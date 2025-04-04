Tuyển Nhân viên quản lý chất lượng amaï Saigon JSC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Job Summary:

We are looking for a talented and detail-oriented Photography Executive to join our creative team. The Photography Executive will be responsible for overseeing the production and coordination of high-quality photography for various projects, including product shoots, events, and marketing materials. This role requires a blend of technical photography expertise, creative vision, and project management skills to ensure all photo art pieces align with the brand’s vision and meet the highest standards; open to learn and approach new art concept and guidance.

________________________________________

Key Responsibilities:

• Photograph production: Lead and manage the photography of products, events, campaigns, and other marketing materials, ensuring high-quality images that align with the brand’s aesthetic.

• Key Visualization: Work closely with marketing, design, and creative teams to understand project requirements and deliver visual content that matches to MKT campaign’s purposes and business strategies.

• Project Coordination: Oversee scheduling and logistics for photoshoots, including location appointment, talent coordination, and setting up the necessary equipment and props.

• Creative Direction: Provide creative input on shot composition, lighting, and styling, ensuring the final images meet the desired brand standards and messaging.