Tuyển Project Manager SharkNinja Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

SharkNinja Vietnam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 22/07/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 21/08/2025
Project Manager

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 48A Võ Văn Tần, Vo Thi Sau Ward, Quận 3, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc Project Manager Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Our mission to positively impact people\'s lives every day in every home around the world allows our employees to be thinkers and tinkerers, designers and doers, creators and number crunchers, makers of things they love. As we continue to grow, we are excited to add a (Senior) Project Engineer to our global engineering team.
(Senior) Project Engineer
OVERVIEW:
• Create logical project plan, monitor project progress and update project plan.
• Drive legacy projects from tooling start to MP start.
• Drive NPD projects from prototype to MP start.
• Drive OEM to complete key milestone (tooling, FOT, EB, MB and MP) on time, on quality and on cost.
• Follow up design review, DFMEA’s, KPI’s, product specifications, Tooling DFM, EB building, JIRA issues and action plan, DQTP testing, Product compliance.
• Follow up ECN activities for VA/VE.
• Coordinate line extension projects with internal & OEMs to meet launch plan.
• Work with team to qualify local suppliers to for cost down and localization.
• Knowledge and experience to develop designs that are functionally complete in a timely manner.
• Summarizing the actual project status to Project manager & cross function team.
• Lead Project Engineer when needed.

4 Global DEI subcommittees 8 Affinity Groups 5 Business Resource Groups Cultural Celebrations Summer Half Day Fridays Volunteer Impact Day/Activities Mentorship & Coaching Programs Discounted products throughout the year Your first SharkNinja product

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

SharkNinja Vietnam

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 14, Phòng 1435, Tháp 1, Tòa Nhà Saigon Centre, 65 Lê Lợi, Phường Bến Nghé, Quận 1, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

