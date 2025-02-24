Tuyển Project Manager Dandelions Research làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 16 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Project Manager Tại Dandelions Research
- Hồ Chí Minh: 150 Bis Le Thi Hong Gam, Cau Ong Lanh ward, district 1, HCMC
Mô Tả Công Việc Project Manager Với Mức Lương 12 - 16 Triệu
About Dandelions Research
In Qualitative research world, there is a belief that the best Qualitative comes from small boutiques and Dandelions has reinforced that belief.
Dandelions is a boutique research agency specialized in Qualitative research led by a respected Qualitative expert in town. We are a trusted consultant to leading international MNCs across inducstries including but not limited to Unilever, Abbott, Danon, Vinda, Visa, Google, Facebook. We are also a partner of well-known international research agencies which is a valuable source for updating new approaches and techniques in research world.
You can find more details from our company credential if interested.
OVERALL RESPONSIBILITY
Primary responsibility of Project Management Executive is to work with Research team in coordinating with clients and manage effective execution of research projects
DETAILED RESPONSIBILITY
Với Mức Lương 12 - 16 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Dandelions Research Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Dandelions Research
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
