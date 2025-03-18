Tuyển Market Research OpenCommerce Group làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

JOB DESCRIPTION

• Maximize revenue by identifying, developing, and executing high-potential business opportunities.

• Conduct thorough research on assigned regions or countries and tailor strategies to local market needs.

• Evaluate the feasibility of entering new markets and launching new products, providing data-driven recommendations to pursue or adjust efforts.

• Plan and execute marketing and sales initiatives to promote ShopBase in emerging markets.

• Define a clear vision and long-term strategy for the local market, regularly updating a comprehensive strategic plan.

• Strengthen and uphold the company’s market position and reputation while enhancing revenue management processes.

• Build and nurture online communities on platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, Discord, and Telegram to engage customers and support their business growth.

• Work with cross-functional teams to align and implement initiatives related to product development, market expansion, and operations.

• Monitor and adjust strategies based on market trends and real-time team performance.