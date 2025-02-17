Tuyển Product Marketing Công Ty Cổ Phần Vũ Phong Energy Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 400 - 1,500 USD

With the need to expand the business, Vu Phong Energy Group is hiring B2B Sales Specialist. Requirements are as follows:

• Establish, maintain and strengthen relationships with existing and new customers.

• Seek for potential customers and new business opportunities. Present options/solutions to customers.

• Finalise quotation, meet with customers to discuss and negotiate solutions and contract terms.

• Maintain a close eye on the situation throughout the sales process, report ly, and take appropriate action/reaction to ensure a successful sale.

• Coordinate with related departments to complete the documents and procedures with relevant organizations / agencies to successfully implement and accept projects.

• Make other reports and enter complete and timely information into the company's CRM system.

• Participate in weekly team meetings;

• Discuss sales system solutions with the team.

You will be supported by the Company:

• SUPPLY DATA of old customers, potential customers and the Company will support to approach large customers….

• GRANTED CARS for meeting clients.

• BE TRAINED ABOUT products, sales skills, ways to approach customers by Industry Experts