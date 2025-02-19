Tuyển Product Marketing Công Ty TNHH Robert Walters Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

• Lead product development and pre-production processes

• Manage a team to achieve key performance indicators

• Maintain strong vendor relationships

What you'll do:

As a Merchandising Manager, you will play a pivotal role in driving the success of our client's business. You will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of product development, from market sample tracking to providing sample options for meeting due dates. Your role will also involve collaborating with vendors and cross-functional teams across various locations. You will be expected to coach your team effectively, leading them towards achieving their KPIs. Additionally, you will maintain data in different systems such as PLM and Intellimas to manage daily activities. A significant part of your role will involve managing vendor relationships and resolving any related issues promptly. Regular meetings with cross-functional teams will also fall under your purview.

• Manage related products development including market sample tracking, T&A management and providing sample options for meeting due dates

• Collaborate with vendors, cross functional teams and counterparts in the regional & Head Quarter offices