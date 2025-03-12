Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Pro Alliance Cosmetic làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên kinh doanh Tại Công Ty TNHH Pro Alliance Cosmetic
- Hồ Chí Minh:
- Tân Bình, Quận Tân Bình
Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
As a B2B International Sales Executive at PAC, you will be responsible for driving sales growth across international markets, with focus in Asia and Africa, identifying new business opportunities, and developing strong relationships with international clients. The role entails include but is not limited to:
Monitoring and analyzing international markets for trends and opportunities.
Identifying and developing new international sales channels and markets.
Developing promotional strategies to approach international markets.
Establishing and maintaining relationships with international clients.
Preparing and presenting sales and marketing presentations to international partners and customers.
Negotiating and closing sales deals, including the establishment of terms, pricing, and contract agreements with existing and potential clients.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Bachelor’s Degree from certified university in International Business, Foreign Trade or a related field.
Writing and speaking proficiency in Vietnamese and English. Proficiency in Chinese is an advantage.
Strong communication, presentation, negotiation, and analytical abilities.
Ability to travel abroad frequently.
Tại Công Ty TNHH Pro Alliance Cosmetic Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
13th month salary
Commission for successful sales
Sundays and other holidays as prescribed by law.
Opportunity to advance your career in B2B sales.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Pro Alliance Cosmetic
