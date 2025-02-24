Tuyển Project Manager Dandelions Research làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 16 Triệu

About Dandelions Research

In Qualitative research world, there is a belief that the best Qualitative comes from small boutiques and Dandelions has reinforced that belief.

Dandelions is a boutique research agency specialized in Qualitative research led by a respected Qualitative expert in town. We are a trusted consultant to leading international MNCs across inducstries including but not limited to Unilever, Abbott, Danon, Vinda, Visa, Google, Facebook. We are also a partner of well-known international research agencies which is a valuable source for updating new approaches and techniques in research world.

You can find more details from our company credential if interested.

OVERALL RESPONSIBILITY

Primary responsibility of Project Management Executive is to work with Research team in coordinating with clients and manage effective execution of research projects

Primary responsibility of Project Management

DETAILED RESPONSIBILITY