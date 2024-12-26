Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh SBH GLORIA HUE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên kinh doanh Tại SBH GLORIA HUE
- Hà Nội:
Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương 12 - 15 Triệu
Issue quotations and contracts
Conduct market research to assist with market positioning, new promotions, and campaigns
Plan sale strategy and implement tactics with Sale Manager to achieve budget
Track business results and report to Sales Manager weekly
Compose sale reports
Assist with the preparation of new products and services
Assist in the evaluation of sales and marketing activities
Build and maintain strong relationships with clients, event planners, and industry influencers
Meet with clients to understand their needs, negotiate contracts, and ensure client satisfaction throughout the planning and execution of events
Keep up-to-date with industry trends, competitor analysis, and emerging technologies to identify new opportunities and stay ahead in the market.
Với Mức Lương 12 - 15 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Dynamic, with excellent communication skills
Good at English
Tại SBH GLORIA HUE Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Duty meal, mobile-phone, transportation allowance
Full social, health, and unemployment insurance coverage
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại SBH GLORIA HUE
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
