Tuyển Market Research Tổng Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Quốc Tế Viettel (Viettel Global) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

1. Location: Headquarter in Hanoi, Vietnam and various market companies (Asia, Africa, Latin-America)

2. Job Description:

2.1 Directly perform tasks related to professional expertise as requested by the Department Head, Deputy Head, or the management of the company where neccessary, including but not limited to the following tasks:

(i) Reviewing legal issues related to the company\'s operations;

(ii) Conducting legal research on investment-promotion markets;

(iii) Preparing legal documents for General Meetings of Shareholders;

(iv) Drafting and/or reviewing contracts to mitigate commercial risks, ensuring that organizational legal requirements and standards are met;

(v) Specializing in one or two markets where the company invests, understanding, interacting, monitoring, and supporting the legal regulatory field of the market, providing direct support to the market if necessary;

(vi) Substituting for legal personnel abroad (interim);

(vii) Participating in international dispute settlement and other international legal issues; and

(viii) Compiling data, reports on legal matters of the specialized market.

2.2 Provide legal assistance and support to market companies upon proposal/request for work from market companies, including: