Tuyển Product Marketing CÔNG TY LUẬT TNHH LUTHER VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Luther Vietnam is now looking for a highly professional and motivated Management Assistant & Receptionist to join our growing team in the heart of Ho Chi Minh City.

Management Assistant & Receptionist

Qualified candidates keen to accept new challenges have the chance to explore an exciting opportunity for professional and personal growth. If you have believe that you would be a good fit to join our team as “Management Assistant & Receptionist” for Luther Vietnam, we would like to meet you. Please refer to the below job description to find out if your profile checks all boxes:

Management Assistant & Receptionist”

Responsibilities:

In this client-facing, highly representative role, you will be required to show high accountability and reliability, impeccable manners, the ability to work independently, and remarkable communication skills, together with an augmented degree of comfort taking on representational functions and accommodating people.

Amongst others, your scope of work will cover the following areas:

- Be permanently on-site during the firm’s hours of operation (Mo-Fr) unless otherwise assigned;

- Welcome and provide general support to visitors, clients and other stakeholders;

- Arrange reception desk, foyer, meeting rooms, and take responsibility for the appearance of the premises;