Tuyển Nhân viên quản lý chất lượng amaï Saigon JSC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên quản lý chất lượng Tại amaï Saigon JSC
- Hồ Chí Minh: 83 Xuân Thủy, Phường Thảo Điền, TP Thủ Đức, TP HCM
Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên quản lý chất lượng Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Job Summary:
We are looking for a talented and detail-oriented Photography Executive to join our creative team. The Photography Executive will be responsible for overseeing the production and coordination of high-quality photography for various projects, including product shoots, events, and marketing materials. This role requires a blend of technical photography expertise, creative vision, and project management skills to ensure all photo art pieces align with the brand’s vision and meet the highest standards; open to learn and approach new art concept and guidance.
Key Responsibilities:
• Photograph production: Lead and manage the photography of products, events, campaigns, and other marketing materials, ensuring high-quality images that align with the brand’s aesthetic.
• Key Visualization: Work closely with marketing, design, and creative teams to understand project requirements and deliver visual content that matches to MKT campaign’s purposes and business strategies.
• Project Coordination: Oversee scheduling and logistics for photoshoots, including location appointment, talent coordination, and setting up the necessary equipment and props.
• Creative Direction: Provide creative input on shot composition, lighting, and styling, ensuring the final images meet the desired brand standards and messaging.
