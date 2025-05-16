Tuyển Market Research Công Ty Cổ Phần Dược Phẩm Am Vi làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 300 - 400 USD

Công Ty Cổ Phần Dược Phẩm Am Vi
Ngày đăng tuyển: 16/05/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 15/06/2025
Market Research

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Market Research Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Dược Phẩm Am Vi

Mức lương
300 - 400 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Lot B14

- 3, 4 N13 Street, Dong Nam Industrial Park, Hoa Phu Ward, Cu Chi District, HCMC

Mô Tả Công Việc Market Research Với Mức Lương 300 - 400 USD

Job Position: Research & Development (R&D) Officer
Department: Research & Development (R&D)
Scope of Works
• Research and develop new products, cooperate with relating departments (Marketing, PPL, CS, Sales, etc.)
• Optimize and improve the quality of current products
• Investigate the complaints of the products.
• Support other department to proceed product development smoothly
• Support Production Department to validate new product manufacturing processes.
• Support Marketing Department to develop new labeling designs.
• Support QC Department in product stability monitoring, finished product specification, raw material specifications, packaging material specifications.
• Plan, perform assessments and evaluating the assessment results of formulation, new raw materials, new packaging materials.
• Execute the routine and periodic checking of instruments and equipment.
• Compile and control documents: Protocols, reports, records and product information files.
• Support the technical information of new raw material for custom clearance.
• Support in arrange the documents for product registration, product claim/communication.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty Cổ Phần Dược Phẩm Am Vi

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Lô B14-3,4 Đường N13, KCN Đông Nam, Xã Hoà Phú, Huyện Củ Chi, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

