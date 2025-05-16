Tuyển Market Research Công Ty Cổ Phần Dược Phẩm Am Vi làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 300 - 400 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Market Research Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Dược Phẩm Am Vi
- Hồ Chí Minh: Lot B14
- 3, 4 N13 Street, Dong Nam Industrial Park, Hoa Phu Ward, Cu Chi District, HCMC
Mô Tả Công Việc Market Research Với Mức Lương 300 - 400 USD
Job Position: Research & Development (R&D) Officer
Department: Research & Development (R&D)
Scope of Works
• Research and develop new products, cooperate with relating departments (Marketing, PPL, CS, Sales, etc.)
• Optimize and improve the quality of current products
• Investigate the complaints of the products.
• Support other department to proceed product development smoothly
• Support Production Department to validate new product manufacturing processes.
• Support Marketing Department to develop new labeling designs.
• Support QC Department in product stability monitoring, finished product specification, raw material specifications, packaging material specifications.
• Plan, perform assessments and evaluating the assessment results of formulation, new raw materials, new packaging materials.
• Execute the routine and periodic checking of instruments and equipment.
• Compile and control documents: Protocols, reports, records and product information files.
• Support the technical information of new raw material for custom clearance.
• Support in arrange the documents for product registration, product claim/communication.
Với Mức Lương 300 - 400 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Dược Phẩm Am Vi Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Dược Phẩm Am Vi
