.

Tại Shinhan DS Vietnam Company Limited Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Quyền lợi
Our company provides an opportunity to grow as an expert Banking IT in VietnamYou can learn about Banking concepts and know-how from Korea specialized developersIn addition, We have plans to expand our company to Indonesia, Myanmar, PhilippinesWe plan to offer training for outstanding employees in Korea. Let's Excite you more with our Brilliant perks:Salary: You will be happy + Pass-Probation BonusPerformance Bonus: twice a year.12 days of annual leavesPersonal Allowances for birthdays, marriage, new babies, etc.Team monthly allowance.Special loan offers and fee waivers from Shinhan Bank.Company Trips, annual/monthly/weekly activities and events.Health check once a year and premium healthcare program. Education Programs and overseas training opportunities.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Shinhan DS Vietnam Company Limited

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Shinhan DS Vietnam Company Limited

Shinhan DS Vietnam Company Limited

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: CENTEC Tower, 72-74 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ward 6, District 3, HCM city

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

