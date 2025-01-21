Tuyển Market Research Persolkelly Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 13 USD

QMM operation focus:

• PMT development (Process, Method, Tools)

• Maintain QMM databases, QMM repository folders, Process Databases (OPAL)

• QMS Release management plan, Process definition, Process improvement, Process

consultant and query handling, Communication for all process changes.

• Process release concept, process library structure understanding

• Release the quality related data/reports to QMM and delivery teams

• Perform/Prepare data for analysis at Org. level and lower if required.

• Coordinate the training/seminar/workshop related quality topic

• Project management tool operation: requirement analysis, CR handling, tool admin

function support, UAT, integration testing, training.

• Communication for all process and project management tools changes.

• Perform/coordinate the quality activities across departments and corporate teams

Improvement journey:

• Support/Perform the process improvement / process harmonization with customers

(where applicable)

• Evaluate the Waivers or Alternate Practices, Learning audits, CARs, QG, Deviations