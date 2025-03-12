Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Pro Alliance Cosmetic làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - Tân Bình, Quận Tân Bình

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

As a B2B International Sales Executive at PAC, you will be responsible for driving sales growth across international markets, with focus in Asia and Africa, identifying new business opportunities, and developing strong relationships with international clients. The role entails include but is not limited to:

Monitoring and analyzing international markets for trends and opportunities.

Identifying and developing new international sales channels and markets.

Developing promotional strategies to approach international markets.

Establishing and maintaining relationships with international clients.

Preparing and presenting sales and marketing presentations to international partners and customers.

Negotiating and closing sales deals, including the establishment of terms, pricing, and contract agreements with existing and potential clients.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

At least 2 years experience in international sales, preferably in B2B sales and manufacturing industry.

Bachelor’s Degree from certified university in International Business, Foreign Trade or a related field.

Writing and speaking proficiency in Vietnamese and English. Proficiency in Chinese is an advantage.

Strong communication, presentation, negotiation, and analytical abilities.

Ability to travel abroad frequently.

Tại Công Ty TNHH Pro Alliance Cosmetic Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Negotiable salary based on ability

13th month salary

Commission for successful sales

Sundays and other holidays as prescribed by law.

Opportunity to advance your career in B2B sales.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Pro Alliance Cosmetic

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin