Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Netzsch Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Netzsch Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Netzsch Vietnam Limited
Ngày đăng tuyển: 04/12/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 05/01/2025
Netzsch Vietnam Limited

Nhân viên vận hành

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên vận hành Tại Netzsch Vietnam Limited

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội:

- |,Hà Nội

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên vận hành Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Job Description:
• Responsible to develop sales channels locally in the North of Vietnam (Cover from Thua Thien Hue province to the North) and to the market in collaboration with company strategic.
• Generate new business and focus on customer with Food, Chemical, Power Plant, Coal-mining and general industries in the North market.
• New market channels to be penetrated / converted.
• Perform sales and marketing functions KPI or related duties as assigned.
• Report to Sales Manager

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Degree in Technology/ Engineering or related fields
• At least 2 years of relevant experience
• Working network on the Rotary Displacement Pumps (Lobe pumps, Screw pumps, Hose pumps) in Food, Power Plant, Coal-mining, Chemical industries market is an advantage.
• Excellent of Communication, Negotiation and customer service skills.
• Willingness and ability to travel.
• Excellent interpersonal and communication skills, including good spoken and written in English

Tại Netzsch Vietnam Limited Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Thưởng
Competitive compensation package (salary + commission scheme + bonus qualitative)
Chăm sóc sức khoẻ
Employee benefits (compulsory insurance and 24/7 insurance)
Máy tính xách tay
Company car, phone, laptop
Xem thêm

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Netzsch Vietnam Limited

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Netzsch Vietnam Limited

Netzsch Vietnam Limited

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-nhan-vien-van-hanh-thu-nhap-thoa-thuan-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ha-noi-job265610
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Avery Dennison Vietnam
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Avery Dennison Vietnam làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 400 - 600 USD
Avery Dennison Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Long An Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 400 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Nhà Máy Sữa Đậu Nành Vinasoy Bắc Ninh (VNB) Pro Company
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Nhà Máy Sữa Đậu Nành Vinasoy Bắc Ninh (VNB) Pro Company làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập 9 - 11 Triệu
Nhà Máy Sữa Đậu Nành Vinasoy Bắc Ninh (VNB) Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 06/10/2025
Bắc Ninh Còn 20 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 11 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm VĂN PHÒNG ĐẠI DIỆN KPOP FEVER COMPANY LIMITED TẠI THÀNH PHỐ HÀ NỘI
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành VĂN PHÒNG ĐẠI DIỆN KPOP FEVER COMPANY LIMITED TẠI THÀNH PHỐ HÀ NỘI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 11 Triệu
VĂN PHÒNG ĐẠI DIỆN KPOP FEVER COMPANY LIMITED TẠI THÀNH PHỐ HÀ NỘI
Hạn nộp: 01/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 15 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 11 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần TP Solar
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Công ty Cổ phần TP Solar làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần TP Solar
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Dịch vụ Sonadezi
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Công ty Cổ phần Dịch vụ Sonadezi làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Dịch vụ Sonadezi
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 10 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cơ khí Chính xác Gia Minh
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Công ty Cơ khí Chính xác Gia Minh làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu
Công ty Cơ khí Chính xác Gia Minh
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 14 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Thương Mại Và Đầu Tư Ngọc An
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Công Ty Cổ Phần Thương Mại Và Đầu Tư Ngọc An làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 14 - 25 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Thương Mại Và Đầu Tư Ngọc An
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển 14 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Viettel Software
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Viettel Software làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Viettel Software
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI - DỊCH VỤ MOOV
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI - DỊCH VỤ MOOV làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI - DỊCH VỤ MOOV
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ VẬN TẢI BSHIP
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ VẬN TẢI BSHIP làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 7 - 9 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ VẬN TẢI BSHIP
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển 7 - 9 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Life Sciences Co., Ltd
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Life Sciences Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
Life Sciences Co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE
Hạn nộp: 20/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 34 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên thủ kho CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 11 Triệu
CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 11 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Tuyển Kế toán nội bộ CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu
CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam làm việc tại Vĩnh Phúc thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Vĩnh Phúc Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Tuyển Quản lý/Trưởng phòng vận hành Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV) làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Tuyển Trưởng phòng nhân sự CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Avery Dennison Vietnam
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Avery Dennison Vietnam làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 400 - 600 USD
Avery Dennison Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Long An Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 400 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Nhà Máy Sữa Đậu Nành Vinasoy Bắc Ninh (VNB) Pro Company
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Nhà Máy Sữa Đậu Nành Vinasoy Bắc Ninh (VNB) Pro Company làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập 9 - 11 Triệu
Nhà Máy Sữa Đậu Nành Vinasoy Bắc Ninh (VNB) Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 06/10/2025
Bắc Ninh Còn 20 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 11 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm VĂN PHÒNG ĐẠI DIỆN KPOP FEVER COMPANY LIMITED TẠI THÀNH PHỐ HÀ NỘI
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành VĂN PHÒNG ĐẠI DIỆN KPOP FEVER COMPANY LIMITED TẠI THÀNH PHỐ HÀ NỘI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 11 Triệu
VĂN PHÒNG ĐẠI DIỆN KPOP FEVER COMPANY LIMITED TẠI THÀNH PHỐ HÀ NỘI
Hạn nộp: 01/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 15 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 11 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần TP Solar
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Công ty Cổ phần TP Solar làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần TP Solar
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Dịch vụ Sonadezi
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Công ty Cổ phần Dịch vụ Sonadezi làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Dịch vụ Sonadezi
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 3 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 10 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cơ khí Chính xác Gia Minh
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Công ty Cơ khí Chính xác Gia Minh làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu
Công ty Cơ khí Chính xác Gia Minh
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 14 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Thương Mại Và Đầu Tư Ngọc An
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Công Ty Cổ Phần Thương Mại Và Đầu Tư Ngọc An làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 14 - 25 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Thương Mại Và Đầu Tư Ngọc An
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển 14 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Viettel Software
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Viettel Software làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Viettel Software
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI - DỊCH VỤ MOOV
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI - DỊCH VỤ MOOV làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI - DỊCH VỤ MOOV
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ VẬN TẢI BSHIP
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ VẬN TẢI BSHIP làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 7 - 9 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DỊCH VỤ VẬN TẢI BSHIP
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển 7 - 9 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Công ty TNHH Horus Productions làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu Công ty TNHH Horus Productions
8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành GSM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 500 - 700 USD GSM
500 - 700 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TƯ VẤN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ MÔI TRƯỜNG EIC VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TƯ VẤN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ MÔI TRƯỜNG EIC VIỆT NAM
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU TUỆ MINH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 11 - 16 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU TUỆ MINH
11 - 16 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT SEEN Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT SEEN Pro Company
8 - 12 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Công Ty TNHH Thanh An làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Thanh An
9 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI RIKI VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Từ 15 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI RIKI VIỆT NAM
Trên 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ LOGI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ LOGI
9 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Công Ty Cổ Phần Sản Xuất và Thương Mại FuKa Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần Sản Xuất và Thương Mại FuKa Việt Nam
10 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Trường Đại học Đại Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu Trường Đại học Đại Nam
8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Công Ty Cổ Phần Công Nghệ & Dịch Vụ S-Home làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 7 - 30 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần Công Nghệ & Dịch Vụ S-Home
7 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SAFE365 làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SAFE365
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ANH TÚ làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 6 - 10 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ANH TÚ
6 - 10 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Công Ty Phát Triển Giáo Dục ESO làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Từ 7 Triệu Công Ty Phát Triển Giáo Dục ESO
Trên 7 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ THƯƠNG MẠI KIÊN HOÀNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 45 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ THƯƠNG MẠI KIÊN HOÀNG
15 - 45 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP CẨU THÁP làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 11 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH GIẢI PHÁP CẨU THÁP
11 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành CÔNG TY TNHH GOODSALE TECH VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 11 - 14 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH GOODSALE TECH VIỆT NAM
11 - 14 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Công ty TNHH Mathpresso Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 4 - 11 Triệu Công ty TNHH Mathpresso Việt Nam
4 - 11 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Công ty Cổ phần iPOS.vn làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 20 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần iPOS.vn
Tới 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SINH HỌC JAPI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 14 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ SINH HỌC JAPI
10 - 14 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ MIQUÉ làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ MIQUÉ
9 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU TDLOGS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 30 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU TDLOGS
10 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU GLOBAL GLORY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU GLOBAL GLORY
8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Reeracoen Việt Nam
9 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Công ty TNHH AI VINA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 7 - 20 Triệu Công ty TNHH AI VINA
7 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Giáo dục và Đào tạo WinEdu làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Giáo dục và Đào tạo WinEdu
10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BIOMICS VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 16 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BIOMICS VIỆT NAM
8 - 16 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành TỔNG CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BƯU CHÍNH VIETTEL Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu TỔNG CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BƯU CHÍNH VIETTEL Pro Company
12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Công ty Cổ phần Kinh doanh và Thương mại Như Phong làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 12 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Kinh doanh và Thương mại Như Phong
9 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm