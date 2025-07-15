Tuyển Project Manager Asia Ingredients Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Project Manager Asia Ingredients Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Asia Ingredients Group
Ngày đăng tuyển: 15/07/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 14/08/2025
Asia Ingredients Group

Project Manager

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Project Manager Tại Asia Ingredients Group

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng phòng
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Khu chế xuất Tân Thuận

Mô Tả Công Việc Project Manager Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

I. Job Purpose
The Project Manager is responsible for managing projects according to established objectives, ensuring they are completed on schedule and meet quality standards. This role is critical for the successful execution of projects within the organization.
II. Key Responsibilities and Duties
- Project Implementation: Participate in the execution of assigned projects within the company and the group.
- Project Implementation
- Planning: Develop detailed plans including timelines, budgets, and necessary resources to ensure project compliance with deadlines and requirements.
- Planning
- Team Management: Direct and assign tasks to team members, ensuring they understand their roles and responsibilities to achieve optimal results.
- Team Management
- Coordination: Coordinate project activities to ensure timely completion of all tasks.
- Coordination
- Monitoring: Track project progress, evaluate performance, and adjust plans as necessary.
- Monitoring
- Problem-Solving: Address issues that arise during project execution.
- Problem-Solving
- Risk Management: Analyze risks and formulate risk mitigation strategies.
- Risk Management
- Collaboration: Work closely with suppliers, partners, customers, and upper management.
- Reporting: Provide project updates, results, and challenges to stakeholders.
- Reporting

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Asia Ingredients Group Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Asia Ingredients Group

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Asia Ingredients Group

Asia Ingredients Group

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Lô TH-1B, Đường số 7, Khu Thương mại Nam, Khu Chế xuất Tân Thuận, Phường Tân Thuận Đông, Quận 7, TP. Hồ Chí Minh

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

