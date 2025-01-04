Tuyển Product Marketing Công ty TNHH Taisun Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1,500 - 2,000 USD

- Supply Chain Manager plays a vital role in coordinating and optimizing the entire supply chain process within an organization. The main objective is to ensure the efficient and cost-effective flow of goods, services and information from the point of origin to the point of consumption.

- Lead and enhance end to end S&OP process to drive business decision for growth. Drive value discussion, scenario planning, risk/opportunities with stakeholders

- Collaborate with sales and marketing to generate 12 - 18 month rolling forecast which is based on building blocks with documented assumptions and incorporates market, category, customer trends that allows the company to consistently predict performance and provides operational stability to supply chain.

- Develops and maintains detailed inventories of materials and supplies located in the company and in the factory.

- Implement inventory control measures to reduce excess or obsolete inventory.

- Maintain optimal inventory levels to meet customer demand while minimizing holding costs

- Develops policies to increase efficiency throughout the supply chain while ensuring quality and safety; implements subsequent changes to processes.

- Identifies optimal shipment and transportation routes with attention to consolidation of warehousing and distribution.

- Assesses the need for material-handling equipment and staffing; makes recommendations to ensure efficient loading, unloading, movement, and storage of materials.