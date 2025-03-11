Tuyển Manual Tester CÔNG TY TNHH HOPEE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu

Mức lương 8 - 15 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 3 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Tòa nhà Hose, Lô 32A, đường 3, Công viên Phần mềm Quang Trung, phường Tân Chánh Hiệp, Quận 12, Quận 12

Mô Tả Công Việc Manual Tester Với Mức Lương 8 - 15 Triệu

Develop and execute manual test cases following department standards.

Maintain manual test cases, test environments, and test data.

Define and execute manual test plans and strategies.

Apply defined software testing practices and procedures to drive quality and testability of products and services.

Create clearly documented plans, designs, and results.

Với Mức Lương 8 - 15 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Basic knowledge of testing and software development

Able to perform manual test for web/SPA/desktop app

Able to analyze requirements and create test cases to verify them

Able to control requirement changes and perform impact analysis

Good critical thinking and problem solving skills

Eager to learn new technologies and skills

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH HOPEE Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary range: upto $500 for fresher

If you have experience, the salary will be negotiated based on your actual abilities.

Unlimited bonus fund. Review performance every year or whenever you achieve outstanding achievement.

We work in the spirit of respecting the law, so what the law has, you will get more than that: Month 13th salary, Insurance, annual days off, …

Be provided with the necessary equipment to work likes Macbook Pro or anything you need more.

Many cultural activities for you to enjoy: Birthday party, Welcome party, Team building events or monthly company party, Company trip, Free in-house entertainment facilities (football, table-football, boxing…), Coffee and snack

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH HOPEE

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin