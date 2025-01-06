Tuyển Product Marketing Navigos Search làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận

*Note: On board time: after Tet holiday - can be negotiated

● Monitor financial activities and ensure company financial performance meet target. Ensure accuracy and integrity of financial reporting, financial review, budget and forecasting.

● Control company tax risk.

● Provide finance advice to management team to support business decision-making, problem solving and managing performance.

● Ensure all the application payments fulfilling the requirements of local regulations and financial rules.

● Prepare bank\checks payments timely and monthly cashflow

● Manage G/L account posting in SAP

● Manage tax calculation process legally and submit tax reports in time.

● Prepare monthly reports according to the company’s policy and local requirement.

● Monitor AFI, fixed asset posting, scrap and stock taking process are comply with Finance regulation and company policy.

● Update yearly cost calculation and labor rate calculation.

● Responsible yearly audit process and prepare necessary audit information.

● Prepare annual budget, analyses cost deviation between actual & forecast