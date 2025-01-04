Tuyển Product Marketing Công ty TNHH Taisun Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1,500 - 2,000 USD

Công ty TNHH Taisun Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 04/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 18/02/2025
Product Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại Công ty TNHH Taisun Việt Nam

Mức lương
1,500 - 2,000 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng phòng
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Lô A1

- 6, đường số N5, KCN Tây Bắc Củ Chi, Xã Tân An Hội, Củ Chi, Tp. Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương 1,500 - 2,000 USD

- Supply Chain Manager plays a vital role in coordinating and optimizing the entire supply chain process within an organization. The main objective is to ensure the efficient and cost-effective flow of goods, services and information from the point of origin to the point of consumption.
- Lead and enhance end to end S&OP process to drive business decision for growth. Drive value discussion, scenario planning, risk/opportunities with stakeholders
- Collaborate with sales and marketing to generate 12 - 18 month rolling forecast which is based on building blocks with documented assumptions and incorporates market, category, customer trends that allows the company to consistently predict performance and provides operational stability to supply chain.
- Develops and maintains detailed inventories of materials and supplies located in the company and in the factory.
- Implement inventory control measures to reduce excess or obsolete inventory.
- Maintain optimal inventory levels to meet customer demand while minimizing holding costs
- Develops policies to increase efficiency throughout the supply chain while ensuring quality and safety; implements subsequent changes to processes.
- Identifies optimal shipment and transportation routes with attention to consolidation of warehousing and distribution.
- Assesses the need for material-handling equipment and staffing; makes recommendations to ensure efficient loading, unloading, movement, and storage of materials.

Với Mức Lương 1,500 - 2,000 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Công ty TNHH Taisun Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Thưởng
- Anual Performance bonus;
- Labor day bonus;
- Mid-Autumn bonus;
- Annual bonus;

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Taisun Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: 500 - 1000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Lo A1- 6, duong N5 KCN Tay Bac Cu Chi, Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

