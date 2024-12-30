Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ĐIỆN TỬ THÔNG MINH TCL (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY TNHH ĐIỆN TỬ THÔNG MINH TCL (VIỆT NAM)
Ngày đăng tuyển: 30/12/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 30/01/2025
Nhân viên kinh doanh

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội:

- Tầng 21, Toà Peak View 36 Hoàng Cầu, Phường Ô Chợ Dừa, Quận Đống Đa, Quận Đống Đa

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

The Regional Sales Manager is responsible for all sell-in, and sell-through/ sell-out operations in the region.
1. Sales management:
Manage the regional sales force to develop the sales strategy to meet the regional sales target
Allocate regional sales targets, communicate, and manage sales progress of the region
Forecast market demand and plan channel sell-in in alignment with trade terms: Create N+3 strategy plan; execute N+3 forecasts
Oversee pricing strategies, contract negotiations, and distribution agreements
Manage the distribution within the region to ensure sales performance
Monitor distributions’ and key accounts’ PSI and resolve issues to maintain healthy inventory levels for optimizing sell-in and sell-out
Communicate with stakeholders to optimize inventory turnover in the region
Manage adherence to sales price execution across sub-dealers/ points of sales to ensure a healthy business environment
Manage the implementation of the training plan at the points of sales align with the company’s standards and requirements
Track and control samples, POSM, display and company’s assets at the point of sale
Review, analyze, and report regional sales performance against sales targets, and drive measurable, continuous improvement within the sales process to meet or exceed revenue objectives.
2. Managing and motivating the Sales team:
Inspire, manage, and direct sales forces (including ASM, Local Sales, PC)
Establishing performance goals and providing direction, guidance, and experience to foster a successful and positive team environment and achieve company objectives.
3. Building and developing customer relationships
Establish and develop long-term relationships with distributors/dealers/ sub-dealers, and points of sale in the assigned region
4. Managing and developing market
Analyzing market trends and competitor activities for sales decision-making
Lead efforts to penetrate new markets and expand the company's share in existing markets
Collaborate with relevant teams (Marketing, Retail, PM) to design and execute promotional campaigns and product launches
5. Relationship:
Build and maintain positive and productive relationships with key stakeholders
Facilitate cooperation with Retail, Marketing, Planning & Logistic, Finance, and HR Departments

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Proven experience in a sales role within a similar industry. Minimum of 3 years of experience a similar position
Strong understanding of market dynamics and requirements.
Excellent negotiation skills with a proven track record of successfully pitching for new business.
Ability to analyze market trends and provide insights.
Experience in forecasting market demand accurately.
Strong communication skills with the ability to negotiate commercial deliverables effectively.
Experience in managing project pipelines and developing new business opportunities.
Ability to monitor channel PSI effectively to maintain healthy inventory levels.
Experience in identifying strategic products to drive pipeline growth
Good leadership, coaching, and team-building skills
Bachelor's degree, or MBA degree;
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH ĐIỆN TỬ THÔNG MINH TCL (VIỆT NAM) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive salary package (Basic salary + bonuses)
Extra health care insurance
Gifts on special occasions (Tet, Mid-autumn festival, National Day, New Year, birthday, etc.)
Chance of overseas training
Dynamic, diverse, supportive, and creative working environment
Company activities (team building, YEP, birthday parties, etc.)
Other benefits prescribed by laws (annual leave, social insurance, etc.)
Working day: (Mon – Fri) 9:00 am – 6:00 pm
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH ĐIỆN TỬ THÔNG MINH TCL (VIỆT NAM)

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH ĐIỆN TỬ THÔNG MINH TCL (VIỆT NAM)

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 5, Toà Nhà Lottery Tower, Số 77 đường Trần Nhân Tôn, Phường 9, Quận 5, TP. Hồ Chí Minh

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

