Tuyển Product Marketing GO Hypermarket Careers - Food Retail Hypermarket làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

MISSION

Make the Bakery Department a Reference in the Mind of Vietnam Consumers, Reaching Solid Financial Results and Leading the Bakery Team Members to Their Best Level of Performance.

ACTIVITIES

Propose and Implement the most efficient Commercial Strategy for the Bakery Department including the following actions:

• Maintain a reliable Financial Result, controlling the sales and the benefits of the items.

• Acknowledge the Market Evolution throught a constant collection of information.

• Implement the Assortment of Bakery Department and maintain its consistency.

• Establish coherent Technical Files / Recipes for the Bakery Department’s items.

• Select the right raw materials and suppliers to elaborate the Recipes of the Bakery Department.

• Optimize the Purchase Plan throught rigorous and integre relationship with the suppliers.

• Establish the best Pricing strategy for the assortment at normal and promotion prices.

• Define the Standard Layout, Equipment and tools for the Bakery Departement in store.

• Elaborate the Training Program of the Bakers in store.

• Collaborate with the Company’s departments: HQ, Finance, HR, Marketing, Assets, Operation, Corporate…

• Travel often in Vietnam to monitor and guide the Bakers in stores.