Tuyển Project Manager Raksul Vietnam Co.ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 35 USD

About RAKSUL:

At RAKSUL, our vision is “Better Systems, Better World.” As a market leader in mass customization, advertising, and finance platforms, we are transforming traditional industries through the power of technology. Leveraging those services integration for enterprise customers, we are scaling our business to become a global enterprise with a strong market presence in Japan and beyond. To achieve this, we are focusing on building strategic leadership on a global scale and establishing technical superiority as a core part of our business.

We are looking for comrades to create great products in HCMC office together.