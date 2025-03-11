Tuyển Manual Tester CÔNG TY TNHH HOPEE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu

CÔNG TY TNHH HOPEE
Ngày đăng tuyển: 11/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 10/04/2025
Manual Tester

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Manual Tester Tại CÔNG TY TNHH HOPEE

Mức lương
8 - 15 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
3 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Tòa nhà Hose, Lô 32A, đường 3, Công viên Phần mềm Quang Trung, phường Tân Chánh Hiệp, Quận 12, Quận 12

Mô Tả Công Việc Manual Tester Với Mức Lương 8 - 15 Triệu

Develop and execute manual test cases following department standards.
Maintain manual test cases, test environments, and test data.
Define and execute manual test plans and strategies.
Apply defined software testing practices and procedures to drive quality and testability of products and services.
Create clearly documented plans, designs, and results.

Với Mức Lương 8 - 15 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Basic knowledge of testing and software development
Able to perform manual test for web/SPA/desktop app
Able to analyze requirements and create test cases to verify them
Able to control requirement changes and perform impact analysis
Good critical thinking and problem solving skills
Eager to learn new technologies and skills

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH HOPEE Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary range: upto $500 for fresher
If you have experience, the salary will be negotiated based on your actual abilities.
Unlimited bonus fund. Review performance every year or whenever you achieve outstanding achievement.
We work in the spirit of respecting the law, so what the law has, you will get more than that: Month 13th salary, Insurance, annual days off, …
Be provided with the necessary equipment to work likes Macbook Pro or anything you need more.
Many cultural activities for you to enjoy: Birthday party, Welcome party, Team building events or monthly company party, Company trip, Free in-house entertainment facilities (football, table-football, boxing…), Coffee and snack

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH HOPEE

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH HOPEE

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Hose Building, Quang Trung Software City, District 12

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

