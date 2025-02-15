Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Dịch Vụ Triển Lãm SES Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên kinh doanh Tại Công Ty TNHH Dịch Vụ Triển Lãm SES Việt Nam
- Hồ Chí Minh:
- HA PHAN BUILDING, DISTRICT 1, HCM CITY, Quận 1
Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
DEPARTMENT: Sales
JOB TYPE: Full-time
Informa Markets is looking for a Senior Sales Executive to increase the number of sales made to existing customers as well as first-time clients. This position is to strengthen relationships with customers and turning customers into champions for the brand.
MAIN DUTIES/RESPONSIBILITIES:
1. Manage domestic sales activities in Vietnam to meet regional and project target.
2. Identifying clients’ needs & maintaining the relationship (mostly with senior position) & in order to increasing revenue with existing clients
3. Closely following up and dealing with day-to-day clients’ requirement.
4. Market research and develop relationship with potential clients in order to expand the customer network and company’s market share in local industry.
5. Building up the customer database in Salesforce
6. Coordinate with other departments to follow the task schedule and ensure the project timeline.
7. Closely coordinate with international offices in managing exhibitions
8. Monitor after-sales services
9. Manage particular international events including branding, business development, sales and customer services.
11. Coordinate with overseas sales team and agents for prospects, customer services.
12. Directly report to and assist Line Manager in various matters of sales
13. Preparing the sale presentation to clients through meetings.
14. Keeping up to date & analyzing competitors’ activities
15. Closely coordinating with finance department in managing the payment of clients and support Finance in resolving bad debt customers as a final escalation point
16. Preparing reports where required by Line Manager
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• University diploma, major in business administration is a plus
Experience:
• At least two (02) years experienced in sales position
Skills:
• Strong command of English
• Chinese is an advantage
• Strong interpersonal skills
• Presentable
• Able to work under high pressure
• Target oriented
Benefits:
• Monday to Friday
• Office at Central of Ho Chi Minh City
• Competitive remuneration package, commission-based scheme
• Private health insurance
• 14 days annual leave + 1 birthday leave
Tại Công Ty TNHH Dịch Vụ Triển Lãm SES Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Dịch Vụ Triển Lãm SES Việt Nam
