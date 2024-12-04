Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Netzsch Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên vận hành Tại Netzsch Vietnam Limited
Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hà Nội:
- |,Hà Nội
Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên vận hành Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Job Description:
• Responsible to develop sales channels locally in the North of Vietnam (Cover from Thua Thien Hue province to the North) and to the market in collaboration with company strategic.
• Generate new business and focus on customer with Food, Chemical, Power Plant, Coal-mining and general industries in the North market.
• New market channels to be penetrated / converted.
• Perform sales and marketing functions KPI or related duties as assigned.
• Report to Sales Manager
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• Degree in Technology/ Engineering or related fields
• At least 2 years of relevant experience
• Working network on the Rotary Displacement Pumps (Lobe pumps, Screw pumps, Hose pumps) in Food, Power Plant, Coal-mining, Chemical industries market is an advantage.
• Excellent of Communication, Negotiation and customer service skills.
• Willingness and ability to travel.
• Excellent interpersonal and communication skills, including good spoken and written in English
• At least 2 years of relevant experience
• Working network on the Rotary Displacement Pumps (Lobe pumps, Screw pumps, Hose pumps) in Food, Power Plant, Coal-mining, Chemical industries market is an advantage.
• Excellent of Communication, Negotiation and customer service skills.
• Willingness and ability to travel.
• Excellent interpersonal and communication skills, including good spoken and written in English
Tại Netzsch Vietnam Limited Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Thưởng
Competitive compensation package (salary + commission scheme + bonus qualitative)
Chăm sóc sức khoẻ
Employee benefits (compulsory insurance and 24/7 insurance)
Máy tính xách tay
Company car, phone, laptop
Xem thêm
Competitive compensation package (salary + commission scheme + bonus qualitative)
Chăm sóc sức khoẻ
Employee benefits (compulsory insurance and 24/7 insurance)
Máy tính xách tay
Company car, phone, laptop
Xem thêm
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Netzsch Vietnam Limited
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
Để xem bạn có phù hợp với vị trí công việc này không, hãy
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI