Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh SBH GLORIA HUE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu

SBH GLORIA HUE
Ngày đăng tuyển: 26/12/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 26/01/2025
Nhân viên kinh doanh

Mức lương
12 - 15 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội:

- Hà Nội

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương 12 - 15 Triệu

Issue quotations and contracts
Conduct market research to assist with market positioning, new promotions, and campaigns
Plan sale strategy and implement tactics with Sale Manager to achieve budget
Track business results and report to Sales Manager weekly
Compose sale reports
Assist with the preparation of new products and services
Assist in the evaluation of sales and marketing activities
Build and maintain strong relationships with clients, event planners, and industry influencers
Meet with clients to understand their needs, negotiate contracts, and ensure client satisfaction throughout the planning and execution of events
Keep up-to-date with industry trends, competitor analysis, and emerging technologies to identify new opportunities and stay ahead in the market.

At least 2 years of experience in a similar position at 4-5* hotels/resorts
Dynamic, with excellent communication skills
Good at English

Compectitive salary
Duty meal, mobile-phone, transportation allowance
Full social, health, and unemployment insurance coverage

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

SBH GLORIA HUE

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Thôn 3, Xã Vinh Thanh, Huyện Phú Vang, Thừa Thiên - Huế

