Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VANTAGE LOGISTICS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VANTAGE LOGISTICS
Ngày đăng tuyển: 04/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 07/03/2025
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VANTAGE LOGISTICS

Lập trình viên

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Lập trình viên Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VANTAGE LOGISTICS

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- Rivergate Residence, Đường Bến Vân Đồn, phường 1, Quận 4, Ho Chi Minh City, Quận 4

Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

We're looking the talents for the .NET Developer position, you will:
Join in development of projects on the .NET platform for the Company.
Coordinating with IT Team to research and apply the new technologies for solving technical issues in Logistics field.
Operation and maintainance the current web software of the Company.
Join in contribution and development activities for the IT Team.
Working Hours: Mon - Fri (08:00 - 12:00; 13:30 - 17:30), Sat (08:00 - 12:00)
Location: RiverGate Residence, 151-155 Ben Van Don Str., Wrd 6., Dist 4., HCMC

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

At least a year of experience in.NET framework.
Priority will be given to candidates with the ability to work remotely.
Creativethinking,quick to learnthenew and emerging technologies.
Proficient in C#, .NET, SQL Server, Frontend(HTML/CSS/Javascript).
Have knowledge ofJavascript, Jquery, AngularJs, Extjs is a plus.
Have experience inWebservice, SOAP/Restful API.
Be able to researchand understandthe English for technology professionals.
Ability to work independently or in a team.

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VANTAGE LOGISTICS Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

13th salary bonus, salary review and additional raise for exceptional performance.
Opportunitiesin attending thePersonal development training courses.
A professional and friendly working environment.
Company trip yearly, Wedding, Decease (Parents, Spouse, Children), New Baby Born, etc.
All allowances and benefits by Vietnam's Labor Law.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VANTAGE LOGISTICS

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VANTAGE LOGISTICS

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VANTAGE LOGISTICS

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 06.01, Tower A, Rivergate Residence, 151-155 Ben Van Don, District 4, Ho Chi Minh City, Viet Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

