Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ĐIỆN TỬ THÔNG MINH TCL (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

The Regional Sales Manager is responsible for all sell-in, and sell-through/ sell-out operations in the region.

1. Sales management:

Manage the regional sales force to develop the sales strategy to meet the regional sales target

Allocate regional sales targets, communicate, and manage sales progress of the region

Forecast market demand and plan channel sell-in in alignment with trade terms: Create N+3 strategy plan; execute N+3 forecasts

Oversee pricing strategies, contract negotiations, and distribution agreements

Manage the distribution within the region to ensure sales performance

Monitor distributions’ and key accounts’ PSI and resolve issues to maintain healthy inventory levels for optimizing sell-in and sell-out

Communicate with stakeholders to optimize inventory turnover in the region

Manage adherence to sales price execution across sub-dealers/ points of sales to ensure a healthy business environment

Manage the implementation of the training plan at the points of sales align with the company’s standards and requirements

Track and control samples, POSM, display and company’s assets at the point of sale

Review, analyze, and report regional sales performance against sales targets, and drive measurable, continuous improvement within the sales process to meet or exceed revenue objectives.

2. Managing and motivating the Sales team:

Inspire, manage, and direct sales forces (including ASM, Local Sales, PC)

Establishing performance goals and providing direction, guidance, and experience to foster a successful and positive team environment and achieve company objectives.

3. Building and developing customer relationships

Establish and develop long-term relationships with distributors/dealers/ sub-dealers, and points of sale in the assigned region

4. Managing and developing market

Analyzing market trends and competitor activities for sales decision-making

Lead efforts to penetrate new markets and expand the company's share in existing markets

Collaborate with relevant teams (Marketing, Retail, PM) to design and execute promotional campaigns and product launches

5. Relationship:

Build and maintain positive and productive relationships with key stakeholders

Facilitate cooperation with Retail, Marketing, Planning & Logistic, Finance, and HR Departments

Yêu Cầu Công Việc

Proven experience in a sales role within a similar industry. Minimum of 3 years of experience a similar position

Proven experience in a sales role within a similar industry.

Strong understanding of market dynamics and requirements.

Excellent negotiation skills with a proven track record of successfully pitching for new business.

Ability to analyze market trends and provide insights.

Experience in forecasting market demand accurately.

Strong communication skills with the ability to negotiate commercial deliverables effectively.

Experience in managing project pipelines and developing new business opportunities.

Ability to monitor channel PSI effectively to maintain healthy inventory levels.

Experience in identifying strategic products to drive pipeline growth

Good leadership, coaching, and team-building skills

Bachelor's degree, or MBA degree;

Quyền Lợi

Competitive salary package (Basic salary + bonuses)

Extra health care insurance

Gifts on special occasions (Tet, Mid-autumn festival, National Day, New Year, birthday, etc.)

Chance of overseas training

Dynamic, diverse, supportive, and creative working environment

Company activities (team building, YEP, birthday parties, etc.)

Other benefits prescribed by laws (annual leave, social insurance, etc.)

Working day: (Mon – Fri) 9:00 am – 6:00 pm

