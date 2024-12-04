Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Netzsch Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Job Description:

• Responsible to develop sales channels locally in the North of Vietnam (Cover from Thua Thien Hue province to the North) and to the market in collaboration with company strategic.

• Generate new business and focus on customer with Food, Chemical, Power Plant, Coal-mining and general industries in the North market.

• New market channels to be penetrated / converted.

• Perform sales and marketing functions KPI or related duties as assigned.

• Report to Sales Manager

• Degree in Technology/ Engineering or related fields

• At least 2 years of relevant experience

• Working network on the Rotary Displacement Pumps (Lobe pumps, Screw pumps, Hose pumps) in Food, Power Plant, Coal-mining, Chemical industries market is an advantage.

• Excellent of Communication, Negotiation and customer service skills.

• Willingness and ability to travel.

• Excellent interpersonal and communication skills, including good spoken and written in English

Thưởng

Competitive compensation package (salary + commission scheme + bonus qualitative)

Chăm sóc sức khoẻ

Employee benefits (compulsory insurance and 24/7 insurance)

Máy tính xách tay

Company car, phone, laptop

