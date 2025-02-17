Tuyển Product Marketing Bayer Vietnam Limited (Bvl) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Job Purpose:

This position will be responsible for the creation and execution of marketing communications and programs for the OTC line of products and will collaborate with many different departments to advance the vision and strategy of OTC product lines. The ideal candidate has a passion for the healthcare industry, the ability to multi-task and manage multiple projects at once; eager to learn, problem solver, attention to detail, and ability to operate with a sense of urgency and flexibility.

Scope (global, regional or local): Local

Scope (global, regional or local):

Role & Responsibilties:

• Develop and create marketing materials that articulate the benefits of the responsible product lines, including printed leaflet/ brochure, product videos, testimonial videos, and website articles, and other communication materials.

• Develop and implement marketing/ communication campaigns with closely monitor on activities such as SEM/SEO, social media, digital campaigns, and online/ offline events. Analyze and report on the performance of campaigns.

• Collaborate with the broader Marketing team/ cross-function team to execute product launches that align with brand strategy and within timeline committed.

• Plan to develop and increase the level of understanding and awareness amongst HCPs for targeted product group. In charged of medical marketing to drive Medical marketing activities towards HCPs with the right approaches and right messages.