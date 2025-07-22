Tuyển Project Manager SharkNinja Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Our mission to positively impact people\'s lives every day in every home around the world allows our employees to be thinkers and tinkerers, designers and doers, creators and number crunchers, makers of things they love. As we continue to grow, we are excited to add a (Senior) Project Engineer to our global engineering team.

(Senior) Project Engineer

OVERVIEW:

• Create logical project plan, monitor project progress and update project plan.

• Drive legacy projects from tooling start to MP start.

• Drive NPD projects from prototype to MP start.

• Drive OEM to complete key milestone (tooling, FOT, EB, MB and MP) on time, on quality and on cost.

• Follow up design review, DFMEA’s, KPI’s, product specifications, Tooling DFM, EB building, JIRA issues and action plan, DQTP testing, Product compliance.

• Follow up ECN activities for VA/VE.

• Coordinate line extension projects with internal & OEMs to meet launch plan.

• Work with team to qualify local suppliers to for cost down and localization.

• Knowledge and experience to develop designs that are functionally complete in a timely manner.

• Summarizing the actual project status to Project manager & cross function team.

• Lead Project Engineer when needed.