Tuyển Market Research OpenCommerce Group làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Market Research Tại OpenCommerce Group
- Hà Nội: 36 Phố Hoàng Cầu, Ô Chợ Dừa, Quận Đống Đa, Hà Nội, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Market Research Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
JOB DESCRIPTION
• Maximize revenue by identifying, developing, and executing high-potential business opportunities.
• Conduct thorough research on assigned regions or countries and tailor strategies to local market needs.
• Evaluate the feasibility of entering new markets and launching new products, providing data-driven recommendations to pursue or adjust efforts.
• Plan and execute marketing and sales initiatives to promote ShopBase in emerging markets.
• Define a clear vision and long-term strategy for the local market, regularly updating a comprehensive strategic plan.
• Strengthen and uphold the company’s market position and reputation while enhancing revenue management processes.
• Build and nurture online communities on platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, Discord, and Telegram to engage customers and support their business growth.
• Work with cross-functional teams to align and implement initiatives related to product development, market expansion, and operations.
• Monitor and adjust strategies based on market trends and real-time team performance.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại OpenCommerce Group Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại OpenCommerce Group
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
