Tuyển Market Research Công Ty Cổ Phần Dược Phẩm Am Vi làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 300 - 400 USD

Job Position: Research & Development (R&D) Officer

Department: Research & Development (R&D)

Scope of Works

• Research and develop new products, cooperate with relating departments (Marketing, PPL, CS, Sales, etc.)

• Optimize and improve the quality of current products

• Investigate the complaints of the products.

• Support other department to proceed product development smoothly

• Support Production Department to validate new product manufacturing processes.

• Support Marketing Department to develop new labeling designs.

• Support QC Department in product stability monitoring, finished product specification, raw material specifications, packaging material specifications.

• Plan, perform assessments and evaluating the assessment results of formulation, new raw materials, new packaging materials.

• Execute the routine and periodic checking of instruments and equipment.

• Compile and control documents: Protocols, reports, records and product information files.

• Support the technical information of new raw material for custom clearance.

• Support in arrange the documents for product registration, product claim/communication.