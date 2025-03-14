Tuyển Market Research Tổng Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Quốc Tế Viettel (Viettel Global) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tổng Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Quốc Tế Viettel (Viettel Global)
Ngày đăng tuyển: 14/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 13/04/2025
Market Research

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Market Research Tại Tổng Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Quốc Tế Viettel (Viettel Global)

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Hà Nội, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Market Research Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

1. Location: Headquarter in Hanoi, Vietnam and various market companies (Asia, Africa, Latin-America)
2. Job Description:
2. Job Description
2.1 Directly perform tasks related to professional expertise as requested by the Department Head, Deputy Head, or the management of the company where neccessary, including but not limited to the following tasks:
(i) Reviewing legal issues related to the company\'s operations;
(ii) Conducting legal research on investment-promotion markets;
(iii) Preparing legal documents for General Meetings of Shareholders;
(iv) Drafting and/or reviewing contracts to mitigate commercial risks, ensuring that organizational legal requirements and standards are met;
(v) Specializing in one or two markets where the company invests, understanding, interacting, monitoring, and supporting the legal regulatory field of the market, providing direct support to the market if necessary;
(vi) Substituting for legal personnel abroad (interim);
(vii) Participating in international dispute settlement and other international legal issues; and
(viii) Compiling data, reports on legal matters of the specialized market.
2.2 Provide legal assistance and support to market companies upon proposal/request for work from market companies, including:

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Tổng Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Quốc Tế Viettel (Viettel Global) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Tổng Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Quốc Tế Viettel (Viettel Global)

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Tổng Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Quốc Tế Viettel (Viettel Global)

Tổng Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Quốc Tế Viettel (Viettel Global)

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Tầng 39,40 Keangnam Hanoi Lanmark Tower, Khu E6 KĐT mới Cầu Giấy - Phường Mễ Trì - Nam Từ Liêm - Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

