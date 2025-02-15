Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH Dịch Vụ Triển Lãm SES Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

DEPARTMENT: Sales

JOB TYPE: Full-time

Informa Markets is looking for a Senior Sales Executive to increase the number of sales made to existing customers as well as first-time clients. This position is to strengthen relationships with customers and turning customers into champions for the brand.

MAIN DUTIES/RESPONSIBILITIES:

1. Manage domestic sales activities in Vietnam to meet regional and project target.

2. Identifying clients’ needs & maintaining the relationship (mostly with senior position) & in order to increasing revenue with existing clients

3. Closely following up and dealing with day-to-day clients’ requirement.

4. Market research and develop relationship with potential clients in order to expand the customer network and company’s market share in local industry.

5. Building up the customer database in Salesforce

6. Coordinate with other departments to follow the task schedule and ensure the project timeline.

7. Closely coordinate with international offices in managing exhibitions

8. Monitor after-sales services

9. Manage particular international events including branding, business development, sales and customer services.

11. Coordinate with overseas sales team and agents for prospects, customer services.

12. Directly report to and assist Line Manager in various matters of sales

13. Preparing the sale presentation to clients through meetings.

14. Keeping up to date & analyzing competitors’ activities

15. Closely coordinating with finance department in managing the payment of clients and support Finance in resolving bad debt customers as a final escalation point

16. Preparing reports where required by Line Manager