Tuyển Product Marketing The Representative Office of Rusta AB In HCMC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Job purpose

Sourcing Manager leads the business & the team and is responsible to develop and maintain key relationships effectively.

Responsible to contribute to the management team and development of the total business.

Key responsibilities

• Understand Rusta overall goal.

• Responsible for developing their team & business.

• Controls the processes for the team.

• Set up own sourcing team’s goal and forecast future growth, ensure our products remain competitive in the market.

• Lead, develop, improve, and execute Rusta working way.

• Evaluate, select and create long-term win-win suppliers.

• Maintain and develop organizational culture and values.

Key competencies

• Building a successful Team: Use appropriate methods and a flexible interaction to build a fully functioning team.

