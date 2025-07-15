Tuyển Project Manager Asia Ingredients Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

I. Job Purpose

The Project Manager is responsible for managing projects according to established objectives, ensuring they are completed on schedule and meet quality standards. This role is critical for the successful execution of projects within the organization.

II. Key Responsibilities and Duties

- Project Implementation: Participate in the execution of assigned projects within the company and the group.

- Planning: Develop detailed plans including timelines, budgets, and necessary resources to ensure project compliance with deadlines and requirements.

- Team Management: Direct and assign tasks to team members, ensuring they understand their roles and responsibilities to achieve optimal results.

- Coordination: Coordinate project activities to ensure timely completion of all tasks.

- Monitoring: Track project progress, evaluate performance, and adjust plans as necessary.

- Problem-Solving: Address issues that arise during project execution.

- Risk Management: Analyze risks and formulate risk mitigation strategies.

- Collaboration: Work closely with suppliers, partners, customers, and upper management.

- Reporting: Provide project updates, results, and challenges to stakeholders.

