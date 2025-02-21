Tuyển Market Research Tập Đoàn Karofi Holding làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Market Research Tại Tập Đoàn Karofi Holding
- Hà Nội: 6th and 7th Floor, Hudland Tower, Nguyen Huu Tho, Hoang Mai, Hanoi, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Market Research Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Role Purpose
Karofi is recruiting talent for the position of Finance Manager, responsible for developing financial strategies and managing financial operations for new business expansion into international markets.
Job Description:
1. Financial Strategy Development:
• Develop and implement both short-term and long-term financial strategies to support the company's business objectives.
• Ensure the efficient use of financial resources, minimize financial risks, and enhance profitability.
2. Budget Management and Financial Forecasting:
• Establish, implement, and monitor the annual budget.
• Provide accurate and timely financial forecasts to support the decision-making process of the leadership team.
3. Financial Control and Accounting Compliance:
• Ensure that the company’s accounting and financial systems comply with legal regulations, international accounting standards, and internal policies.
• Supervise and audit financial activities, including payments, revenue and expenditure management, cash flow control, and asset management.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Tập Đoàn Karofi Holding Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Tập Đoàn Karofi Holding
