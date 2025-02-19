Tuyển Product Marketing The Representative Office of Rusta AB In HCMC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại The Representative Office of Rusta AB In HCMC
- Hồ Chí Minh: 259 Tran Hung Dao Street, District 1, HoChiMinh City, VIET NAM
Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Job purpose
Sourcing Manager leads the business & the team and is responsible to develop and maintain key relationships effectively.
Responsible to contribute to the management team and development of the total business.
Key responsibilities
• Understand Rusta overall goal.
• Responsible for developing their team & business.
• Controls the processes for the team.
• Set up own sourcing team’s goal and forecast future growth, ensure our products remain competitive in the market.
• Lead, develop, improve, and execute Rusta working way.
• Evaluate, select and create long-term win-win suppliers.
• Maintain and develop organizational culture and values.
Key competencies
• Building a successful Team: Use appropriate methods and a flexible interaction to build a fully functioning team.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại The Representative Office of Rusta AB In HCMC Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại The Representative Office of Rusta AB In HCMC
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
