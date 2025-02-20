Tuyển Lập trình viên Công Ty TNHH CJ Olivenetworks Vina làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - CJ Building, 2 Bis - 4 - 6 Le Thanh Ton Str., Ben Nghe Ward, District. 1,Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

About Us:

At CJ OliveNetworks Vina, we drive digital transformation and innovation of space and daily life with our experience and know-how in successfully providing end-to-end IT service based on life and culture. Our mission is contributing to the growth and happiness of our employees and global community by creating customer values through ONLYONE digital experience.

Job Description

As a Shopify Senior developer, you will be responsible for developing and maintaining eCommerce sites on the Shopify platform. This role involves collaborating with various teams, troubleshooting issues, and continuously improving our Shopify-based products and processes.

Develop and maintain eCommerce sites on the Shopify platform, including themes, Liquid programming, and corresponding apps.

Extend Shopify platforms through the installation and setup of apps, integrating them into the customer experience.

Provide support to non-technical teams in the use of Shopify and its apps effectively.

Evaluate new technologies to improve products and processes, and contribute to internal projects related to Shopify.

Identify areas for site improvement, troubleshoot, and solve bugs as they arise.

Train other developers in app development skills.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Your Skills and Experience

At least 7+ years of experience: Developing websites using PHP, relational databases (MySQL, PostgreSQL...).

Complete know-how of Shopify’s Admin System.

Strong programming knowledge of “Liquid” for Shopify Stores and Shopify Themes. Proficiency in HTML5 and CSS3 is also required.

Knowledge of PHP scripting language for building Shopify Apps, and familiarity with JSON REST API with Auth.

Proficiency in front-end development technologies: JavaScript, TypeScript, HTML, and CSS.

Knowledge of Google Analytics for Conversion Rate Optimization (CRO) is desirable. Expertise in Google Content Experiments is required for testing purposes.

Demonstrated strong understanding of at least one modern JS framework/library: ReactJS, VueJS, NextJS, AngularJS, etc.

Fluent in business English with effective communication skills tointeractwith customers.

Strong interpersonal skills: Ability to interact with stakeholders from multiple teams effectively.

Willingness to adapt flexibly to changes in clients' requirements and urgent requests.

Strong team building, conflict resolution, and performance evaluation skills.

Strong issue-resolution skills: Ability to identify and address challenges promptly and effectively.

Optional Requirements:

4+ years of experience working with Shopify.

Expertise in creating web designs and user interfaces (UI).

Proficiency in developing payment gateways and inventories.

Knowledge of other popular eCommerce platforms such as Magento, WooCommerce, and BigCommerce.

Ability to code review and mentor junior/mid developers.

Tại Công Ty TNHH CJ Olivenetworks Vina Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Why you'll love working here

1. Salary and Benefit

Attractive salary and benefits. Competitive Basic Salary; 13th Salary; Lunch, Gasoline and Telephone allowance; Incentive Bonus and annual salary review.

Premium Healthcare for you, 100% covered by the company. Annual medical checking up to USD 5,000 per year.

Full package: Full government social, health and unemployment insurance.

Extra bonus per personal event such as wedding, family’s funeral, birthday, newborn baby, etc.

Paid leave. 12 days per year and 01 day for Company Foundation day, long service leave.

Discount 40% for CJ's brands: CGV Cinema, Tous Les Jours, CJ Food, Meet Master, CJ Market, etc.

2. Working Environment

Working time: Monday – Friday. We work 40 hours per week.

English working environment: Chance to work onsite abroad and work on challenging GDC projects. Work closely with both Vietnamese and Korean experts.

Internal English/ Korean Class: Fully sponsored by the Company after working time.

Company trip and team building, football club, dinner party every month. We love playing teamwork games.

Free snacks, drinks (tea, coffee, etc.)

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH CJ Olivenetworks Vina

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin