Tuyển Lập trình viên Công ty TNHH Bosch Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - Tâng 14 tòa nhà Deutsches Haus, 33 Lê Duẩn, phường Bến Nghé, quận 1, thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Quận 1

Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

If you would like to apply for this job, please copy and paste the following URL into your browser:

>. The direct applications via that link will be prioritized.

1. Analyse legal regulations & standards of countries worldwide and derive technical requirements - including documentation in databases in technical topic areas such as vehicle safety, exhaust treatment, emissions, on-board diagnosis, safety, security, materials, data protection, fuel consumptions/energy consumption, EMC, reliability, vibration or others.

2. Understand automotive and non-automotive products, systems, SW and services in order to identify relevant regulations, as well as derive requirements and conduct product evaluation.

3. Understand and apply legal structure know-how of countries in regulation research. Apply understanding of legal and technical content of regulations to document in databases and to derive requirements.

4. Collaborate with local and international teams to close potential gaps in working processes and methods.

5. Improve efficiency in daily work by applying programming / coding in daily work or improving processes / methods.

6. Other tasks as assigned by manager.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

1. Educational background

* Bachelor or above in STEM fields, Technical English

2. Working experience

* 1-3 years of experience in product development or applied research

* Fresh graduates with previous research experiences are welcome

3. Traits and Skills

* Analytical skills

* Excellent technical English reading and writing ability

* Precision in work and good time management

* Excellent communication with different internal and external stakeholders

* Willingness to take responsibility and initiative

* Learning and adaptability

* Good knowledge about mechanical, automotive engineering, SW, Systems, and components, as well as new technology trends

* Programming skill is an advantage

Tại Công ty TNHH Bosch Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Thưởng

Competitive salary, bonuses and allowances

Chăm sóc sức khoẻ

Professional engineering working environment

Đào tạo

Company with award in learning and development policy

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Bosch Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin