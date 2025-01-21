Tuyển Market Research Persolkelly Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 13 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Market Research Tại Persolkelly Vietnam
- Hồ Chí Minh: 364 Đường Cộng Hòa, street, phường 13, Quận Tân Bình, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Market Research Với Mức Lương 9 - 13 USD
QMM operation focus:
• PMT development (Process, Method, Tools)
• Maintain QMM databases, QMM repository folders, Process Databases (OPAL)
• QMS Release management plan, Process definition, Process improvement, Process
consultant and query handling, Communication for all process changes.
• Process release concept, process library structure understanding
• Release the quality related data/reports to QMM and delivery teams
• Perform/Prepare data for analysis at Org. level and lower if required.
• Coordinate the training/seminar/workshop related quality topic
• Project management tool operation: requirement analysis, CR handling, tool admin
function support, UAT, integration testing, training.
• Communication for all process and project management tools changes.
• Perform/coordinate the quality activities across departments and corporate teams
Improvement journey:
• Support/Perform the process improvement / process harmonization with customers
(where applicable)
• Evaluate the Waivers or Alternate Practices, Learning audits, CARs, QG, Deviations
