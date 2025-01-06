Tuyển Product Marketing Navigos Search làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Product Marketing Tại Navigos Search
- Hải Phòng: Hai Phong city
Mô Tả Công Việc Product Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
*Note: On board time: after Tet holiday - can be negotiated
● Monitor financial activities and ensure company financial performance meet target. Ensure accuracy and integrity of financial reporting, financial review, budget and forecasting.
● Control company tax risk.
● Provide finance advice to management team to support business decision-making, problem solving and managing performance.
● Ensure all the application payments fulfilling the requirements of local regulations and financial rules.
● Prepare bank\checks payments timely and monthly cashflow
● Manage G/L account posting in SAP
● Manage tax calculation process legally and submit tax reports in time.
● Prepare monthly reports according to the company’s policy and local requirement.
● Monitor AFI, fixed asset posting, scrap and stock taking process are comply with Finance regulation and company policy.
● Update yearly cost calculation and labor rate calculation.
● Responsible yearly audit process and prepare necessary audit information.
● Prepare annual budget, analyses cost deviation between actual & forecast
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Navigos Search Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Navigos Search
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
