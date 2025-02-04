Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VANTAGE LOGISTICS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - Rivergate Residence, Đường Bến Vân Đồn, phường 1, Quận 4, Ho Chi Minh City, Quận 4

We're looking the talents for the .NET Developer position, you will:

Join in development of projects on the .NET platform for the Company.

Coordinating with IT Team to research and apply the new technologies for solving technical issues in Logistics field.

Operation and maintainance the current web software of the Company.

Join in contribution and development activities for the IT Team.

Working Hours: Mon - Fri (08:00 - 12:00; 13:30 - 17:30), Sat (08:00 - 12:00)

Location: RiverGate Residence, 151-155 Ben Van Don Str., Wrd 6., Dist 4., HCMC

At least a year of experience in.NET framework.

Priority will be given to candidates with the ability to work remotely.

Creativethinking,quick to learnthenew and emerging technologies.

Proficient in C#, .NET, SQL Server, Frontend(HTML/CSS/Javascript).

Have knowledge ofJavascript, Jquery, AngularJs, Extjs is a plus.

Have experience inWebservice, SOAP/Restful API.

Be able to researchand understandthe English for technology professionals.

Ability to work independently or in a team.

13th salary bonus, salary review and additional raise for exceptional performance.

Opportunitiesin attending thePersonal development training courses.

A professional and friendly working environment.

Company trip yearly, Wedding, Decease (Parents, Spouse, Children), New Baby Born, etc.

All allowances and benefits by Vietnam's Labor Law.

