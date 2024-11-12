Tuyển Marketing Planner BSS Group làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Marketing Planner BSS Group làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

BSS Group
Ngày đăng tuyển: 12/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 31/12/2024
BSS Group

Marketing Planner

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Marketing Planner Tại BSS Group

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
3 năm
Cấp bậc
Trưởng nhóm
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: 48 Tố Hữu, Trung Văn, Nam Từ Liêm, Hà Nội, Nam Từ Liêm

Mô Tả Công Việc Marketing Planner Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

We are seeking a creative and results-oriented Marketing Specialist (Event Manager for Lead/Demand Generation) to join our Marketing Team. The ideal candidate will be responsible for planning, organizing, and executing events that support lead and demand generation efforts. This role requires a strategic thinker with excellent organizational skills and a passion for creating impactful events that drive business growth.
Key Responsibilities:
Event Planning and Execution: Plan, organize, and execute a variety of events, including webinars, trade shows, conferences, and virtual events, to support lead and demand generation.
Lead Generation: Develop and implement event strategies that generate high-quality leads and drive demand for our services.
Collaboration: Work closely with the marketing, sales, and product teams to ensure event goals align with overall business objectives.
Vendor Management: Coordinate with vendors, suppliers, and partners to ensure seamless event execution.
Budget Management: Develop and manage event budgets, ensuring cost-effective use of resources
Promotion: Create and execute promotional plans to maximize event attendance and engagement.
Post-Event Analysis: Analyze event performance and provide insights and recommendations for future events.
Reporting: Prepare and present regular reports on event outcomes, lead generation metrics, and ROI to senior management.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Education: Bachelor’s degree in Marketing, Business Administration, Event Management, or a related field.
Experience: Minimum of 3 years of experience in event management
Strong project management and organizational skills.
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
Proven ability to manage multiple events simultaneously.
Proficiency in event management software and tools.
Language: Fluent in English is a must; fluency in another language is a plus
Creative thinker with a strategic mindset.
Results-oriented with a strong drive to achieve targets.
Adaptable and able to thrive in a fast-paced environment.
Detail-oriented with strong problem-solving skills.

Tại BSS Group Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive salary: Competitive salary package. Review salary twice a year.
Benefits include birthday presents, seniority allowance, coverage of specialization course fees or career certifications.
Opportunities for professional growth and development.
A collaborative and supportive work environment.
Flexible working hours.
13.5 days of allowed absence per year (12 days according to laws and 1.5 days for the annual company trip).
Opportunities to participate in team-building activities, picnics, summer trips, and voluntary activities regularly.
Convenient office locations. Tea, coffee, and drinks are always available at the office.
Social insurance and health insurance are provided by the company after a 2-month working trial, along with other benefits according to Labor Laws.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại BSS Group

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

BSS Group

BSS Group

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 14, 16, 18 và 19, tòa nhà Viwaseen, số 48 Tố Hữu

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

