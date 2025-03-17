Tuyển Mobile Developer Công ty TNHH Icetea Software làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 18 Triệu

Công ty TNHH Icetea Software
Ngày đăng tuyển: 17/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 17/04/2025
Công ty TNHH Icetea Software

Mobile Developer

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Mobile Developer Tại Công ty TNHH Icetea Software

Mức lương
Đến 18 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
2 người
Kinh nghiệm
1 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: HUD Tower, 37 Lê Văn Lương, Thanh Xuân, Hà Nội, Thanh Xuân, Quận Thanh Xuân

Mô Tả Công Việc Mobile Developer Với Mức Lương Đến 18 Triệu

Develop, optimize, and maintain mobile applications using React Native or Flutter.
React Native or Flutter
Participate in the entire application development lifecycle, from requirement analysis, design, coding, testing, to deployment.
Collaborate with the Backend, UI/UX teams to ensure smooth functionality and great user experience.
Optimize application performance, troubleshoot issues, and implement new features.
Ensure code quality, follow coding conventions, and write unit tests when necessary.

Với Mức Lương Đến 18 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

At least 1,5 years of experience in mobile application development.
years of experience
Proficiency in React Native or Flutter, with deployed products being a plus.
React Native or Flutter
Strong knowledge of RESTful APIs, WebSocket, and integrating APIs from backend services.
Experience with Firebase, Push Notifications, and App Store/Google Play deployment.
Familiar with app performance optimization, memory management, debugging, and bug fixing.
English proficiency is preferred.
English proficiency is preferred

Tại Công ty TNHH Icetea Software Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary range: Upto 18M
13th month salary
Labor Contract and Social Insurance according to Vietnamese Law
12 annual leaves and other holidays as regulated by the State.
Attractive bonus policy (annual performance and salary review, project bonus, holiday and birthday bonus....)
Periodic health check and premium insurance package
Latest equipment and devices
On-the-job training with empowered development space
Tea and coffee break with snacks, team building, sports, esports, unlimited parties..
A buzzing space full of globally influential technical founders and business establishing experts
Working time: Monday to Friday (9:00 AM – 6:00 PM); Lunch time: 12:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Icetea Software

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: tòa IPH, 241 Xuân Thủy, phường Dịch Vọng Hậu, quận Cầu Giấy, TPHN

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

